August 8 2014 To Whom it May Concern: I am writing this e-mail to explain my experiences with the Jeep Company, as well as a Mile One Dealer (Hall Jeep in Virginia Beach VA.) My experience begins with my purchase of a 2014 Jeep Cherokee 4cyl Latitude. We purchased the vehicle, and took a trip to Atlanta, GA. We then went to Myrtle Beach, and the Jeep ran great. We then took the jeep which was three weeks old to Philadelphia with four kids, and on the way home, it broke down in Delaware. It was raining, and I was told I could get a rental car, but had to wait until 10:00 the next morning. This meant I would have to get the kids and myself 45 miles down the road in order to get a hotel. I was told there was something majorly wrong with the electrical system, and it would take some time to repair. My father drove up from Virginia to pick us up. The dealer, (Brandywine Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM) was unable to find the problem, so they contacted Jeep engineering. They did everything that Jeep said to do, and still nothing. They have now opened up a star case, and are supposed to have a field engineer come look at the vehicle. I was talking with the Chrysler corporate office, and told them that I did not feel safe in the $27,000 vehicle and, would like to get another Cherokee ( the exact same model and color). I was then informed that I had to go through the dealer. I went to the dealer, and after 1.5 hours , I was told it falls under corporate. So, I called corporate back, and they said that the dealer was lying. So, I then took the phone into the dealership (Hall Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM in Virginia Beach), and the manager, Kris B, spoke to the Chrysler care rep. After the call, the manager told me that the rep wanted them to trade the vehicle straight across, and the only thing that I would be required to pay is the DMV fees. He said that the dealership could do it, but would not because then they would be stuck with an overpriced vehicle that has major problems, and they would not be able to sell it on the used car lot. So in the end, I am the one that is stuck with an overpriced vehicle with problems. I then contacted Chrysler care spoke to my case manager Mickey and tried to arrange a rental car i was told i would have to pay for it and then they would refund 35 Dollars a day or I would have to find away back to DE to pick up the rental car. I said this was unacceptable as I asked the first care rep on Friday night if declining the rental car for that night would change my ability to get a rental car she said there would be no problem with getting a rental car in virginia beach. I then asked to speak with his manager and I spoke to a lady named Lupe she was no help either I asked to speak to her manager and I was told that there is no one higher above her. I would like to caution any potential buyers to look in a different direction then a Chrysler product, and to NEVER deal with a Mile One Dealer. As neither one will stand up for the product they push, you may end up like me, with an overpriced vehicle with problems. Unhappy Jeep Customer, Joseph J Smith Read more