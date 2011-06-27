This is a car for people who LOVE to drive. The suspension is tight but not punishing. The optional Recaro seats are AWESOME. Handling is stunning, though I would prefer a little less body roll. There is lots of power on tap, but the main thing is, it's simply a blast to drive. There are lots of cars that will beat it in a drag race, but few could keep up with it on a windy road. The reason it doesn't 0-60 faster is traction - Ford severely limits 1st gear boost, gives about half-boost in 2nd, and then full boost in 3rd and beyond. This is because the car is very light, and with 197 hp and ~230 ft/lb torque at the wheels (Ford severely underrates its power), it would sit and burn the tires without reducing boost. Good thing is, Mountune makes Ford-approved modifications that don't void the warranty. After almost two months with the car, I am still thrilled every time I get to drive my ST. All the YouTube videos are right - it's surprisingly fun to drive. And if you can keep your foot out of it, you can get some great MPGs on the freeway. I got 34 on a relatively flat freeway drive at about 68mph. Best car ever, seriously. All the fun of a small Porsche or BMW without the snobbiness, high cost and bad gas mileage. 19 months in now and love it even more. I bought an AccessPort to load custom engine tunes and the Mountune intake. Randy Robles did a 93 octane tune that came with the AccessPort. It's unbelievable how powerful it is now. Also added a "traction bar" that ties the front A-arms together, completely eliminating wheel hop. The car's one weakness is that it sends all its power through the front right tire. Traction control helps, but it really needs a limited slip differential. I moved to the southwest desert in 2019 and added a Mountune radiator, intercooler and all intercooler pipes. Some owners say their car overheats - mine never did, and now it doesn't budge past 198 degrees. There is no 93 octane fuel here, so I purchased a 91 octane tune from Dizzy and an e30 tune from Dizzy that allows me to mix ethanol with 91 octane. I don't drive the car hard at all but I do like an occasional pull in the passing lane or on a freeway onramp. The car feels very quick with the 91 tune, and too fast for its tires with the e30 tune. It's easy to switch back and forth if you can't find e85. It will go at least 15 miles after reading empty, btw. Winter of '18-'19 I sprayed the underside and wheel wells with Fluid Film. The rust protection is already pretty good but this definitely kept salt away from anything metal underneath. When I washed it all off in the spring, everything looked like new. If you're in a salt state, definitely take time to do this. The ONLY common flaw on this car is the blend door actuator that directs where ventilation goes inside the cabin. At just over a year of ownership mine stopped working, so the heat/AC is stuck on foot well and dash vents. I could have it replaced under warranty and still might, but I'd rather know the dash is going back together correctly than have a dealer leave me with squeaks or rattles. It's not hard to do myself, just need time.

Read more