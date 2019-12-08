sales Rating

Very bad experience with these guys. Most dealers cannot be trusted but those who ended up in this place cannot be trusted twice much. Thought had a deal on one car, wasted like 1/2 of the day with these clowns, agreed on their asking price and provided all they asked, then very late one of their salespeople named "jose" or whatever informed they are going to "pass on the deal" ...Actually, i am glad they did. Avoid this place, folks. Read more