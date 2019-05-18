Sheehy Ford of Warrenton
Customer Reviews of Sheehy Ford of Warrenton
Amazing !
by 05/18/2019on
Warrenton dealership is amazing. I had bought a truck from Tyson's Sheehy 16 yrs ago and I thought they were great....NOPE the Warrenton dealership location impressed me even more. I went first in March to test drive a Mustang Convertible. Mathias Nace was the salesman who helped me. I told him that I was doing research to see what I wanted. He listened, gave me some ideas and I left. Mathias check in a couple of time....but was not over bearing or pushy. I was looking for a very specific color and interior, I found the car at Sheehy Springfield. I tried to deal with them. I called them, the sales guys would not listen to me, did not answer my questions, they were ridiculous to deal with. So Thursday evening, I called and spoke to the Manager Tim Veltsistas, he said no problem...They could bring the car to their lot. 2 days later (today) I was at the Warrenton location to test drive it. The entire team was amazing.!! They gave me top dollar for my trade in, the finance person- Billy Pelaez found me the best interest rate, even called the Bank to pull my payment down a bit more for me. He then worked some deals on the warranty & VIP package. I arrived at 1pm....was walking out at 3:15p with keys in hand....Just Amazing !!
2015 Ford Fiesta (Free Rental for a Week)
by 03/29/2015on
I chose Sheehy Ford of Warrenton based on service that I received online by DJ, one of their strongest sales associates. Despite having to go back and forth between DJ and his sales manager(s), I decided to take delivery on a Ford Fiesta last Monday. Sheehy agreed to match Koons pricing after some debate/ negotiation. When I received their first sales worksheet, the destination charge had been inflated. I informed DJ and he promised to have his sales manager correct it. Once I found that error, I checked all of the numbers against the numbers I provided from Koons and found that they were all inflated. DJ put me in contact with his sales manager and he promised, in writing via a new sales worksheet, to correct the numbers and match the Koons pricing. I agreed to take delivery. DJ offered to deliver to the car to my home in Richmond, which I much appreciated. He went above and beyond to earn my trust. When the car arrived, he and I went through the contract together and found that the numbers were incorrect again. Worse, the numbers didnt match either of the first two incorrect worksheets. He called his manager immediately who advised him to leave the car and theyd FedEx a new contract. The new contract arrived two days later as promised with incorrect (inflated) numbers AGAIN! I called DJ, fully expecting that perhaps I was missing something, and arranged a meeting with a finance manager that evening. When I arrived, the finance manager was not ready for me and the sales manager intercepted me in the showroom. I asked that we meet in an office and he declined. Our conversation started in a civil manner and ended with him literally yelling at me, stomping across the showroom like a child and shouting about how much money he is losing on this deal. He asked me if I could concentrate on the payment instead of the numbers that got him there because he didnt really understand how leasing worked and I declined. As a Contract Specialist by trade, its all about the numbers. He accused me of providing a target payment, which he was able to meet, which was untrue from the beginning; all I wanted was for Sheehy to matchnot beatKoons pricing on an identical car. Before I handed him back the keys and urged him to try not to lose as much money next time, he said that he would correct the contract, but my payment would not change. I agreed and he did so, but the payment changed dramatically which proved that he had been purposely misrepresenting the payment and numbers in order to increase his sales margins. After all was said and done, there was almost $1,500 in inflations between the first and fourth contract and I declined to sign any of them. My dealings with Sheehy was the least transparent and honest sales transaction I have ever had in my life on a vehicle or otherwise. DJs service was stellar and I was honest with him from Day 1. Unfortunately, the sales managers at Sheehy Ford are crooked and will keep this location from reaching, or exceeding, its sales and customer service potential.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best car buying experience yet
by 03/02/2015on
I have spent many weeks searching for a car, but nowhere offered a better deal than sheehy. they also were very honest and upfront with their prices, and when I showed up, honored them all (many other places used a low price to get you in the door, then things changed once you were there). should out to Ange who was a great salesperson. Thanks for everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Straight Talk
