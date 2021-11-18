Customer Reviews of Griffin Ford
Fi50
by 11/18/2021on
It was very smooth from searching for a truck to the final deal
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of Used Ford Flex
by 04/05/2021on
Do your homework on financing. Griffin offered 3.9%, but I was preapproved for 3.21% through my credit union. When buying a used car, align your financing before you walk into the show room.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
An unexpected gift
by 01/06/2020on
Thanks to a referal from my son-in-law, I walked into Griffin Ford looking for Frank. It was the afternoon of Christmas Eve and I was hoping to narrow down my options to purchase an SUV. Frank listened intently as I shared my needs. He suggested several vehicles. I test drove 2. There was no need to go any further. He was spot on. The trade-in value he offered sealed the deal. I purchased my first Ford Flex. I owe Frank and the Griffin team my heartfelt thanks for a job well done! Happy New Years! Sincerely, MS
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience at Griffin Ford
by 12/11/2019on
Inquired about a used vehicle on Griffin Fords website and was quickly contacted by Tony Miller in used car sales. Informed him that my wife and I would like to come in for a test ride and an appraisal on our car for a trade in. Tony held the vehicle for us and had it prepared and parked up front upon our arrival, answered all our questions and was very friendly and professional. We fell in love with the vehicle and Tony made the buying process very simple and stress free. Would definitely buy from again and recommend Tony to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Collision Center Success
by 11/26/2019on
I worked with Jim in the Collision Center to replace my windshield on one car and door/window work on another, within about a month of each other. I was greeted with a smile, and was helped to navigate insurance questions. My questions were answered well. I was led to feel validated and comfortable in asking them, not being talked down to or as if I was asking stupid questions. I was scheduled to get the work done in a timely manner, with shuttle service offered. I would definitely return to Griffin Collision Center if I needed such work done again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Smoke in mirrors
by 05/21/2019on
I am very disappointed in the customer service. I found two trucks at Griffin Ford. The first one was sold before I could test drive it but, the second one I test drove went home to discuss with my wife about the purchase. I called the salesman the next business day to tell him I will buy the truck and want to put money down on it he said “there is no need for that we will hold the truck for you” then within a hour of that conversation he called to tell me somebody sold the truck I tried to put money down on.... Shady...then they offer to sell me a truck with nothing I wanted in a truck and said this is the best we can do.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Outstanding Service!
by 03/25/2019on
That’s it, the Service at Griffin Ford is best in class. Had a flat tire on a Saturday morning. Without any appointments, I called asking for help and Matt was extremely helpful, he understood my needs and squeezed me into their already fully booked agenda. Repaired my tire and got me running again so I could go work. When I needed Griffin Ford the most, they were there and didn’t let me down. Outstanding Service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
VERY UNETHICAL SALES MANAGER - SAMM
by 09/29/2018on
I bought a used car on May 1st and the salesman t was great and the car is O.K. BUT avoid their Finance department at all costs. Even though I explicity said I dd NOT want Powerbbuy for$600 she slipped it in there in a very devious way on the contract. She kept talking a mile a minute about her personal life to keep me distracted so she could pull this off. I hope it was worth it t o your dealership to lose a customer for over $599. I will try to cancel but I except a run around.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
No work actually performed
by 09/06/2018on
When we purchased our vehicle, we also arranged for an additional key to be made. We received a call to say the key was "in" and we should plan a service appointment to take care of it. We set up an appointment and visited the dealership on that day. After waiting for 40 minutes in the waiting room, we were told that the key wasn't actually in (the wrong key was there) and the touch-up paint we ordered was missing. No work was actually done and no one could tell us when we might get this completed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service Center - Top Notch
by 06/20/2018on
Took my 2017 Escape in for a 30K checkup. Griffin's mechanics are well trained and have always done an outstanding job on my cars for the past several years. I know the service will get done right the first time and any recalls or updates needed will be taken care of. At check out they go over every point on the service schedule and explain each item and their findings. It's actually a pleasure to take in my cars for service, knowing my cars/SUV's are at 100 % is a satisfying feeling.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F150 stx
by 06/16/2018on
Nice people very easy to deal with no pressure
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Griffin is a great place !
by 06/15/2018on
I bought my Ford Escape from Griffin Ford . When ever it needed to be fixed I would bring it back to Griffin because I knew the work would be done right at a fair price. We bought two cars from Griffin and are in the process of buying our third car. We have been going to Griffin for eighteen years. They are friendly and know how to treat you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Griffin has an excellent service department
by 06/11/2018on
Service is excellent! I would recommend Griffin To everybody. One complaint I have is with Ford manufacturing. The Explorer is a fine running car but they installed a cheap brand of Hankook tires! The tires are a 50,000 mile tire but I was told at 30,000 I needed new tires! Ford would not stand by the 50,000 mile warranty. I am not the only one that has discovered this problem. I have had my car serviced at Griffin, had tires rotated every oil change and the wear was even on all tires! Not smart to put cheap tires on and not stand behind them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great experience
by 06/06/2018on
outstanding service , above and beyond what I asked for
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 06/05/2018on
Done quickly and well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy with Service
by 06/04/2018on
I take my car to Griffin all the time for oil changes and service work. They are always accommodating, and very friendly whenever I call and go in. Free car wash and bag of cookies with service too, can't beat that!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Disappointed
by 06/01/2018on
I purchased a Ford Escape se 2017. which the low tire pressure light came on the same day. while airing my tires I discovered that towards the inside the tire is raggedy .I called no one got back to me till the manager called to ask about my experience .I told him about the tires and he gonna say that they can fix it for at their cost. I hadn’t even have the car 4 days and they telling me I gotta come outta pocket when I have a warranty on my tires .on top of that I was told my payments were going to be 466$ a month .but turns out that was a lie it’s really 481.75 a month even tho it’s 15$ more I was already worried about the 466 that 15$ is a big difference .
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Amazing service
by 05/29/2018on
I had my car detailed and it was like a new car when it was done. Everyone was so helpful as I have trouble walking so they made sure car was there for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First New Car
by 05/28/2018on
I went in a little nervous, because I have never gone through purchasing a new car. I worked with Pete and Isabel, and they were both absolutely fantastic. They made a very daunting task incredibly easy by answering all of my questions and being understanding of my needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall fix.
by 05/27/2018on
They did a great. I was done in less time then I was quoted when I made the appointment. I also found out that the dealership does emissions test, so I will be going there next Spring. They everything so easy for their customers and the service department couldn't be an better.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Failed to go the extra mile
by 05/26/2018on
Recently I had a tire sliced by road debris and needed new tires, I asked when I arrived for my appointment if they could take care of the oil change right away in that it was due while it was in the air and I was told that it would not be a problem. Low and behold when I left, No Oil Change and after $900+ dollars on new tires they couldn't event put the spare away, they stood it up in the spare tire well instead of laying it down and securing it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
