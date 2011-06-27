  1. Home
2017 Ford Fiesta Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty handling when going around turns
  • Well-appointed interior with advanced technology options
  • Peppy and fuel-efficient EcoBoost engine
  • ST model's zesty performance
  • Limited cargo and rear seat space
  • Automatic transmission's quirky behavior
  • EcoBoost engine and ST come with manual transmission only
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

From the Munchkins in The Wizard Of Oz to every Jack Russell terrier you're ever likely to see, we can think of a lot of great things that are small but spunky. Well, here's another to add to that list: the 2017 Ford Fiesta.

The Fiesta, which comes in sedan and four-door hatchback versions, offers lively handling and performance that make even everyday errands seem fun. The performance-oriented Fiesta ST model is even more entertaining thanks to its sport-tuned suspension and 197-horsepower four-cylinder engine. But even if it's frugality you're after, Ford still has you covered with the Fiesta's 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder engine that delivers surprisingly zippy performance and outstanding fuel economy.

What's more, all Fiestas are pleasant places to spend time, with comfortable front seating and a lot of the latest technology, including keyless entry and ignition and Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system, which features a 6.5-inch touchscreen that incorporates familiar smartphone gestures such as swipe and pinch-to-zoom. There are a couple potential deal breakers, however. Both the ST model and the 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder are offered with manual transmissions only, so you're out of luck if you don't want to shift for yourself. You can get an automatic on the mainstream Fiestas, but it's not the smoothest-shifting unit in the world. Finally, the car's pint-size dimensions mean there's a shortage of rear seat room and cargo capacity.

If you're looking to explore other options, we recommend starting with the roomy Honda Fit, which can't be beat for cargo-carrying versatility. The Chevrolet Sonic is also a contender thanks to its confident handling, and checking out the related Hyundai Accent and Kia Rio is a wise idea. Ultimately, though, the 2017 Ford Fiesta sedan and hatchback remain among the best small-and-spunky choices out there.

Every 2017 Ford Fiesta comes standard with antilock brakes (four-wheel discs for the ST and front discs/rear drums for the rest of the lineup), traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags that cover both rows and a driver knee airbag. Standard Sync features include a 911 Assist function, which uses your paired cellphone to connect automatically to a 911 operator in the event of an emergency. The SE adds the MyKey system for setting electronic parameters for other drivers (teens, valets, etc.), and the Titanium model features a rearview camera and rear parking sensors.

In Edmunds brake testing, multiple Fiestas stopped from 60 mph in 117 to 122 feet, which is better than average. The Fiesta ST stopped in 112 feet, which is satisfactory for an affordable performance car with summer tires.

In government crash tests, the Fiesta received four out of five stars for combined overall protection, with four stars for front-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Fiesta the top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint/seat (whiplash protection) tests. In that agency's small-overlap front-impact test, though, the Fiesta received the second-lowest Marginal rating.

2017 Ford Fiesta models

The 2017 Ford Fiesta is a subcompact car that's offered in two body styles: a sedan and a four-door hatchback. Both are available in S, SE and Titanium trim levels. The high-performance ST model is available only as a hatchback.

The entry-level S model comes with a decent list of standard features, including 15-inch steel wheels, variable intermittent wipers, power mirrors, a rear spoiler (hatchback only), remote keyless entry, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power locks and manual windows, Bluetooth, Sync voice controls, a 3.5-inch center display, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port and an auxiliary audio input jack.

The Fiesta SE builds on the above with 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, upgraded cloth upholstery, a front center console with armrest, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, cruise control, a trip computer, chrome interior door handles, metallic-painted interior trim, multicolor ambient lighting and MyKey parental controls for teen drivers.

The SE Appearance option package adds 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a rear spoiler (sedan), sport cloth upholstery, adjustable lumbar support for the driver, a leather-wrapped shift knob, the Sync 3 infotainment interface with a 6.5-inch touchscreen and enhanced voice controls (including AppLink mobile app integration), satellite radio and dual USB ports (replacing the auxiliary audio input jack). The Cold Weather package bundles heated outside mirrors, heated front seats and automatic climate control.

The SE can also be had with the SE EcoBoost Fuel Economy package, which includes the turbocharged three-cylinder engine, a manual transmission, various aerodynamic improvements, and special wheels and tires to help the Fiesta achieve slightly better fuel economy.

At the top of the heap is the Titanium trim level, which incorporates the contents of the SE Appearance and Comfort packages but wears a different set of 16-inch alloy wheels, plus chrome exterior trim, a black grille and rear parking sensors. It also has keyless entry and ignition, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an eight-speaker Sony sound system with HD radio.

The Fiesta ST hatchback also starts with the Fiesta SE's amenities plus the items in the SE Appearance package, then adds the turbocharged four-cylinder engine and the six-speed manual transmission, 17-inch wheels with summer performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes and quicker steering, unique bodywork, a larger rear spoiler and dual exhaust tips. You also get keyless entry and ignition, ST-specific cloth sport seats (with driver height adjustment), distinctive interior trim and the Sony sound system with HD radio. The ST Recaro package adds heated Recaro front sport seats (including height adjustments), leather and cloth upholstery, and heated mirrors. Also available are black 17-inch wheels with red brake calipers.

A sunroof and a navigation system are stand-alone options on the SE, Titanium and ST trims.

The 2017 Ford Fiesta gets a standard 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 120 horsepower and 112 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive are standard, and a six-speed PowerShift automatic transmission is available as an option. The PowerShift is technically a dual-clutch automated transmission that Ford uses for increased efficiency, but it operates more or less like a conventional automatic.

In Edmunds performance testing, both the manual and automatic-equipped Fiestas went from zero to 60 mph in about 9.5 seconds, which is adequate performance for this class.

EPA fuel economy estimates for this powertrain are 30 mpg combined (27 city/36 highway) with the automatic transmission. The manual transmission is effectively the same, checking in at 30 mpg combined (27 city/35 highway).

The optional EcoBoost 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder produces 123 hp and 125 lb-ft of torque. The five-speed manual is the only transmission available. In Edmunds performance testing, this little engine brought the Fiesta from zero to 60 mph in 8.9 seconds, which is a bit quicker than average for the class. EPA fuel economy estimates are 35 mpg combined (31 city/41 highway), matching the thriftiest cars in the segment.

The Fiesta ST's turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder is rated at an impressive 197 hp and 202 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual is the only transmission offered. In Edmunds performance testing, the Fiesta ST sprinted to 60 mph in a sprightly 7.1 seconds. EPA fuel economy estimates for the ST stand at 29 mpg combined (26 city/32 highway), an excellent result for such a powerful engine.

Driving

Hit the road in the 2017 Ford Fiesta and you'll find the standard suspension tuning and precise steering feel make for very satisfying driving dynamics without sacrificing ride comfort. The sport-tuned suspension and steering underpinning the ST model further sharpen the car's reflexes, making it a blast on a curvy stretch of two-lane blacktop while still preserving an entirely docile demeanor in everyday driving.

The standard 1.6-liter four-cylinder is smooth but not particularly powerful. The turbocharged three-cylinder is a good bit better in this regard, delivering strong performance as well as enviable fuel economy. The ST's 197-hp motor puts both to shame, of course. The five- and six-speed manual transmissions add to the fun, but the fuel-saving automatic — essentially a manual gearbox with a computer-operated clutch — can respond slowly in common situations such as stop-and-go traffic.

Interior

The 2017 Ford Fiesta may be Ford's least expensive car, but it doesn't feel like it. The interior is notable for both its high-quality materials and its stylish good looks. Available amenities such as heated leather seats, the premium Sony audio system and multicolor ambient lighting add a distinctly upscale vibe.

There's plenty of room up front, and the height-adjustable driver seat and tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel make it easy to find a comfortable driving position. The optional Recaro front sport seats feature more substantial side bolsters but, although they offer good support in aggressive motoring, some buyers may find them a tight fit or just plain less practical in everyday driving. The rear seats are seriously short on head- and legroom no matter how you slice it.

We're more fond of the Fiesta's in-car technology offerings. The standard Sync system's voice recognition makes it possible to interact with your smartphone hands-free, and offers access to other useful features including turn-by-turn driving directions and emergency assistance. The available Sync 3 system improves on that idea with sharp graphics and an intuitive arrangement of controls on its 6.5-inch touchscreen.

When it comes time to schlep stuff, the Fiesta sedan's trunk offers a decent 12.8 cubic feet worth of space. The hatchback's cargo hold is only slightly bigger with 14.9 cubic feet behind the rear seats. Fold down the rear seatbacks and you end up with 25.4 cubic feet of room, an amount of space that's definitely below average. The Fit, in contrast, can hold up to 52.7 cubic feet of cargo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Ford Fiesta.

