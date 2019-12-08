Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Tri-Cities

7171 W Canal Dr, Kennewick, WA 99336
Today 10:30 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Tri-Cities

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
54 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

never trust this dealer!

by alex on 08/12/2019

Very bad experience with these guys. Most dealers cannot be trusted but those who ended up in this place cannot be trusted twice much. Thought had a deal on one car, wasted like 1/2 of the day with these clowns, agreed on their asking price and provided all they asked, then very late one of their salespeople named "jose" or whatever informed they are going to "pass on the deal" ...Actually, i am glad they did. Avoid this place, folks.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
service Rating

Dodge repair.

by DanielJ7 on 06/05/2018

I was satisfied with the work done on my Dodge Caravan. Jere Gorsline worked with me to explain the work needed and cost involved.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Best Service Department in Tri-Cities!

by Journey354 on 04/11/2018

Every visit is good, warm & friendly staff! Ms. Mary is so helpful and welcoming!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Radio/Nav Unit Replacement

by Yoseesam on 03/24/2018

Everybody is very friendly, professional, and service was excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Just bought another truck

by krhekking on 03/24/2018

The entire team at Lithia Dodge of Tri Cities is very easy to work with, they always make me feel like I have got the best deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great Customer Service

by Jsquillace on 03/23/2018

I cant say enough about the service department at Lithia, courteous, friendly, helpful every single person goes out of the way to ensure you know whats going on with your vehicle. The staff comes out periodically to gives you updates on when it will be done if it appears to be a long wait. Truly a first class experience and I wouldnt consider bringing my vehicle anywhere else for service. Thank you Lithia!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall Work

by Will_I_Am1 on 03/19/2018

John was very professional. l appreciated his kind greeting when I arrived. The work was completed quickly. I have never been treated so well at any other Dealership. WLP

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Repair of Chrysler

by Chaplain4u on 03/01/2018

Right Rear View mirror was hit by unknown person in parking lot area. Is now repaired by service technicians and working great!! All personnel at Lithia are great to deal with!!! Jeri is GREAT at his job compared to last guy!! Only, thing on the repair was oily finger prints left all over the mirror. Had to try and clean off before driving.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New purchase

by Malodu5 on 02/27/2018

This was our first brand new car purchase. The team that we worked with were very professional and didnt push us at all they let us look around and just stood back and answered any questions we had. As for financing process A+ they made this quick and easy. I will recommend this dealership to everyone I run into.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Super Friendly & Professional

by Bso_Cool on 02/21/2018

They were great they helped get me the best deal not only on the lot but also for financing a nicer newer vehicle. They gave me the best deal for my trade as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

excellent

by katiepryse on 01/08/2018

It was an excellent experience. They were fast, efficient, and helpful. I was more then satisfied with this visit as i am with all visits at this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Headlight bulb/oil change

by J1500ram on 12/24/2017

Mary was very courteous and helpful. She let me know how the job was progressing and made a suggested change (replace both bulbs so they were the same) that I appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Steves Jeep

by Steveooo on 12/16/2017

Jere did a great job keeping me informed along the way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Lithia Sevice

by EdBo1softball on 12/07/2017

Top Notch as usual. In and out was great. Services while waiting were great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

A-1 Service

by EdBo1softball on 08/04/2017

In and out with service without an appointment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Truck Recall

by Bubbashaker on 07/24/2017

They got the parts on time and completed the work in a timely fashion.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Impressive Customer Service

by Branniejan on 07/20/2017

From the moment I walked in the door, all of the Lithia employees made sure I was taken care of. My truck needed recall work done and it was a great experience. I will be looking at lithia first when I buy my next vehicle and will definitely use their service department in the future!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Lifetime oil

by steveweste on 07/11/2017

We take advantage of the lifetime oil service. We are always able to get in right away

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Service

by tritipgriller on 07/10/2017

The service staff at Lithia did an outstanding job getting my two vehicles serviced. I appreciate all the effort that Tina, Don & Jesse have done to get me back on the road.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great people

by Bill1290 on 07/07/2017

They did a great job they let use a car when they were did not have to all around really cool

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

outstanding customer service!! Thank you Mary!!!!

by katiepryse on 07/06/2017

I received the best customer service ever!!! Mary was so pleasant to work with!! She was all smiles, happy, helpful, understanding, fast and informational!! I will defiantly be going back to work with her in the future. She followed up with me several times during my visit to make sure we didnt need anything and give my updates on my jeep. I was impressed! The service manager John was pretty great too! I cant say enough good things about this dealership and the 2 employees I interacted with! I have visited many different dealers form Colorado to Washington and in between. This was by far the best!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
204 cars in stock
0 new195 used9 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|21 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ram 3500
Ram 3500
0 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