by 12/16/2014on
Nothing but the straight facts from Gary through internet sales. Responsive, easy, and honest...what else is there to say.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Most excellent sales experience of my life
by 08/29/2014on
From ease of use of website, to Ange M, my sales agent, to finance department...everyone bent over backwards to get me the car, price and financing I wanted. I live in Illinois and am driving to Virginia to pick up my car. That's how good they all were!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No pressure sales and great pricing
by 08/08/2014on
In early July I began shopping for a new truck. I contacted a number of dealers, both Ford and Chevy in Northern Virginia. I explained to all sales persons that I spoke to that I wouldn't be ready to purchase until late July when I returned from my wedding and honeymoon. Sheehy Ford was the only dealership that didn't call me or e-mail me while I was away on my honeymoon. A week after home and looking over finances, my wife and I headed down to Sheehy to see what we could get for our trade and to see what we could get the F-150 for. Sheehy was fair with the trade in quote and was much cheaper than I expected for the F-150 based on X-Plan pricing and TC. c o m pricing. I was very happy with the deal and joked at work that I wish I was in the market for another vehicle. I can't say enough good things about Sheehy Ford in Warrenton. They are the closest dealer to me and where I plan on doing my maintenance so I was very happy to not have to do a deal with another dealer due to poor customer service or pricing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Wonderful Customer Service
by 07/09/2014on
I want to thank Sheehy of Warrenton and Shawn for the superb customer service I experienced with them. Not only was my experience wonderful but they had an huge inventory to choose from and test drive. I will be recommending Shawn and the dealership to all friends and family and I will continue to go there for all future purchases! Thanks for being so patient with me and getting me into my beautiful car! I'm loving it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lacks Respect
by 02/23/2014on
I found a car I wanted for a decent price and shot Sheehy a general inquiry email. I got immediate phone calls, voicemails, and emails. I made an appointment and confirmed it. I live in Alexandria and drove over an hour to get to the dealership. The internet salesman, Chris C., literally emailed me five times that day to schedule and confirm my appointment. As I drove into the lot, I got an email on my phone from Chris saying the car was sold it was short and curt, and not a single apologetic tone or word. I understand first come first serve thats business. What got me is that their attitude changed completely and their two faced-self came out immediately. I still went in since I was already there. Chris is your typical sleazy looking salesman with hair parted in the middle and too much gel. He looked annoyed that I was there immediately placing the blame on me for not seeing the email he had sent 10 min ago!!! Thats after I had been on the road for over an hour. He wasnt even busy he was just lounging and chatting with other staff in an office. Where was the proactive calling now? I even had to ask what else he had in stock he was just that turned off now that the car was gone (not that I was interested anymore at this point). Even as I was leaving he didnt even face me to say bye and already had his back to me, let alone a thank you for coming by or sorry for how things worked out. No respect at all. If you check what others say about their customer service on this rating site and others, youll see that AFTER purchase customer service is poor. Many others say that the purchasing experience is great, but the follow ups and service work is awful. That, coupled with what I experienced, is revealing of this dealerships character. They will do whatever to please you before and during the sale, but after the sale is complete, they really dont care about you. Youd think theyd learned by now that customer service throughout the relationship leads to loyalty and more revenue. Even if you find a car for a good price at this dealership, I strongly suggest you consider everything after the sale especially if youre buying a new car there and want to get your car maintenance serviced there for years following. Its just not worth it. Theres a lot of other dealerships with better and more honest people and service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Outstanding and Professional Sales Staff
by 11/04/2013on
My buying experience at Sheehy Ford Warrenton was excellent. The staff, specifically Angela M. and Jose S. were very knowledgeable and helpful, as was Henry the sales manager. This is the fourth Ford vehicle I bought in the past two years and was by far my best sales experience. I would highly recommend this dealership to any potential Ford buyer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New 2013 Ford Fusion
