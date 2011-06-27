Vehicle overview

A 6-foot-3 man climbs out of a bright yellow 2013 Ford Fiesta. This isn't the beginning of a joke, but instead a sight we witnessed at Hertz Rent-a-Car. You see, the subcompact Fiesta is a real car, with real front seats that adjust enough for our lofty friend and a telescoping steering wheel that reaches far out to greet him. Just because the Fiesta is small doesn't mean its driver must be similarly small.

At the same time, the Fiesta still proves perfectly friendly for tall guy's much shorter wife, who appreciates that this small car feels more refined than its dimensions and price would suggest. The ride is composed, the cabin is surprisingly quiet and there is a general sense of solidity lacking from subcompacts of both the past and present. The Fiesta's appeal is further enhanced by an impressive amount of available equipment, including Sync, as Ford's Sync system, keyless ignition/entry, heated seats and even two-tone leather upholstery further enhance the Fiesta's appeal.

Our happy couple appreciates the Fiesta's fuel-efficient engine, which proves they didn't need to buy that hybrid in order to save fuel. Though it lacks electric motors, battery packs and a trendy badge, the Fiesta still manages a very thrifty 33 mpg in combined driving. That's among the best in the subcompact class.

Of course, that class does consist of other appealing sedans and hatchbacks our couple could've considered. The Kia Rio boasts a cabin that actually betters the Fiesta in terms of quality, functionality and value. The Rio isn't as spirited to drive, however, and if that's important, the turbocharged Chevy Sonic is a prime pick. Meanwhile, none of the above can compare to the versatile Honda Fit when it comes to dropping the backseats for hauling stuff.

With such worthwhile competitors, the 2013 Ford Fiesta is certainly not a slam-dunk choice. But whether you're tall, short or somewhere in between, it goes to show that subcompact is not synonymous with subpar.