Used 2018 Ford Fiesta for Sale Near Me

First of all, I would like to say that if you're a man, whether medium sized or large, don't bother buying this car. It's not big enough. However, if you're small or regular size woman, it's GREAT! I wouldn't imagine guys would be too interested in it unless they are wanting something small with great gas mileage. Secondly, this is the second Fiesta I have owned, my other was a 2012 5-speed manual, I prefer manual transmissions and with this car, it just works better. I get an average of 36-40 MPG even around rural Idaho. My first Fiesta had 95,000+ miles without any issues, only oil changes. It was very dependable. I find the trunk has plenty of space and as for the back seats? I have no problems fitting my daughters in it comfortably for long drives. Again, I wouldn't recommend it for growing teenage boys or adult men, or even tall girls. The leg space is limited. Some people have complained about it being narrow, but the benefits of that are awesome. It's easy to park, and fits almost everywhere. It handles very well, is quiet and feels solid. Even after 6 years, my older one was still holding together well, didn't have interior noises or things falling apart. I owned a Toyota Corolla in the past, and the Fiesta is every bit as solid and well built, but gets better gas mileage. My favorite part is the manual window cranks that you can't find on other cars. There is plenty of convenient technology without it being over the top ridiculous. The only down side I've found about this car is the fact that it doesn't have a LOT of power. So if you're passing someone on a rural road, be sure to have plenty of room to get around them. You won't be breaking any speed records with this one. One year later: I still LOVE this car. It's been great on trips, even loaded with two other people and luggage it still gets almost 40 mpg on the highway. Aside from oil changes, I've had to do nothing to it. No issues at all. Just peace of mind. The five-speed manual transmission is definitely the way to go with the Fiesta, it handles well in snow and ice as long as you have studded tires all the way around. I'm very pleased with the onboard updates like backup camera and voice commands for your electronic devices. The roll down windows are a favorite option and the seats make all day driving easy. This isn't a fancy car, but if you're interested in something that works well, is economic on your pocket book, and reliable, this is the car for you. Thanks Ford! I would happily buy another just like it!

Read more