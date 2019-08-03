2019 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
by 03/08/2019on
Enjoyed a third consecutive flawless sales experience courtesy of Dallas Howell at West Hills Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep in Bremerton. He searched out the Rubicon with all desired options, coordinated the dealer trade and negotiated a very fair price. Save yourselves a stressful experience and look him up.
Do not go here
by 06/02/2020on
took my 2012 Durango here to have some maintenance and a recall done along with some issues I had noticed checked out. When I got there I was sold a maintenance package that included alignment tire rotation all fluids changed and all filters $500 plus tax, not bad I thought. So I left my car for the day and went home I got a call the next day and was told the issues it had and that my warranty wouldn't cover it ,so i told them just do the recall and maintenance I was told ok and that my car would be ready in about an hour or so. I left home for my 45min dive back to the dealership, when I got there I was handed an $1100 bill and was explained the charges .they were charging me for every diagnosis they had found on the vehicle. Witch later I found out some would have been found as part of the maintenance I had paid for ... None the less I paid the $1100 and went on my way. On my way home I checked my tire pressure gauge to see where they had put the tire that had a slow leak in it ,low and behold it was in the same spot mind you now Im half way home by this time. So I called the dealership and talked to the service rep that I had been in contact with the entire time and was told it was just a mistake and to bring it back for the rotation. I told the rep that I was half way home and that I would just take it to my local shop and have them check the work that was done on the vehicle. In no more then 5 min I get a call from my wife saying the dealership called my house and wanted a return call asap. Hmmm I thought to myself so I get home call the dealership and was told there was a mix-up and that NONE of the work was done on my car including the recall because they where waiting to do the exhaust work so it would be easier to get to the part that needed fixed. At this point I'm not to happy they offered me a refund of the diagnostic fee that I shouldn't have been charged for and I could take It back down for the maintenance I had paid for, so all in all they offered me no deal except to give me back my money they shouldn't have even charged me for in the first place I told them I wanted a refund for all of it and for something to be made right other then me getting my money back for a crooked diagnostic fee. They refunded me my money now 3 weeks later and I also got ahold service manager who was nothing but a garbage sales man. I explained my situation to him and that I just lost 2 days of work now for nothing because they tried to rip me off I was then offered a 10% discount if I got all the work done that they said I needed... I told him $500 off a $5000 repair was not enough for being out 4days of work now and another hour and a half of driving . I was told pretty much well though , that's all he would offer me. I called back and said I wanted to talk to the person above him and was told that would be the GM of west hills Dodge and that they would have him contact me when he got back in, it's been a month now a numerous calls later and nothing ..... DO NOT TAKE YOUR VEHICLE HERE THEY ARE [non-permissible content removed]... My ac now has more issues then it did nothing is fixed and I also found out the next closest dealership to me that would work on my dodge witch is Wiler Toyota is ownd by that same guy...... Do your self a favor and avoid these places like the plauge they will rip you off and smile while they take you money.....
Horrible service
by 04/17/2019on
Been working this dealer for 20+ years. Went in today for oil change. First they were dismissive as though customers were a bother. Second they had the wrong info stating I was there for an alignment. Third the price given there was twice I was the original estimate. When I questioned that price I was told it’s because I’m driving a diesel. The paperwork said my truck was a gas engine and this guy had just looked at the truck t get the mileage. Then he wanted to argue saying that all dodge trucks were diesel trucks! He stated the price would still the same amount. When I asked for the service manager I was told he’s busy. I’ve called twice today to talk to the service manager and both times to get his voice mail. No calls back I’ve always felt customers were valued at this dealer but not any more!
Jeep Cherokee
by 12/08/2018on
The car buying experience was very painless. The sales person was knowledgeable, helpful and courteous. We had a scheduled appointment and everyone at dealership insured that the buying process was accomplished quickly so we could make our appointment
Another awesome purchase experience!
by 10/04/2017on
We have been purchasing vehicles from Dallas Howell for many years and have always walked away wondering how he accomplished what he did. He has been working with us again for our daughters first purchase and took wonderful care of her as well. We are so thankful we found him many years ago! We highly recommend Dallas to anyone and everyone we possibly can!
Reggie Ross was an amazing sales associate!!!
by 07/30/2017on
We went to Reggie to buy our first brand new car. He made sure we got what we were looking for and got the best car for our situation. He made sure we knew everything about the car before we signed papers on it. He even searched the dealership in Kirkland to find our car. He showed dedication and love for his job!
Love My New Dodge!!
by 05/25/2017on
Just bought my third vehicle from these guys. Reggie Ross is an absolute rock star, helping me through the search to get the perfect car for me. I am ecstatic!
Moshi is the man.
by 04/21/2017on
My wife and I came on a busy Saturday. Our salesman, Moshi Asadi, was extremely polite and kept us entertained throughout the whole process. This is the first time I have ever left a dealership while the sun was still shining after buying a car. If you choose to buy a car from west hills, go to dodge, and ask for Moshi. You won't regret it.
Awesomeness!
by 03/26/2017on
Awesome customer service! Reggie Ross was great! Very friendly, knowledge, and helped us get what we want without feeling pressured. They were having a BBQ while we were there which was great! It was nice to grab a burger while shopping. We'll be back for all our vehicle needs!
Easy Process
by 03/22/2017on
My sales associate, Moshi Asadi, was great. Took my basic criteria and showed me what I asked for but then asked to show me some alternatives he had found that I had not seriously considered. I ended up buying an "alternative" and absolutely adore my new car. Thanks Moshi!
Best hospitality ever!
by 03/18/2017on
We came in late and they treated us as the first customers through the door. Exceptional service and down right hospitality. Blake Vancurra was an amazing person to deal with even after normal hours he treated us like family. Will definitely do business here and hopefully with him again.
Great Timing
by 02/05/2017on
Love my truck! Mike Alden was an excellent salesman and professional. I called the day before to schedule the test drive. They were waiting for me when I arrived and quickly put me in my truck, talked me through the features, and away we went on a test drive. Everything was smooth sailing and welcoming!
Incredible Experience!
by 08/03/2016on
Chuck made our car buying experience exciting and smooth! He was personable, honest, and met all of our car buying needs. We HIGHLY recommend Chuck and this dealership! We love our new Jeep and had such a pleasant experience because of our stellar salesperson!
Great experience!
by 07/18/2016on
Chuck Gurno spent two days helping my fiance find the perfect vehicle for her, and was successful! He not only made the car buying experience as painless as possible, he managed to make it fun, while getting her a great deal! The man is a consummate professional and he has made her and I customers for life.
Wonderful Experience
by 07/04/2016on
Me and my husband know we needed a new car and thats about it. Dexter was an amazing help with helping us find the perfect car for us. He showed us a couple different cars and even drove us down to a second location to look at a couple more to help us find the right fit. The car we ended up with was on he suggested and I am in love with it. I would recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a new car.
West Hills CDJ
by 04/06/2016on
I had a great experience purchasing my vehicle. My sales associate John McLaughlin was prepared, he had everything ready for me when I got to the dealership. I found what I wanted online, test drove my jeep. Then John processed all the paper work fast.
great car buying experience!
by 03/22/2016on
Chuck Gurno was great to work with. He was very knowledgeable of his product and made the buying process a snap!
Super happy!!!!!!!!
by 03/20/2016on
I am super excited about the awesome deal we received for our new 2015 dodge ram!! Thank you chuck!!!
great experience with Cody watts!
by 02/20/2016on
Went to west hills Chrysler, jeep, dodge yesterday and worked with Cody watts. Me and my fiance had a awesome time. Cody showed us lots of different cars and found us exactly what she wanted in the price range that fit our budget. Cody was great! Never walked away and had answers to all our questions. If your looking for a great car buying experience ask for Cody watts. Thanks again, Danielle loves the car!
Super Experience on Super Bowl Sunday!
by 02/09/2016on
On Super Bowl Sunday, we experienced a professional, car purchasing experience. West Hill Chrysler, Jeep & Dodge. Thank you to the All-Star Staff: Internet Manager Jay Powers Game Day Sales Man Jake Fuller Manager John Post Finance - Amelia Reisman Insurance Vanessa I located the New 2015 Jeep Sahara online. I contacted the Internet Manager Jay Powers and began exchanging email. Jay was Professional, Knowledgeable, and provided Excellent Customer Service. He was quick to address all my questions. The deal was orchestrated via email. Totally awesome. We arrived at the dealership on Super Bowl Sunday. We met our game Day Salesman Jake Fuller. We went for a test drive, came back and executed the deal that was all set up. There were no issues or complications. Jake addressed any & all questions. Next we met with Vanessa w/ AllState Insurance. Sine we are Allstate Customers, it was seamless. Finally we met with Amelia in Finance. Experienced and Professional .. She talked to us regarding a couple of options. No pressure . In fact we did get the extended warranty . If you dont use it, your money is refunded. As we processed the financial side of things. The car was fully detailed, and waiting for us. Jake walked us through the various options on this Loaded Jeep. Within 2+ hours we were on the road home with our new Vehicle. Thank You, Randy & Lisa Seal 2015 Jeep Sahara Unlimited
Patient and not pushy
by 12/23/2015on
When I showed up at West Hills to test drive a truck, I really had no idea if I wanted to purchase a; Chevy, Dodge, or Ford; 1/2 or 3/4 ton; new or used. Not only did they let me take home a RAM 2500 for the day, but when I came back after work, the Dodge salesman spent more time driving us around to the other dealers so we could test drive the Chevy and Ford at the same time. After deciding on the half ton, we brought them all back to the Dodge dealership, lined them up side by side so we could make our choice. After making our selection (RAM 1500), we were surprised to find out that the salesman would likely make very little from the sale had we purchased Chevy or Ford. Even with that, they never pushed one vehicle over the other and truly let us come to our own conclusions. They happily put up with our long drawn out search in the rain, climbing into every 1500 on the lot to find just the right truck, even searching the entire state for similar vehicles to make sure we reviewed all of our truck options. I would easily recommend this dealership to friends and family. Thanks John and Mike.