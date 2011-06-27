Used 1995 Ford Crown Victoria Consumer Reviews
excellent value
I'm 31 Very happy with my CV. Bought it a year ago with less than 80K, I now have over 110K. Set of bakes all around and minor issues. Around 30 mpg at 75-80 mph. Drove from Chicago to Ct back to Chicago then down to Houston and off to San Fransisco and back to Houston. Awesome gas milage, great storage, super reliable, and comfortable for excessive highway driving. I've owned tauras, plymouth, camaro, buick, sable, Olds, riviera, lincoln, yukon, f350, olds, subaru and this. No other car would I trust to do that voyage I did. Great value for a V8 Rear wheel drive. Gonna rock it till the wheels fall off or I hit mega millions.
Police Package
This is the first car that i have ever owned and it has been nothing but good to me it was an old detective's car out of texas and for a huge car it is excelent on gas and the normal wear and tear is cheap compared to other domestic cars i would definitely buy another one.
The best car I have ever owned...
The Crown Vic is the best car I have ever owned. I have had no major problems and it has always been a joy to drive. I have owned Chevys, an F150, Dodges, Mazdas, Hondas, Toyotas, and a Lexus and the Crown Victoria is the best, hands down.
Worth it
Excellent vehicle for the money.
Ford Crown Victoria For Comfort
Runs good, rides good, quieter than similar cars, lasts longer. Good dependable transportation.
Sponsored cars related to the Crown Victoria
Related Used 1995 Ford Crown Victoria info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner