Estimated values
2005 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Roof 158 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,245
|$5,276
|$6,400
|Clean
|$3,036
|$4,934
|$5,977
|Average
|$2,618
|$4,251
|$5,131
|Rough
|$2,199
|$3,568
|$4,285
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 140 WB 3dr Ext Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,241
|$4,949
|$5,898
|Clean
|$3,032
|$4,629
|$5,509
|Average
|$2,614
|$3,988
|$4,729
|Rough
|$2,196
|$3,347
|$3,949
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Roof 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,107
|$4,767
|$5,690
|Clean
|$2,906
|$4,458
|$5,314
|Average
|$2,506
|$3,841
|$4,562
|Rough
|$2,105
|$3,224
|$3,810
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 High Roof 158 WB 3dr Ext Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,227
|$2,695
|$2,961
|Clean
|$2,084
|$2,521
|$2,766
|Average
|$1,797
|$2,172
|$2,374
|Rough
|$1,509
|$1,823
|$1,983
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,315
|$3,076
|$3,504
|Clean
|$2,166
|$2,877
|$3,272
|Average
|$1,867
|$2,479
|$2,809
|Rough
|$1,569
|$2,080
|$2,346
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Roof 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,875
|$6,384
|$7,774
|Clean
|$3,625
|$5,971
|$7,260
|Average
|$3,125
|$5,144
|$6,232
|Rough
|$2,626
|$4,318
|$5,205
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 High Roof 140 WB 3dr Ext Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,070
|$5,097
|$6,220
|Clean
|$2,872
|$4,767
|$5,809
|Average
|$2,476
|$4,107
|$4,986
|Rough
|$2,080
|$3,447
|$4,164
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,921
|$4,479
|$5,344
|Clean
|$2,733
|$4,189
|$4,991
|Average
|$2,356
|$3,609
|$4,285
|Rough
|$1,980
|$3,029
|$3,578