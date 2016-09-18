1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After buying a 2007 Lexus 460 I wrote numerous 5 star reviews for Hall Acura describing how well we were treated, how helpful and courteous the staff was making the entire experience the best we ever had.....then two days later after the sale was complete everything changed and quickly unraveled...... READ THIS STORY IT MAY HELP YOU IN YOUR DECISONS I had asked at least three times if the car had ever been repaired or repainted ... I was told emphatically absolutely not it has a clean CarFax. But I discovered it was repaired and repainted. I took the car to two auto body shops including our local Lexus dealer. Both confirmed exactly the same findings. It had been repaired and repainted. Doesn't seem like that big of deal if the car is mechanically sound right? Wrong, the problem is the Kelly Blue Book says the value of the car if never repaired and repainted is about what I paid for the car. But the exact same car repaired and repainted is valued at $4500 less!!! WOW. I would have never bought the car if I was told it had been repainted. Why? Because for me it's the fear of the unknown, how bad was it? What affect would it have on car down the road? Etc etc. plus when repainting a car it is never as good as the factory paint job many times over time producing differences in coloration. Bottom line is I now have a car I would never had purchased because I was told it was never repainted when as I discovered it had. Paying top dollar for a car worth $4500 less because it was suppose to be clean. So the issue becomes did Hall Acura lie and misrepresent the car in order to sell it for more money hoping no one would notice? To be honest it really doesn't matter to me. I accept the fact a mistake could have been made and somehow this car slipped through the inspection process and they put it on the lot believing themselves it was clean....that's possible. What I have a problem with is when presenting this problem to the managers of Hall Acura instead of them simply saying "we are so sorry we don't know how this could have happened but it has, let's work together and see how we can resolve this with everyone being happy and satisfied". No that was not at all their response, they have denied, rejected, would not even consider this as possible. They made me get it in writing from the Lexus dealer which cost me another $55. Once proven I've been shuffled from manager to manager. Till ending with George Ransom the regional manager. He instructed the previous manger George Cuellar to tell me he would not speak to me about this issue but only to my wife because it was her name on the car. My wife and I did it that way for tax purposes and other reasons. I negotiated and got everything ready paperwork wise so all she had to do was come in and sign the documents. Married for 38 years to be asked to produce a notarized statement giving me the right to speak and represent her was needed they said, in order to comply with information sharing laws! What? Your kidding I said. Nope he wouldn't talk to me. I said I would check with my attorney who basically said all compliance to information sharing laws were satisfied when both my wife and I were their together signing the documents with all the information in front of us the laws are protecting. He said the laws are there to protect consumer not Hall Acura. We were as a married couple working together to purchase this car regardless if my wife's name is the only one on paperwork. Compliance by implication, that is implied consent when we were together in the signing room this creates an umbrella for the future as well of implied consent.. Nevertheless when I tried to call and email both managers to share what lawyer said they have not responded or answered. The won't even communicate at all now. My wife and I decided to write a notarized power of attorney and give them what they asked for just so we can stay focused on the real issue....my car! But again even though I emailed and left messages letting them know I've got what they asked for I've heard nothing from either manager. I honestly can't believe how Hall Acura is handling this. Not only treating me like a trouble maker, but making me feel like I'm the enemy, totally opposite from when I was there buying. Makes me feel like as far as purchasing a car they will make sure you have a great experience but if you have a problem and take it to them you are on your own.....I've been ignored, rejected, delayed, and now cut off from communication. Can Hall Acura be trusted? You be the judge! Read more