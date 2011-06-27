Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Value 2WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,284
|$3,668
|$4,422
|Clean
|$2,058
|$3,304
|$3,981
|Average
|$1,606
|$2,575
|$3,098
|Rough
|$1,154
|$1,847
|$2,216
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Premium 2WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,281
|$3,508
|$4,176
|Clean
|$2,055
|$3,159
|$3,760
|Average
|$1,604
|$2,463
|$2,926
|Rough
|$1,153
|$1,766
|$2,093
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Value 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,221
|$3,459
|$4,133
|Clean
|$2,001
|$3,116
|$3,721
|Average
|$1,562
|$2,429
|$2,896
|Rough
|$1,123
|$1,742
|$2,071
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Choice 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,383
|$3,688
|$4,398
|Clean
|$2,147
|$3,322
|$3,959
|Average
|$1,676
|$2,589
|$3,081
|Rough
|$1,205
|$1,857
|$2,204
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Value 2WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,918
|$3,048
|$3,664
|Clean
|$1,728
|$2,745
|$3,298
|Average
|$1,349
|$2,140
|$2,567
|Rough
|$969
|$1,535
|$1,836
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Premium 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,568
|$3,957
|$4,715
|Clean
|$2,314
|$3,565
|$4,244
|Average
|$1,806
|$2,779
|$3,303
|Rough
|$1,298
|$1,993
|$2,362
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Choice 2WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,191
|$3,350
|$3,981
|Clean
|$1,974
|$3,017
|$3,584
|Average
|$1,541
|$2,352
|$2,790
|Rough
|$1,108
|$1,687
|$1,995
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Value 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,155
|$3,538
|$4,290
|Clean
|$1,942
|$3,186
|$3,862
|Average
|$1,515
|$2,484
|$3,006
|Rough
|$1,089
|$1,781
|$2,150