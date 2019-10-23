Honest/ Kind
by 10/23/2019on
From the moment I inquired about the car on the internet till when I signed my loan paperwork, I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. Noah Tyler was AMAZING. He was very kind yet knowledgeable about not only the car but how to provide a solution for my current situation. He worked hard to make it work for me. Russell was EXTREMELY HONEST! He was transparent and didn’t make promises. He gave realistic expectations and exceeded them. He worked hard for me to get the best rate he could. He was also incredibly kind! I am grateful for the process!
Great service
by 01/01/2021on
Great service very knowledgeable
Warranty Service
by 08/26/2020on
John in service took excellent care of me regarding replacing a battery while my Encore was under warranty.
service department
by 04/25/2020on
I would like to thank the service department for helping me out with my vehicles,Rik went out of his way to make sure things were done right. I will continue to take my vehicle's here.
Tom
by 01/22/2020on
I bought a 2017 Chevy 2500HD back in Aug of 2018, ask for the best warranty and didn’t receive it! All my problems starters in Oct 31,2018 and still Chevy and Larry h Miller still won’t admit to the issues! I now have called GMC and started a case and FTC! They WILL not fix the issues with my truck! I have ALL documentation to prove MY allegation, where’s y’all’s? You say you didn’t install the life kit and there’s no problems with my truck but the vehicle diagnostics I even brought with me... Ooo wait you said it wasn’t good enough... Wow! The list is longer then what I want to write for this company!! Do your research! This company has no IDEA on how to be honesty and integrity like they say! DO NOT BUY FROM THIS COMPANY! GO SOMEWHERE ELSE! They can’t even follow there own mission statement. They even keep kicking off there own mission statement that I put up as a photo...
Great Service!
by 10/07/2019on
Thank you to Torrey for stepping up to help us get the truth of our situation. He was knowledgeable, understanding, efficient and most of all honest! We appreciate all the help!
The Easiest Time Buying a Vehicle
by 10/06/2019on
We went to test drive, but ended up buying. Everything was plainly laid out and straight forward with very low stress.
Good Service
by 10/01/2019on
Salesman was Josh, and the experience was favorable. I drove motorhome from Washington State, purchased a used Jeep. Josh helped me locate a business to have the Jeep set up with Roadmaster towing system and Air Force One breaking system. I stayed overnight next to the dealership and it all went smooth.
New Truck Purchase
by 10/01/2019on
I purchased a new truck from Eddie Jaeger with LHM in Murray back in June and was unfortunately in an accident that totaled my new truck. I went back to Eddie and he got me back into the same truck with a few more features that was part of the 2019 close outa for a better deal than my original purchase plus maintenance on my truck for a few xtra years. I bought my last few vehicle from LHM dealers and will never shop anywhere else, they treat me like family and deforest go above and beyond to accommodate, LHM shopper for life
2015 jeep grand cherokee purchase
by 09/29/2019on
Very happy with the customer service from our salesman Daniel. He made it a comfortable experience and made it a easy one as well.
Really Comfortable Environment and Staff
by 09/27/2019on
Justin helped us pick the ideal car on the first try. This was the easiest car buying experience I could imagine.
Parts
by 09/27/2019on
I came in looking for a quote on parts, Cameron helped me out and did a great job, so far LHM Chevy murray was by far the cheapist.
Great buying experience!
by 09/26/2019on
Tanner was a great, mad buying my Silverado a breeze! I will he back for my next truck!
Suburban purchase 9/16/2019
by 09/23/2019on
Not very happy with my experience this time around. We were shown so many different payment amounts that were no where near what I told them I could afford. Then they left us waiting at our sales table for over an hour while they were doing who knows what. Then when we finally made it into the finance office the finance guy tried to get us to agree to a higher payment then we’d agreed too. And then only after I called him out on it, he reluctantly changed it. Overall with the dealership being dead that night with hardly anyone in there, they still had us there for about 5 hours. Way to long to purchase a vehicle.
Great service
by 09/19/2019on
I have been to other dealerships and they never put any effort in to selling a Volt. Here they knew about it and actively engaged me as a customer. Very friendly, and they made sure to keep their promise to me on the price.
Cameron is THE parts sales man of the century
by 09/18/2019on
We use LHM for our Chevrolet/GM parts and they are nothing short of awesome. Cameron takes care of me quickly, efficiently, kindly, professionally, and like friend would take care of you. I can't rave enough about is customer service. Thank you Cameron and LHM!
Awesome
by 09/15/2019on
My experience was really great, Jordan and Russell was very helpful getting me in a new vehicle. Overall my experience was top notch! Thank you Larry H Miller Chevrolet.
My review
by 09/13/2019on
Smooth overall transaction, I had hoped to get more for more trade, but I am still satisfied with my deal. The original offered price fir the extended warranty was a shocker, but we did settle at a reasonably priced extended warranty.
Amazing experience
by 09/07/2019on
We had the absolute best experience purchasing our vehicle. The service we received was amazing. Dan went above and beyond to make sure we were happy and taken care of through every step of the process. We could not have been treated any better or be any happier with the experience.
Great service
by 09/04/2019on
Great service straightforward no flip-flop very nice people and honest
Buying a car
by 09/03/2019on
Good service. A little to long get financing done .