5(62%)
4(15%)
3(8%)
2(15%)
1(0%)
4.2
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The death of the Manual Trans is only a rumor
Jeff Hurckes,09/07/2017
ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
This vehicle is downright amazing for a commuter car that can go out onto the track and still have fun. Yes, it still has that cheap car build quality issues, such as road noise, but it has it where it counts. Out-corners and out-brakes most anything on the road, and acceleration is nothing to shake a stick at either.
Great value!
Lindsey B.,08/09/2017
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
This car is the perfect car for anyone that is a first-time buyer, first-time driver, someone looking to stretch a buck at the dealer, or someone that (like me) drives great distances to get to work. From the moment I got this car I've loved nearly everything about it. The dealership was superb, the pricing was fantastic, the car runs like a dream, and I'm getting 3mpg OVER what the manufacturer says (I'm averaging about 40mpg). The one problem I've had is with the Bluetooth randomly disconnecting, but it's easy enough to fix so it doesn't bother me much. Get the cold weather package!
Rewards me daily
Randall Whitted,04/23/2018
ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
This is a car for people who LOVE to drive. The suspension is tight but not punishing. The optional Recaro seats are AWESOME. Handling is stunning, though I would prefer a little less body roll. There is lots of power on tap, but the main thing is, it's simply a blast to drive. There are lots of cars that will beat it in a drag race, but few could keep up with it on a windy road. The reason it doesn't 0-60 faster is traction - Ford severely limits 1st gear boost, gives about half-boost in 2nd, and then full boost in 3rd and beyond. This is because the car is very light, and with 197 hp and ~230 ft/lb torque at the wheels (Ford severely underrates its power), it would sit and burn the tires without reducing boost. Good thing is, Mountune makes Ford-approved modifications that don't void the warranty. After almost two months with the car, I am still thrilled every time I get to drive my ST. All the YouTube videos are right - it's surprisingly fun to drive. And if you can keep your foot out of it, you can get some great MPGs on the freeway. I got 34 on a relatively flat freeway drive at about 68mph. Best car ever, seriously. All the fun of a small Porsche or BMW without the snobbiness, high cost and bad gas mileage. 19 months in now and love it even more. I bought an AccessPort to load custom engine tunes and the Mountune intake. Randy Robles did a 93 octane tune that came with the AccessPort. It's unbelievable how powerful it is now. Also added a "traction bar" that ties the front A-arms together, completely eliminating wheel hop. The car's one weakness is that it sends all its power through the front right tire. Traction control helps, but it really needs a limited slip differential. I moved to the southwest desert in 2019 and added a Mountune radiator, intercooler and all intercooler pipes. Some owners say their car overheats - mine never did, and now it doesn't budge past 198 degrees. There is no 93 octane fuel here, so I purchased a 91 octane tune from Dizzy and an e30 tune from Dizzy that allows me to mix ethanol with 91 octane. I don't drive the car hard at all but I do like an occasional pull in the passing lane or on a freeway onramp. The car feels very quick with the 91 tune, and too fast for its tires with the e30 tune. It's easy to switch back and forth if you can't find e85. It will go at least 15 miles after reading empty, btw. Winter of '18-'19 I sprayed the underside and wheel wells with Fluid Film. The rust protection is already pretty good but this definitely kept salt away from anything metal underneath. When I washed it all off in the spring, everything looked like new. If you're in a salt state, definitely take time to do this. The ONLY common flaw on this car is the blend door actuator that directs where ventilation goes inside the cabin. At just over a year of ownership mine stopped working, so the heat/AC is stuck on foot well and dash vents. I could have it replaced under warranty and still might, but I'd rather know the dash is going back together correctly than have a dealer leave me with squeaks or rattles. It's not hard to do myself, just need time.
The ideal car for someone with vertigo
Josh,08/11/2017
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
I get motion sick very easily. Therefore, the smaller the car with a less "floaty" ride and a stick shift is ideal. I researched the engine and transmission options on the 2017 Fiesta heavily, and concluded going with the long-running 1.6L 120hp motor and 5 speed manual was the most reliable option. The engine is sufficient for power and the transmission is smooth and easy on the left leg. Gas mileage has been better than anticipated (but again, because of vertigo, I drive slow). I have averaged 35mpg on most fill-ups (worst has been 30 so far) and got as high as 45mpg on a long highway trip in flat Illinois at 65mph the whole way. The Ford Sync system is blah (at least the basic version I have) but usable at least (most importantly, bluetooth from the phone works 99% of the time the first time). The ambient lighting I have appreciated more than I thought I would, especially at night, when it's really nice to be able to see your feet/the floorboards when getting in and out of the car. So far, no issues here, having owned it a bit over a year with about 25k on it now. I only drive a lot during the summer though. School year driving is average. Overall, I would recommend this car to another basic, conservative driver like me. 2 year update: double the mileage now, still no problems. Did replace tires.
See all 13 reviews of the 2017 Ford Fiesta
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
197 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
27 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
120 hp @ 6350 rpm
See all Used 2017 Ford Fiesta features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

