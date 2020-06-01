sales Rating

I am very disappointed in the customer service. I found two trucks at Griffin Ford. The first one was sold before I could test drive it but, the second one I test drove went home to discuss with my wife about the purchase. I called the salesman the next business day to tell him I will buy the truck and want to put money down on it he said “there is no need for that we will hold the truck for you” then within a hour of that conversation he called to tell me somebody sold the truck I tried to put money down on.... Shady...then they offer to sell me a truck with nothing I wanted in a truck and said this is the best we can do. Read more