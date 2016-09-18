Customer Reviews of Hall Acura Virginia Beach
From the best to the worst experience .....
by 09/18/2016on
After buying a 2007 Lexus 460 I wrote numerous 5 star reviews for Hall Acura describing how well we were treated, how helpful and courteous the staff was making the entire experience the best we ever had.....then two days later after the sale was complete everything changed and quickly unraveled...... READ THIS STORY IT MAY HELP YOU IN YOUR DECISONS I had asked at least three times if the car had ever been repaired or repainted ... I was told emphatically absolutely not it has a clean CarFax. But I discovered it was repaired and repainted. I took the car to two auto body shops including our local Lexus dealer. Both confirmed exactly the same findings. It had been repaired and repainted. Doesn't seem like that big of deal if the car is mechanically sound right? Wrong, the problem is the Kelly Blue Book says the value of the car if never repaired and repainted is about what I paid for the car. But the exact same car repaired and repainted is valued at $4500 less!!! WOW. I would have never bought the car if I was told it had been repainted. Why? Because for me it's the fear of the unknown, how bad was it? What affect would it have on car down the road? Etc etc. plus when repainting a car it is never as good as the factory paint job many times over time producing differences in coloration. Bottom line is I now have a car I would never had purchased because I was told it was never repainted when as I discovered it had. Paying top dollar for a car worth $4500 less because it was suppose to be clean. So the issue becomes did Hall Acura lie and misrepresent the car in order to sell it for more money hoping no one would notice? To be honest it really doesn't matter to me. I accept the fact a mistake could have been made and somehow this car slipped through the inspection process and they put it on the lot believing themselves it was clean....that's possible. What I have a problem with is when presenting this problem to the managers of Hall Acura instead of them simply saying "we are so sorry we don't know how this could have happened but it has, let's work together and see how we can resolve this with everyone being happy and satisfied". No that was not at all their response, they have denied, rejected, would not even consider this as possible. They made me get it in writing from the Lexus dealer which cost me another $55. Once proven I've been shuffled from manager to manager. Till ending with George Ransom the regional manager. He instructed the previous manger George Cuellar to tell me he would not speak to me about this issue but only to my wife because it was her name on the car. My wife and I did it that way for tax purposes and other reasons. I negotiated and got everything ready paperwork wise so all she had to do was come in and sign the documents. Married for 38 years to be asked to produce a notarized statement giving me the right to speak and represent her was needed they said, in order to comply with information sharing laws! What? Your kidding I said. Nope he wouldn't talk to me. I said I would check with my attorney who basically said all compliance to information sharing laws were satisfied when both my wife and I were their together signing the documents with all the information in front of us the laws are protecting. He said the laws are there to protect consumer not Hall Acura. We were as a married couple working together to purchase this car regardless if my wife's name is the only one on paperwork. Compliance by implication, that is implied consent when we were together in the signing room this creates an umbrella for the future as well of implied consent.. Nevertheless when I tried to call and email both managers to share what lawyer said they have not responded or answered. The won't even communicate at all now. My wife and I decided to write a notarized power of attorney and give them what they asked for just so we can stay focused on the real issue....my car! But again even though I emailed and left messages letting them know I've got what they asked for I've heard nothing from either manager. I honestly can't believe how Hall Acura is handling this. Not only treating me like a trouble maker, but making me feel like I'm the enemy, totally opposite from when I was there buying. Makes me feel like as far as purchasing a car they will make sure you have a great experience but if you have a problem and take it to them you are on your own.....I've been ignored, rejected, delayed, and now cut off from communication. Can Hall Acura be trusted? You be the judge!
Thank you Hall Honda
by 08/07/2016on
I worked with John Christian at Hall Honda and he was wonderful. Highly recommend him. He was real, no pushing me into anything I didn't want. The managers were great and gave me a great deal on my CRV touring. Thanks!
Hall Acura review
by 01/06/2016on
Just recently purchase 2016 MDX from Hall Acura in Virginia Beach. Awesome experience, some much that we've purchase three vehicle's from this dealership. All the sales personnel are committed to ensuring that the customer feedback are meet. I would recommend buying a Acura from Hall, we are looking at purchasing another vehicle for our son their.
all good
by 08/14/2015on
My sales rep, Mark S., knew his product and was very personable. All of the staff were courteous. The premises are both clean and accommodating. The deal that we made was fair as to the price of the new car and the agreed trade-in value of my old car.
New Acura 2015 RLX *** PAINLESS ***
by 02/08/2015on
Just purchased a new 2015 RLX Advance package, beautiful car and fully loaded, we like it that way. Acura takes most of the burden out of adding options to the vehicle with their packages reducing the stress involved with purchasing a car. Yes, the car is an expensive model, but well worth the price and value for the money. Although we are positively bias with ACURA products what keeps us returning to Hall Va Beach is the Service Dept., their Customer Service team and how they take care of you regardless of your concern. Bottom line - if you have a concern with your vehicle, no matter how small or large the service is, they have a concern ... they are wonderful. This is our third car from Hall Acura but first buying experience with Mr. Mark Stonis as our salesman. Most of our buying experience was done via text messaging and phone calls, absolutely a hassle free experience. For me this was appreciated as I'm too busy at work and home to take time to go back and forth to the dealership. We were especially impressed with Mark. His professional knowledge with Acura products is second to none and his SUPERB customer service demeanor are rare traits that sealed the deal with us purchasing the vehicle sooner than we expected. Simply put, Mark is better than "GOOD", he truly believes and cares with his work as a Acura car salesman while genuinely treating each customer with sound service, fairness and respect. For my family, Hall Acura is the star flagship of choice for buying Acura's. As long as we live in Va Beach they will be our dealership of choice. In summary, Acura products sell themselves but it's the staff and customer service that truly makes all the difference with buying. There is something special with the Hall Acura Va Beach experience, go try it out and ask for Mark, you will not be disappointed! Happy Acura shopping....
