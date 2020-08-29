Used 2018 Ford Fiesta for Sale Near Me

2,712 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Fiesta Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,712 listings
  • 2018 Ford Fiesta SE in Silver
    used

    2018 Ford Fiesta SE

    25,072 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,977

    $2,205 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Fiesta SE in Black
    used

    2018 Ford Fiesta SE

    41,062 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,296

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Fiesta SE in Gray
    used

    2018 Ford Fiesta SE

    18,500 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $8,499

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Fiesta SE in Silver
    certified

    2018 Ford Fiesta SE

    17,664 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,795

    $2,685 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Fiesta SE in Gray
    used

    2018 Ford Fiesta SE

    6,723 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,288

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Fiesta SE in Black
    used

    2018 Ford Fiesta SE

    34,229 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $2,080 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Fiesta SE in White
    used

    2018 Ford Fiesta SE

    35,131 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,500

    $2,090 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Fiesta SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Ford Fiesta SE

    14,325 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,180

    $1,944 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Fiesta SE in White
    certified

    2018 Ford Fiesta SE

    30,728 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $10,991

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Fiesta SE in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Ford Fiesta SE

    6,448 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,220

    $1,839 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Fiesta SE in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Ford Fiesta SE

    14,284 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,900

    $1,662 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Fiesta SE in Silver
    used

    2018 Ford Fiesta SE

    39,076 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,500

    $1,936 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Fiesta SE in White
    used

    2018 Ford Fiesta SE

    40,115 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,399

    $1,881 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Fiesta S in Silver
    used

    2018 Ford Fiesta S

    24,060 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $1,174 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Fiesta SE in Gray
    used

    2018 Ford Fiesta SE

    30,783 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,988

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Fiesta SE in Gray
    certified

    2018 Ford Fiesta SE

    37,542 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Fiesta SE in White
    used

    2018 Ford Fiesta SE

    25,281 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,999

    $2,792 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Fiesta SE in Black
    used

    2018 Ford Fiesta SE

    25,779 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $1,799 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Fiesta searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,712 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Fiesta
  4. Used 2018 Ford Fiesta

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Fiesta

Read recent reviews for the Ford Fiesta
Overall Consumer Rating
4.211 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 2
    (9%)
  • 1
    (9%)
Second Fiesta, love them both!
Ms. Janene Engle,10/29/2018
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
First of all, I would like to say that if you're a man, whether medium sized or large, don't bother buying this car. It's not big enough. However, if you're small or regular size woman, it's GREAT! I wouldn't imagine guys would be too interested in it unless they are wanting something small with great gas mileage. Secondly, this is the second Fiesta I have owned, my other was a 2012 5-speed manual, I prefer manual transmissions and with this car, it just works better. I get an average of 36-40 MPG even around rural Idaho. My first Fiesta had 95,000+ miles without any issues, only oil changes. It was very dependable. I find the trunk has plenty of space and as for the back seats? I have no problems fitting my daughters in it comfortably for long drives. Again, I wouldn't recommend it for growing teenage boys or adult men, or even tall girls. The leg space is limited. Some people have complained about it being narrow, but the benefits of that are awesome. It's easy to park, and fits almost everywhere. It handles very well, is quiet and feels solid. Even after 6 years, my older one was still holding together well, didn't have interior noises or things falling apart. I owned a Toyota Corolla in the past, and the Fiesta is every bit as solid and well built, but gets better gas mileage. My favorite part is the manual window cranks that you can't find on other cars. There is plenty of convenient technology without it being over the top ridiculous. The only down side I've found about this car is the fact that it doesn't have a LOT of power. So if you're passing someone on a rural road, be sure to have plenty of room to get around them. You won't be breaking any speed records with this one. One year later: I still LOVE this car. It's been great on trips, even loaded with two other people and luggage it still gets almost 40 mpg on the highway. Aside from oil changes, I've had to do nothing to it. No issues at all. Just peace of mind. The five-speed manual transmission is definitely the way to go with the Fiesta, it handles well in snow and ice as long as you have studded tires all the way around. I'm very pleased with the onboard updates like backup camera and voice commands for your electronic devices. The roll down windows are a favorite option and the seats make all day driving easy. This isn't a fancy car, but if you're interested in something that works well, is economic on your pocket book, and reliable, this is the car for you. Thanks Ford! I would happily buy another just like it!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Fiesta
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Fiesta info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings