Used 2016 Chevrolet Impala Limited for Sale Near Me
306 listings
- 100,249 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,800$2,220 Below Market
- 66,122 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,000$2,997 Below Market
- 84,654 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,500$1,504 Below Market
- 74,249 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,599$2,462 Below Market
- 74,269 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,950$2,880 Below Market
- 77,055 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,905$1,908 Below Market
- 65,926 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,998$1,779 Below Market
- 103,389 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,480$1,342 Below Market
- 80,363 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$7,595
- 64,388 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,950
- 70,682 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,597
- 75,050 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,997$1,242 Below Market
- 102,751 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,300$1,263 Below Market
- 76,984 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,700$1,321 Below Market
- 58,912 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,995
- 90,250 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,999
- 37,011 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,895$585 Below Market
- 26,336 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$14,695
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Impala Limited
Overall Consumer Rating4.84 Reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.84 Reviews
Tony,06/07/2017
LTZ Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This is a re-publication of the review I posted on another automotive site, but updated based on several months of ownership. Because my work requires me to fly to locations all around the country, I drive many different vehicles as rentals, including Impalas - the newer body style and this older one, re-branded as the "Impala Limited" in 2014. Both Impalas have been among the best of the bunch, but if you believe that form should follow function, as I do, then the Limited is the pick between the two. Outward view is much better from the Limited, and the tech content is adequate without resorting to a distracting "Tokyo-by-night" interior, so the Impala Limited was right at the top of my short list of replacement candidates when my old personal commuter left me standing by the roadside one last time. I bought a low-mileage 2016 Limited with the LTZ package from one of the rental car agencies, and I love it. For a large sedan, this is a great driver's car. Although it isn't a car that begs to be flogged around the road course at the local track, its moves are linear and predictable. Those are two adjectives that also apply to its brakes. And power delivery from its DOHC V6 mated to a 6-speed GM automatic is authoritative and smooth. The transmission reliably serves up the right gear for any situation, and the car is very responsive to pedal modulation, thanks to minimal nanny tech intervening between the driver's right foot and the road. The suspension of the LTZ is taut and predictable, yet compliant enough to provide a comfortable ride during the 40-mile round-trip commutes to/from my office when I'm at home. Although I would prefer more aggressive side bolstering on the seats, these prove quite comfy during extended drives. The car's relatively low beltline and tall greenhouse make the view from the driver's seat outstanding compared to most other contemporary cars. The dash is well laid out, with controls that are ergonomically arranged, and all buttons and knobs present a quality feel. The cabin is reasonably well-isolated from road and traffic noise, and my car has no squeaks or rattles, despite already having 22K on its odometer when I bought it. If having the latest in Star Wars automotive tech is a high priority for you, the Limited is not your car. There's no lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, or parking sensor array. This is a car that requires you to actually drive it. If you'd rather text, check your email, or engage in some other non-driving-related activity, and you need to rely on your vehicle to save your bacon when you're not paying attention to the road, then maybe the newer Impala version is more your style. This car is also not for you if you're a big fan of the latest tortured, convoluted sheet metal styling. Its body will not have enough gratuitous creases and folds to suit you. (It's that form-follows-function thing again.) Finally, if all the interior surfaces of your vehicle must be soft and squishy, you will dislike this car. Many of its interior panels are hard thermoplastic (much like an aircraft). While this material is ideal for use in aircraft and automotive cabins, because it's quite durable, it will not garner any accolades from the sybarites among us. On the other hand, if your notion of a great car is one that admirably performs its mission in life, and having the latest tech or the latest "styling" isn't high on your list of priorities, then snap up an Impala Limited. Production at the Oshawa assembly plant ceased in May of 2016, so you'll be relegated to buying used. Obviously, the up-side to this is you won't be taking that big initial depreciation hit, and a little judicious shopping can put you in a great low-mileage vehicle that will serve you faithfully for many years. After owning this car for six months, I concluded that it is just about the perfect commuter. It's comfortable, powerful, smooth, and predictable, as well as gas-and-go reliable. I even consider its modest lineage and relatively inconspicuous styling to be advantages over more expensive and/or extroverted designs, because it doesn't provoke the resentment from other drivers that such vehicles tend to do. THREE YEAR UPDATE: I've now owned this car for just over 3 years (52,000 miles), and my initial opinion of it remains unchanged. My Impala Limited is an outstanding daily driver and nearly as reliable as sunrise. It has required only 2 unscheduled repairs in all this time: a battery replacement and a new HVAC actuator, both of which I replaced myself. Other than those, the car has needed only routine preventive maintenance, consisting primarily of oil/filter changes and tire rotations. Still a great car!