Car buying with no headache
by 12/31/2014on
Once I made decision to buy an Acura I shopped dealers to get the best price. I'm so glad I contacted Hall Acura Va Beach because they quoted me the best price and made the buying experience so easy! Everyone was courteous, very professional and knowledgeable. I've bought many cars from other dealers but buying from Hall was by far my most pleasant buying experience!
Unpleasant
by 08/23/2014on
Unpleasant. My husband bought a car Monday There's a whole bunch of details, but in summary, this whole week he has been trying to cancel $5,000.00 in extended packages. He has been continually ignored and refused service. On Wednesday, when he finally was seen by Robert V, my husband cancelled 2 out of the 3 extended packages. However, V took all his paperwork, and wouldn't give him copies. V stated that the auto armor couldn't be cancelled, even though it hadn't been applied to the car ($799 charge). When I tried to speak with V, he tried a whole bunch of cheap tactics. He first discredited my husband, then tried lying about the coverage of the warranty, then said we had waited too long to cancel (3 business hours is too long?) When these didn't work, he said that Hall had "fronted the $799.00 to the warranty company". But wouldn't provide a receipt. We are still waiting for a copy of my husband's paperwork, that they won't give us. We are still waiting on a real answer for why we are paying $799.00 for something we don't have. Even salesmen at Hall agreed we should get this refunded! Find somewhere else. Car buying shouldn't be this type of experience. Just awful treatment after you fork over the big bucks for the car.
The Worst
by 05/29/2014on
I bought a 2004 Ford Expedition from Hall Acura in Virginia Beach in March. My husband returned the following day to cancel the warranty we had purchased. When he arrived, he was told by the Financial Officer, Rob V, that it was not necessary for him to come in and that he would take care of the cancellation. Mr. V did not cancel the warranty and later claimed that since the car was in my name, my husband could not cancel the warranty. At no time did Mr. Vo offer him the paperwork needed to cancel the warranty nor did he inform my husband that I need to come in at all. If paperwork was necessary, why was this not given to my husband at the time of the request? Mr. V also never mentioned to my husband that parts of the warranty were not able to be cancelled when we bought the car or when my husband came to see him. So when my husband tried to return the kits, Mr. V simply told him that it was not necessary (not that they couldn't be refunded). Now, according to Mr. V, apparently we purchased a LoJack and a Paint warranty for over $1600. Regarding the Paint/Interior protection, we have not received any invoice regarding work that was done to the interior or exterior of the truck. Upon delivery of the truck, the interior had white animal hairs left in the seats, the ceiling and front moldings had not been cleaned throughly, and the exterior side paneling was left with a faded look (which was easily fixed with Armor All). This would not be have been a major problem except now they are trying to charge us for this. We are now being expected to pay over $1,600 in coverage. A word of advise...JUST SAY NO!
Outstanding Customer Service
by 12/11/2011on
My wife lost her vehicle when in a recent accident. As a result, we stopped into Hall Acura for simply a conversation. Larry and Chris went way beyond what I would have expected. I didn't expect much more than a field trip to review inventory and discuss financing options. I left with a new car! They were simply outstanding!
Great experience thanks to Chris!
by 12/03/2011on
When my car broke down in a flaming pile of metal last week, I had a panic attack: what was I going to do? How was I going to afford a new car? And what about the balance I still owed on this one?? For a week I worried and freaked out until this morning, when my brother and I drove over to the VB Acura and met with Chris Turnage, the godsend that helped us fix this mess! He was so knowledgeable, understanding, and completely straightforward with all of our options that I immediately felt better. Every time I think of a car salesman I pictured Danny Devitto from Matilda: Cold, consumed with greed and ready to bleed me dry. Thank god Chris was the complete opposite. He found a way to take care of my old car's balance affordably, take it off my hands, even tow it! I now have a GORGEOUS new silver Acura and I could not be happier! Thank you Chris and the guys over at VB Acura for helping me out of a jam and giving me a car that I can not only afford, but also feel totally confident in my ability to take care of. The warranty was amazing, the financing was straightforward and the service was superb (and the coffee was excellent: I swear, that is all my brother could talk about on the way home! I was just excited to get my car Monday: They needed to go over and inspect the car to their specifications, so they gave me a loaner, free of charge for the interim. I have never been treated to this level of service, it was such a welcome change from the norm and really made me feel appreciated as a customer). I will be recommending VB Acura, and more specifically Chris, to all my friends and family :) -Abby
