Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Consumer Reviews
Works fine
I have had my sport trac since 2002 and now it has 158,000.00 miles on it. I have had to do some routine maintainace but it still runs really well and I am having a hard time replacing because it is in such good shape. I will get at least 200,000 miles out of this truck but I also take care of it and not try to dog it out. I would say to anyone if you want your car to last, you need to look at your manuel that came with your truck and do the maintainance. You will end up saving thousands on repairs. I know because this is not the first Ford that I have got this many miles out of.
Awesome
Yeah, it's a Ford...and I rate it a 10 anyway. Honestly, I am being objective. Our Sport Trac has leather interior and a sunroof...which makes for super comfort. The gas mileage is reasonable, and as a result of 10 full tanks we've received 20 mpg on freeway. The engine runs great, and is clean and quiet. This vehicle is great for both rural and urban settings as it is easy to maneuver in city traffic as well as snow. This is the only Ford we have or will buy.
Best auto investment yet
I bought my Sport Trac w/ 44k miles on it, outside of routine maintenance the only thing I've had to replace was a new hub due to off roading. The interior is very comfortable, great for commuting, camping, and overall driving. I live in Alaska and I haven't had a vehicle this reliable in the winter (started right up in -20 weather!) It has room for the kids, but extra hauling space in the bed, as well as great towing capacity for it's size. Excellent truck for family camping trips and small enough to take on most ATV trails provided there's not too much mud!
2002 Ford Sport Track 4WD - Disastrous
We purchased a used Sport Trac from CarMax with approx 48,000 miles. Got a great price on the vehicle. Vehicle in great condition at time of purchase. Within 2 years, had to replace the engine in the truck. (Replaced with a case engine, not new.) Today, (08/06/08) the transmission is smoking and appears to be shot. The vehicle is squirrely to drive. Would not recommend this vehicle to anyone. CarMax was great, but Ford was not in the situation. I have an F-150 with almost 200,000 miles, and would not trade it for anything, but Ford really missed it with the Sport Trac! Buyer beware!
Good Choice
I bought this brand new with 4 miles. I have never had any problems except for the poor quality factory tires and of course the brakes and rotors. I have had 2 sets of pads and the rotors turned at 64000. Now after changing to Mich tires LTX at 30000 miles and new pads and rotors turned at 64000 it drives as new if nor better. This truck has been from TN to Idaho 4 times.