by 05/30/2013on
My daughter was looking for a replacement vehicle, and of course Carmax was the first stop... we looked at a few vehicles and settled on the 2010 Ford Fusion. Before I recommend a purchase I wanted her to look at the redesigned 2013 model (nice car). We arrived at Sheehy of Warrenton and Ange was right there to greet us. She had the trade in estimated (low, but they alway are) and informed us that "Memorial day" pricing was going on. She completed a good quote and we left to contemplate it. My daughter decided to purchase, so I called Ange on her cell and informed her of how I wanted her to have the financing term and amount arrainged (this was my daughter's first car purchase). Asking again if this was the lowest Memorial pricing and I was assured it was. When I was called by a very upset daughter I was taken back a little. The finance amount changed, the term changed. I was disappointed to say the least. But, Ange worked with the General Manager and handled the situation. My daughter left with her new car. Now the good part...after a little over a week later I saw an add for extra $500.00 in Memorial rebate cash and while researching it determined that she should also qualify for a College Graduate $500.00 rebate. Well once again Ange worked with her GM and they ensured my daughter received both rebates!!! The integrity displayed on this deal was what one looks for in a car dealership. Bravo Ange !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
GREAT HELP!
by 03/08/2013on
At Sheehy Ford of Warrenton the whole sales department was very helpful in finding exactly what i wanted. They were very caring and understanding. They gave me a great price on my new 2013 Ford Focus and i never had the help they gave me at ANY other dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service from Angie and Jose
by 03/05/2013on
I had a great experience with sheehy ford in Warrenton. I talked to Angie and Jose and they were nothing but absolutely excellent. I told them what I was looking for and what I wanted to trade in. They immediately got to work to find me something. Not only did they find me something that I loved but they also managed to get me financed. The entire time they were courteous and did not pressure me to get anything that I didn't want. Overall I had a great experience and I will tell anyone that I know who is looking for a car to go talk to them two.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Dealer has an attitude problem and won't honor pricing.
by 10/25/2011on
My new Focus came in on a Friday. I was out of the area, so we decided we would pick it up the following Monday. We arrived at the dealer at about 5:30. Rick(sales guy) immediately showed us the car and let us take a test drive in it, while he was finishing with another customer. When I came back, it was about 45 minutes before Chad(manager) finished drawing up the "proposal" (keep in mind, all negotiating had been done already, and they knew we were coming in, this could have been done ahead of time). By 7:00ish we were still waiting for the paperwork to be completed. Finally around 8:00pm Louise(finance guy) comes up and grabs paperwork to see if they can beat our credit union's 1.99% rate. This takes another half hour. When we finally went into his office around 8:30, we discovered that the price we agreed to is not what they were charging. We originally agreed to a price that only included the student discount, since that is valid through January, and the promotion at the time of the order was not going to still be valid. The price they were charging had factored in the $500 retail cash already (which put us at $500 above what we were expecting) and they were also $500 less then the trade-in price of my car they had agreed to through email (this price was increased the $500 after the deal was discussed, but they did still agree to it in email). We proceeded to discuss this with Chad for another hour or so. When he did not budge we went back to talk to Rick. He was not able to change Chad's mind. We decided to go outside and talk it over. When we came back in, we had decided we would buy the car anyway, as the price was still good. This is when we discovered that the $389 doc fee we were told is now $448 (despite the fact Rick confirmed it as $389 that day!). Again, Chad would not budge over the $60. I understand that in certain states you can not adjust the doc fee, but he could have dropped the car. By the time all of this is done, its almost 9pm, their closing time (we came at 5:30). This is when we discover that Louise decided to transfer my registration before I even signed the paperwork! To top it off, Louise went home and none of the staff could find my old registration. Chad very tersely told us to leave without our registration and they would send us it tomorrow (driving with no registration=illegal). He tried this several more times, including