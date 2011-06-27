  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Fiesta
  4. Used 2013 Ford Fiesta
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(57)
Appraise this car

2013 Ford Fiesta Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty driving dynamics
  • refined yet lively engine
  • strong fuel economy
  • welcoming cabin
  • available luxury features.
  • Limited cargo and rear-seat space
  • non-intuitive audio controls
  • automatic transmission's quirky behavior.
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
Ford Fiesta for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
List Price Range
$3,950 - $8,000
Used Fiesta for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Ford Fiesta gives economy car shoppers reason to celebrate with its fun-to-drive personality, nicely trimmed cabin, tight build quality and unexpected features.

Vehicle overview

A 6-foot-3 man climbs out of a bright yellow 2013 Ford Fiesta. This isn't the beginning of a joke, but instead a sight we witnessed at Hertz Rent-a-Car. You see, the subcompact Fiesta is a real car, with real front seats that adjust enough for our lofty friend and a telescoping steering wheel that reaches far out to greet him. Just because the Fiesta is small doesn't mean its driver must be similarly small.

At the same time, the Fiesta still proves perfectly friendly for tall guy's much shorter wife, who appreciates that this small car feels more refined than its dimensions and price would suggest. The ride is composed, the cabin is surprisingly quiet and there is a general sense of solidity lacking from subcompacts of both the past and present. The Fiesta's appeal is further enhanced by an impressive amount of available equipment, including Sync, as Ford's Sync system, keyless ignition/entry, heated seats and even two-tone leather upholstery further enhance the Fiesta's appeal.

Our happy couple appreciates the Fiesta's fuel-efficient engine, which proves they didn't need to buy that hybrid in order to save fuel. Though it lacks electric motors, battery packs and a trendy badge, the Fiesta still manages a very thrifty 33 mpg in combined driving. That's among the best in the subcompact class.

Of course, that class does consist of other appealing sedans and hatchbacks our couple could've considered. The Kia Rio boasts a cabin that actually betters the Fiesta in terms of quality, functionality and value. The Rio isn't as spirited to drive, however, and if that's important, the turbocharged Chevy Sonic is a prime pick. Meanwhile, none of the above can compare to the versatile Honda Fit when it comes to dropping the backseats for hauling stuff.

With such worthwhile competitors, the 2013 Ford Fiesta is certainly not a slam-dunk choice. But whether you're tall, short or somewhere in between, it goes to show that subcompact is not synonymous with subpar.

2013 Ford Fiesta models

The 2013 Ford Fiesta is a subcompact car available in four-door sedan and hatchback body styles. Both are available in S, SE and Titanium trim levels.

The base S comes standard with 15-inch steel wheels, power locks and mirrors, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a four-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack. The Convenience package adds keyless entry and a CD player.

The Fiesta SE includes the Convenience package items, plus power windows, heated mirrors, a rear wiper (hatchback), cruise control, upgraded cloth upholstery, a trip computer, a six-speaker sound system and the Sync Elements package, which includes an iPod/USB audio interface, Bluetooth phone connectivity, voice controls, some app-based services and certain safety communications functions. The Moon & Mood package adds a sunroof (also available separately), ambient lighting, a leather shift knob and satellite radio.

The SE Appearance package adds 15-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, a rear spoiler (sedan), a leather-wrapped wheel, ambient lighting and satellite radio. The SE is eligible for the SFE package, which has special tires, wheels and aerodynamic pieces to achieve slightly better fuel economy. Heated front seats are a stand-alone option.

The Fiesta Titanium is essentially an SE with the SE Appearance package, but gets 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, keyless ignition/entry, leather upholstery, heated front seats and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. A sunroof is a stand-alone option. The Black Sport Appearance package adds a dose of black trim to the exterior, while there are two Interior Style packages -- Race Red and Arctic White -- that provide special interior color combinations and trim.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Ford Fiesta gets a rearranged trim and options structure, bringing it into line with the buying tendencies of past customers. As an example, the sedan and hatchback now get the same trim levels and equipment.

Performance & mpg

Every 2013 Ford Fiesta is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder that produces 120 horsepower and 112 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, but a six-speed automated manual known as "PowerShift" is optional. This type of "automatic" transmission still shifts for you, but it does a better job of maximizing engine power and efficiency than a traditional automatic.

In Edmunds performance testing, a manual-equipped Fiesta went from zero to 60 mph in 9.5 seconds, which is an average time for the class. The PowerShift-equipped model did the same sprint in 10.6 seconds, which is average for the segment.

EPA-estimated fuel economy is 29 mpg city/39 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined with both transmissions. When you opt for the Super Fuel Economy (SFE) package, the highway number gets bumped up to 40 mpg, but the other estimates remain the same. It's hard to justify the package's extra cost for such a minuscule return.

Safety

Every 2013 Ford Fiesta comes standard with antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum), traction and stability control, an integrated blind-spot mirror, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. The Sync Elements package adds a 911 Assist function, which uses your paired cell phone to connect automatically to a 911 operator.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Fiesta SE with 15-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 136 feet, which is one of the longest distances in the segment. On the other hand, a Fiesta SES with 16-inch wheels stopped in 119 feet, which is one of the best distances in the segment.

In government crash testing, the Fiesta received four out of five stars for combined overall protection, with four stars for frontal protection and five stars for side crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Fiesta the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof-strength tests.

Driving

We can say without hesitation that the 2013 Ford Fiesta is one of the most rewarding cars to drive in its class. Though its acceleration is just average, in the real world of stop-and-go traffic and freeway merging, the Fiesta's engine is a pleasure. The eager-to-rev 1.6 delivers ample punch down low and remains butter-smooth even when taken to redline.

The manual transmission is precise and easy to shift, boasting a linear clutch and light throws. The available six-speed automated dual-clutch transmission is another unusual perk in this class, although its behavior at low speeds can seem quirky, occasionally rolling slightly back on hills or being reluctant to creep forward when parking. It's definitely different, but Ford has been refining its behavior since the car's introduction and you're likely to get used to it.

There's nothing odd with the way the Fiesta drives down the road, however. Thanks to responsive steering and sophisticated suspension tuning, the Fiesta feels at once substantial and lithe. The car handles with rewarding precision, yet the ride quality remains supple, and bumps and ruts are swallowed without drama.

Interior

With its soft-touch dash top, metallic accents, edgy styling and tight build quality, the Fiesta's cabin has a premium vibe that's unexpected in an economy car. The Titanium trim and its available Interior Styling packages go even further in making this subcompact look and feel special.

The available Sync system furthers the Fiesta's appeal as it provides voice control over the audio and Bluetooth phone systems as well as features such as voice-prompted turn-by-turn navigation (it works respectably well) and a direct connection to a 911 operator. Only the Kia Rio offers a similar degree of voice control. However, sometimes you don't want to use voice controls -- say, when surfing through an iPod playlist -- and in those moments the Fiesta's physical buttons and controls aren't as intuitive as those in the Rio and others. Even the base Fiesta's audio system prioritizes form over function in its design. Thankfully, the three-knob climate control system couldn't be easier to use.

At 12.8 cubic feet, the sedan's trunk capacity is competitive within its class. The Fiesta hatchback offers a bit less than that with its rear seat up. Unfortunately, the seats don't fold completely flat, and the Fiesta's 26 cubes of maximum cargo capacity fall considerably short of the Fit and Rio.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Ford Fiesta.

5(16%)
4(14%)
3(10%)
2(18%)
1(42%)
2.4
57 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 57 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Driver's Nightmare
sergey,11/10/2015
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
It has well-documented problems with transmission (clutch). I wish I'd read this before buying it. It jerks when starts moving and feels absolutely unsafe when driving it. A good exterior design is what makes people to be attracted by this car. It's heavily overprices and it's losing its value very fast (60% over 2 years).
Transmission is awful, seats rusted, cheap car
Patrick Corso,02/13/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
Powershift SE model. The transmission is awful always jittering, clutch burning out unusually fast, the metal under the seats rusted COMPLETELY in a after leaving the dealership, plastic components in the car are prone to breaking, and not a whole lot of space anywhere. I owned this car for one year and finally washed my hands of it. The transmission is my biggest issue with this car it is absolutelyour awful and causes the clutch to burn early, the dealer only offers replacements not a fix, I would never recommend this car to anyone.
Piece of garbage
ihatefordtoo,02/27/2014
Ford should be ashamed to have their name on the Fiesta. The car from makes very loud grinding noise which the dealer tells me is normal (get used to it), it lurches, it halts and seems to have trouble moving forward from a light, as if the transmission is slipping. If you are on a hill you need to keep one foot on the brake and the other on the gas pedal or you will roll back into the car behind you. I firmly believe the car should be recalled and Ford should own up to their poor design. I will never buy another Ford product!
Ford Fiesta Failed
pb41127,05/18/2014
S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
I bought a 2013 fiesta in Jan 2013. Automatic transmission. Within 2 weeks the grinding noises began and had clutch replaced. The grinding noises are starting again. Got up yesterday morning to a pool of fluid under right side of engine on garage floor. The car is not dependable, dealer tries to talk to me like I "just do not understand". I am totally over this car. I have no doubt I will meet the Lemon Law requirements by end of the year.
See all 57 reviews of the 2013 Ford Fiesta
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
29 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
29 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
29 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 6350 rpm
See all Used 2013 Ford Fiesta features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Ford Fiesta

Used 2013 Ford Fiesta Overview

The Used 2013 Ford Fiesta is offered in the following submodels: Fiesta Hatchback, Fiesta Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), Titanium 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and Titanium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Ford Fiesta?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Ford Fiesta trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Ford Fiesta SE is priced between $4,999 and$8,000 with odometer readings between 51581 and124039 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ford Fiesta S is priced between $3,950 and$5,995 with odometer readings between 84611 and99420 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Ford Fiestas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Ford Fiesta for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2013 Fiestas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,950 and mileage as low as 51581 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Ford Fiesta.

Can't find a used 2013 Ford Fiestas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Fiesta for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,655.

Find a used Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,777.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Fiesta for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $13,757.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,045.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Ford Fiesta?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Fiesta lease specials

Related Used 2013 Ford Fiesta info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles