2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Value 2WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,284$3,668$4,422
Clean$2,058$3,304$3,981
Average$1,606$2,575$3,098
Rough$1,154$1,847$2,216
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Premium 2WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,281$3,508$4,176
Clean$2,055$3,159$3,760
Average$1,604$2,463$2,926
Rough$1,153$1,766$2,093
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Value 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,221$3,459$4,133
Clean$2,001$3,116$3,721
Average$1,562$2,429$2,896
Rough$1,123$1,742$2,071
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Choice 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,383$3,688$4,398
Clean$2,147$3,322$3,959
Average$1,676$2,589$3,081
Rough$1,205$1,857$2,204
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Value 2WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,918$3,048$3,664
Clean$1,728$2,745$3,298
Average$1,349$2,140$2,567
Rough$969$1,535$1,836
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Premium 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,568$3,957$4,715
Clean$2,314$3,565$4,244
Average$1,806$2,779$3,303
Rough$1,298$1,993$2,362
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Choice 2WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,191$3,350$3,981
Clean$1,974$3,017$3,584
Average$1,541$2,352$2,790
Rough$1,108$1,687$1,995
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Value 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,155$3,538$4,290
Clean$1,942$3,186$3,862
Average$1,515$2,484$3,006
Rough$1,089$1,781$2,150
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,055 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,159 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac ranges from $1,153 to $4,176, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