threatening us with calling the cops for trespassing. Finally, at around 9:45 I got so fed up, I called the cops myself. I informed them that the dealer had my registration, was refusing to give it back, and trying to make me drive home without it. When the cops came, they ended up having to give me a business card with their names on it, so that if we got pulled over we could explain the situation. This is NOT the way a car buying experience should be. A dealer should NEVER hold a registration hostage, lose it, or transfer it before the car has even been bought! I was forced to drive to work without proof of registration in a car that the dealer registered to themselves before completing the sale (which I believe is illegal also). I emailed the GM of the store (Tim) and he was substantially nicer. However, he would only budge on the doc fee, and refused to honor the $500. I ended up agreeing to the sale and telling them to make sure all paperwork was ready before I arrived, to have the Daytime Running Lights enabled and the car ready. Tim confirmed this was fine. When I showed up NOTHING was ready, we arrived at 4:45, did not leave till 6:45. I had to argue with Rick to have the dealer installed options installed that evening, because parts was closing, and he wanted to go home as well. After he spoke to Tim, they agreed to install that evening. When it came time for the paperwork, I had a check from my credit union this time and Louise started arguing with me over the registration from the other night. One of the biggest rule in retail is DON'T ARGUE WITH THE CUSTOMER. All it served to do was make me angry. The below is an email chain from after I reviewed this dealer on another site Lonnie, I hope your trashing of us on ***** made you feel a whole lot better!! Its a shame that most of what you decided to share was lies! The people at my dealership bent over backwards to make you happy, unfortunately with you this is an impossibility! I specifically told you the other day when we spoke, if you didnt want to do business with us than I would return your deposit and you could go elsewhere to purchase your vehicle. My guess is you decided to come to us because, 1 no other dealership would tolerate your horribly condescending attitude and 2 because you realized we offered you the best possible price! In our business we are always considered the bad guys, no matter how hard we try to be honest. Every email you have exchanged with my company clearly points out the pricing!! You decided to try and get a little more and it didnt work, that made you unhappy because you couldnt get your way so you decided to tell stories on line about an experience you ruined! Rest assured I will respond to your DEALERATER rant with the facts! Also remember, just because our goal is that the customer is always right, this doesnt give you a free pass to get your way by threatening employees! In my 23 years in the Automobile business I have never regretted selling someone a car until I met you! Tim -- I replied with -- Tim, It is unfortunate that you feel that way. However, everything I wrote on both Dealerrater and Yelp is the truth. The angry and unprofessional tone in which you replied to this email just furthers the points I was making. Yes, you did offer to allow me to go to another dealer, however, I have already been waiting quite some time, and the trade-in did not appraise at the same level when I went to look around again. Ultimately, the price was the best I could get at the moment (not the best I could have gotten originally). I do regret putting my deposit down with you and not another dealer. I stuck with you because Rick claimed to be able to match the price I had gotten from other dealerships, and he was the first salesperson I spoke to. I felt that the fairest way to proceed with the transaction was to give the salesperson that was the most on top of things the commission. My Dealerrater and Yelp rating was simply to inform other buyers of my experience and allow them to make their own decisions. In buying a car from you, I never gave up my rights as a consumer to provide an honest and true rating of my experience with your dealership. It is understandable that my unfortunate experience with your dealership might be upsetting to you, but my reviews were accurate and not fictionalized accounts of the events that transpired. I respectfully ask that you please not send me anymore harassing or accusatory emails. Sincerely, Lonnie -- Tim replied with -- My email to you was not harassing or accusatory! It was a simple statement of facts! If you feel its ok to write a fictional review of what happened at my dealership you can rest assured that I am going to respond to it! Unlike you who hides behind a computer keyboard, my employees work long hours and depend on their reputation to make a living! I will defend them and this dealership against false accusations with the facts! [more beyond this]
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments