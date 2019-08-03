service Rating

took my 2012 Durango here to have some maintenance and a recall done along with some issues I had noticed checked out. When I got there I was sold a maintenance package that included alignment tire rotation all fluids changed and all filters $500 plus tax, not bad I thought. So I left my car for the day and went home I got a call the next day and was told the issues it had and that my warranty wouldn't cover it ,so i told them just do the recall and maintenance I was told ok and that my car would be ready in about an hour or so. I left home for my 45min dive back to the dealership, when I got there I was handed an $1100 bill and was explained the charges .they were charging me for every diagnosis they had found on the vehicle. Witch later I found out some would have been found as part of the maintenance I had paid for ... None the less I paid the $1100 and went on my way. On my way home I checked my tire pressure gauge to see where they had put the tire that had a slow leak in it ,low and behold it was in the same spot mind you now Im half way home by this time. So I called the dealership and talked to the service rep that I had been in contact with the entire time and was told it was just a mistake and to bring it back for the rotation. I told the rep that I was half way home and that I would just take it to my local shop and have them check the work that was done on the vehicle. In no more then 5 min I get a call from my wife saying the dealership called my house and wanted a return call asap. Hmmm I thought to myself so I get home call the dealership and was told there was a mix-up and that NONE of the work was done on my car including the recall because they where waiting to do the exhaust work so it would be easier to get to the part that needed fixed. At this point I'm not to happy they offered me a refund of the diagnostic fee that I shouldn't have been charged for and I could take It back down for the maintenance I had paid for, so all in all they offered me no deal except to give me back my money they shouldn't have even charged me for in the first place I told them I wanted a refund for all of it and for something to be made right other then me getting my money back for a crooked diagnostic fee. They refunded me my money now 3 weeks later and I also got ahold service manager who was nothing but a garbage sales man. I explained my situation to him and that I just lost 2 days of work now for nothing because they tried to rip me off I was then offered a 10% discount if I got all the work done that they said I needed... I told him $500 off a $5000 repair was not enough for being out 4days of work now and another hour and a half of driving . I was told pretty much well though , that's all he would offer me. I called back and said I wanted to talk to the person above him and was told that would be the GM of west hills Dodge and that they would have him contact me when he got back in, it's been a month now a numerous calls later and nothing ..... DO NOT TAKE YOUR VEHICLE HERE THEY ARE [non-permissible content removed]... My ac now has more issues then it did nothing is fixed and I also found out the next closest dealership to me that would work on my dodge witch is Wiler Toyota is ownd by that same guy...... Do your self a favor and avoid these places like the plauge they will rip you off and smile while they take you money.....