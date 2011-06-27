Estimated values
2012 Ford Fiesta SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,345
|$4,750
|$5,886
|Clean
|$3,135
|$4,454
|$5,499
|Average
|$2,715
|$3,861
|$4,726
|Rough
|$2,295
|$3,268
|$3,952
Estimated values
2012 Ford Fiesta SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,184
|$4,537
|$5,631
|Clean
|$2,984
|$4,254
|$5,261
|Average
|$2,584
|$3,688
|$4,521
|Rough
|$2,185
|$3,121
|$3,781
Estimated values
2012 Ford Fiesta S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,638
|$3,848
|$4,823
|Clean
|$2,472
|$3,608
|$4,506
|Average
|$2,141
|$3,128
|$3,872
|Rough
|$1,810
|$2,647
|$3,238
Estimated values
2012 Ford Fiesta SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,997
|$4,296
|$5,344
|Clean
|$2,809
|$4,028
|$4,993
|Average
|$2,433
|$3,492
|$4,291
|Rough
|$2,057
|$2,955
|$3,589
Estimated values
2012 Ford Fiesta S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,817
|$4,097
|$5,129
|Clean
|$2,640
|$3,841
|$4,792
|Average
|$2,286
|$3,330
|$4,118
|Rough
|$1,933
|$2,818
|$3,444
Estimated values
2012 Ford Fiesta SES 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,528
|$4,987
|$6,169
|Clean
|$3,306
|$4,676
|$5,763
|Average
|$2,863
|$4,053
|$4,953
|Rough
|$2,420
|$3,431
|$4,142