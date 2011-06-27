Used 2012 Ford Fiesta Consumer Reviews

2012 Ford Fiesta SE Sedan (6-spd Auto) mathjack22 , 09/25/2011 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I've had my new Fiesta for just over a week now, and I have to say, I'm incredibly impressed with its overall package. I downsized from a Mercury Grand Marquis LS to save on gas and to drive something much sportier for my age (23). To be such a small car, the Fiesta has plenty of front seat space, a feat in itself because I am 6'2 and 280 lbs. There is plentiful head and leg room; my only caveat would be the slightly narrow feel of the driver's side, though I can still get quite comfortable. As far as the back seat, it's a no-go for any practical use, but I didn't need the extra space, so it wasn't a deal-breaker for me. The features on the SE (along with the 203A package) are plentiful. Report Abuse

Great, affordable car bayoubus , 12/08/2011 22 of 24 people found this review helpful I got a basic model Fiesta at a steal of a price after my hand-me-down car from college suddenly needed a new engine. I didn't have much time to shop around because my job requires transportation, so I was apprehensive about the sudden purchase but couldn't turn down the deal I got on this car. I don't regret it! I previously owned a Toyota Echo that drove great but always felt a little flimsy on the road. I don't get this feeling at all with the Fiesta. It's stylish, drives great, feels solid and it gets awesome gas mileage. I'm pretty tall and I never feel smashed into this car despite its subcompact size. Perfect for a purchase on a budget. I didn't feel like I was sacrificing anything.

SE Automatic 6-speed (review didn't have that option) groksurf , 09/17/2011 34 of 39 people found this review helpful Have owned the SE for three weeks. The Transmission prefers a very light touch when starting from a stop. It shifts 1-2-3 rapidly up to about 25 mph if you do it that way, very smoothly and quietly. Then you can push the accelerator more for nice quiet power. It will switch awkwardly if you give it heavy foot at low speed. You definitely need to learn how it wants to be driven; once you do it's a pleasure to drive. At higher speeds very quiet engine (although at 70 the rpms almost reach 3K--I'd prefer 2300 at that speed), and minimal road/wind noise. If you do push the rpms, the engine sound is throaty and not at all unpleasant. Great mileage so far, about 33mpg at 60% city/40% highway

RUN LIKE THE WIND Debbie , 07/21/2015 S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful That's what you should do when considering this car. I bought my car brand new in July 2012. The test drive was great and I traded an SUV to get better gas mileage and to have the reliability with a new car. Well, I got the great mileage but everything else about this car has been a disappointment. In the first 2 years I had it, 3 door locks broke. They suddenly would not shut and latch - so you couldn't drive the car without the doors flying open. I had to put someone in the back seat to hold the doors shut to get it to the dealer. I had to physically hold the passenger door shut with one hand while driving to the dealer. And then they didn't have the parts. Obviously I couldn't drive it home so they did get me a rental and the door was fixed within a week. Then, the transmission started to shudder and it felt like I was popping the clutch when it's an automatic. There were times it would barely go from a stop light and you have to be careful not to pull out in front of anyone because it may go and it may not. It's not safe and I absolutely hate this car. Unfortunately I have 3 more years to pay on it and Ford's service leaves alot to be desired. Apparently the transmission has indeed a problem and I took it in last November 2014 - they first told me nothing was wrong with it and all the settings were normal. I threw a fit and told them I needed to speak with the Service Mgr. I spoke with him and he took it out for a long drive and then I got a call saying yes indeed, there is a problem with the transmission and Ford is aware of the problem but they didn't have the parts. They told me it would probably be January 2015 the parts would be in but they would contact me and let me know when they had arrived. It's now July 2015 and I still haven't received that notice. Now there is a recall with an emissions problem - I am 63 years old and have never had so many problems with a new car as I have with this Ford. I will never buy another Ford car - EVER. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability