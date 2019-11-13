2020 Chevrolet Trax
What’s new
- Midnight Edition package no longer available
- Part of the first Trax generation introduced to the U.S. for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Appealing passenger space for its size
- Plenty of features for the price
- Ride quality is choppy on the freeway
- Slow acceleration from the underpowered engine
- Less cargo space than some rivals
- Fuel economy falls short for the class
2020 Chevrolet Trax Review
While compact crossovers are the go-to choice for many new shoppers, their smaller, less expensive siblings haven't enjoyed the same success. While subcompact SUVs are perfectly suited for one or two people, they don't have the passenger space or cargo capacity that shoppers look for when upgrading from a sedan or hatchback. Some small SUVs have other strengths — expressive styling or fun-to-drive dynamics, for example — to make up for the lack of room. This is not the case, however, with the 2020 Chevrolet Trax. Though an acceptable choice overall, the Trax doesn't offer anything unique compared to similarly priced crossovers and cars.
The Trax has a few redeeming qualities. It is easy to get into, generally affordable, and the tall ride height and large windows give drivers the expansive outward view preferred by SUV owners. Unfortunately, the benefits are vastly outweighed by its drawbacks. Passenger comfort is hampered by a harsh ride quality and narrow, unsupportive seats. The rear seat is a little claustrophobic, and there's less cargo room than in a Volkswagen Golf hatchback. And while most entries in the class have modestly powered engines, the Trax's turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder fails to live up to even those low expectations. There are a number of desirable small crossovers, and we suggest driving any of them before settling on the Chevrolet Trax.
Which Trax does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Chevrolet Trax models
The 2020 Chevrolet Trax is a subcompact SUV sold in three trim levels: LS, LT and Premier. The base LS trim has enough standard equipment not to feel stripped down, but the LT adds more practical features and has access to several option packages. The Premier trim not only gets interior upgrades, but it also has added active safety features.
All three trims are powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine (138 horsepower, 148 lb-ft of torque). Also standard is a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. Front-wheel-drive models have front disc brakes and drum brakes in the rear, and all-wheel-drive models get disc brakes at all four corners.
The base Trax LS comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, manual-folding side mirrors, and a rearview camera. Inside, you'll find a 60/40-split folding rear seat, driver's seat power lumbar adjustment, OnStar communications (with a 4G LTE connection and a Wi-Fi hotspot), a 7-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker sound system with two USB ports and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. As its name suggests, the optional Tint and Cruise package adds tinted windows and cruise control.
That package is included on the LT, along with roof rails, upgraded headlights, LED daytime running lights, heated mirrors, remote vehicle start, upgraded cloth upholstery, satellite radio, a household-style 110-volt outlet, a cargo cover, and a storage drawer under the passenger seat.
Four major packages are offered for the Trax LT. The LT Convenience package adds premium cloth upholstery with faux leather inserts, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless ignition and entry, and a six-way power-adjustable driver's seat. The Driver Confidence package includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors. Opting for the Sun and Sound package gets you a seven-speaker Bose stereo system and a sunroof.
Another option for the Trax LT is the Redline Edition, an appearance package that adds black body accents and 18-inch alloy wheels painted black with red accent stripes.
The top-tier Premier trim comes with all of the LT's packages (aside from the Redline Edition), as well as 18-inch wheels, foglights, faux leather upholstery, an auto-dimming mirror and heated front seats. It's also the only trim that gets forward collision and lane departure warning systems.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Chevrolet Trax.
Trending topics in reviews
- towing
- oil
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- acceleration
- comfort
- value
- wheels & tires
Most helpful consumer reviews
I'm a bigger guy, so I don't fit well in smaller vehicles. Don't let this one fool you, it is roomy, comfortable and fun!
My wife and I went for a test drive and this vehicle is just fine with great value.We were curious about the power since that was the negative concern from the " pro review crowd", the power is just fine. I would say peppy in traffic and adequate on the hiway, if you want more go big. This is a subcompact SUV not a V- 8 powered SUV. Further more why would pay 3 to 5 K for competition, your choice. For me this vehicle is being underrated, we are buying one.
I looked at all the competition and and the Chevy Trax beat them hands down. I purchased a 2020 Trax AWD LT and it has all the bells and whistles and comfort i expected. Getting in and out of it is easy. Has plenty of power to move in and out of traffic. Tons of storage and hidden compartments and that is with the back seat up. Fit and finish is excellent compared to the others. Only complaint is the gas mileage is a tad lower than expected, but since i only drive in the city that is to be expected. Will buy another one when i am in the market for a new car again. Hats off to Chevy for keeping the brand in my opinion the best on the market.
Shop around for comparison.
Features & Specs
|LS 4dr SUV
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$21,300
|MPG
|26 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
|LT 4dr SUV
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$23,200
|MPG
|26 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
|LT 4dr SUV AWD
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$24,700
|MPG
|24 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
|LS 4dr SUV AWD
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$22,800
|MPG
|24 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Trax safety features:
- Side Blind-Zone Alert
- Warns the driver if a lane change might result in a collision with another vehicle.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Lets the driver know to apply the brakes to avoid a collision with the vehicle in front.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Sounds an alert if the driver drifts out of the lane without activating a turn signal.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chevrolet Trax vs. the competition
Chevrolet Trax vs. Buick Encore
Mechanically, the Trax and the Buick Encore are nearly the same vehicle, but there are some key differences. The Encore is more expensive than the Trax at all trim levels, but it includes more features. Watch out for the Encore's base trim. Even though it costs only slightly more than the base Trax, it's a special-order vehicle that is unlikely to be at dealer lots. For all intents and purposes, the Encore Preferred is the true starting trim.
Chevrolet Trax vs. Chevrolet Equinox
The compact Chevrolet Equinox is the larger, more expensive sibling of the Trax. If you can stretch your budget, the Equinox is a far superior vehicle with few of the smaller SUV's shortcomings. The price difference between the two, however, is larger than it seems. Like the Encore, the Equinox's base trim is nearly impossible to find at dealer lots, so you're really starting at the midtier LS.
Chevrolet Trax vs. Ford EcoSport
The Ford EcoSport is the Chevy's crosstown small SUV rival. The EcoSport is less expensive than the Trax at every trim level, so it might be the more economical choice if not factoring in dealer incentives. However, both subcompact crossovers are outmatched by rivals — nearly every competitor in our list of top-ranked small SUVs is better.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Trax a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Chevrolet Trax?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Chevrolet Trax:
- Midnight Edition package no longer available
- Part of the first Trax generation introduced to the U.S. for 2015
Is the Chevrolet Trax reliable?
Is the 2020 Chevrolet Trax a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Chevrolet Trax?
The least-expensive 2020 Chevrolet Trax is the 2020 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,300.
Other versions include:
- LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $21,300
- LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $23,200
- LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $24,700
- LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $22,800
- Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $29,100
- Premier 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $27,600
What are the different models of Chevrolet Trax?
More about the 2020 Chevrolet Trax
2020 Chevrolet Trax Overview
The 2020 Chevrolet Trax is offered in the following submodels: Trax SUV. Available styles include LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Premier 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 Chevrolet Trax?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Chevrolet Trax and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Trax 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Trax.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Chevrolet Trax and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Trax featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Chevrolet Trax?
2020 Chevrolet Trax Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Trax Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,135. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Trax Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $987 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $987 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,148.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Trax Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 3.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Chevrolet Trax Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,185. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $1,222 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,222 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,963.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 4.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 80 2020 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,235. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $1,365 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,365 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,870.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 5.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 72 2020 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $22,335. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $950 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $950 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,385.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 4.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 62 2020 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,835. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $1,282 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,282 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,553.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 5.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 53 2020 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Trax Premier 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Trax Premier 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,635. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Trax Premier 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $839 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $839 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,797.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Trax Premier 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 2.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Chevrolet Trax Premier 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
