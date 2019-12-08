Very bad experience with these guys. Most dealers cannot be trusted but those who ended up in this place cannot be trusted twice much. Thought had a deal on one car, wasted like 1/2 of the day with these clowns, agreed on their asking price and provided all they asked, then very late one of their salespeople named "jose" or whatever informed they are going to "pass on the deal" ...Actually, i am glad they did. Avoid this place, folks.
I cant say enough about the service department at Lithia, courteous, friendly, helpful every single person goes out of the way to ensure you know whats going on with your vehicle. The staff comes out periodically to gives you updates on when it will be done if it appears to be a long wait. Truly a first class experience and I wouldnt consider bringing my vehicle anywhere else for service. Thank you Lithia!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Right Rear View mirror was hit by unknown person in parking lot area. Is now repaired by service technicians and working great!! All personnel at Lithia are great to deal with!!! Jeri is GREAT at his job compared to last guy!! Only, thing on the repair was oily finger prints left all over the mirror. Had to try and clean off before driving.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
This was our first brand new car purchase. The team that we worked with were very professional and didnt push us at all they let us look around and just stood back and answered any questions we had. As for financing process A+ they made this quick and easy. I will recommend this dealership to everyone I run into.
From the moment I walked in the door, all of the Lithia employees made sure I was taken care of. My truck needed recall work done and it was a great experience. I will be looking at lithia first when I buy my next vehicle and will definitely use their service department in the future!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I received the best customer service ever!!! Mary was so pleasant to work with!! She was all smiles, happy, helpful, understanding, fast and informational!! I will defiantly be going back to work with her in the future. She followed up with me several times during my visit to make sure we didnt need anything and give my updates on my jeep. I was impressed! The service manager John was pretty great too! I cant say enough good things about this dealership and the 2 employees I interacted with! I have visited many different dealers form Colorado to Washington and in between. This was by far the best!!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes