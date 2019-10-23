sales Rating

I bought a 2017 Chevy 2500HD back in Aug of 2018, ask for the best warranty and didn’t receive it! All my problems starters in Oct 31,2018 and still Chevy and Larry h Miller still won’t admit to the issues! I now have called GMC and started a case and FTC! They WILL not fix the issues with my truck! I have ALL documentation to prove MY allegation, where’s y’all’s? You say you didn’t install the life kit and there’s no problems with my truck but the vehicle diagnostics I even brought with me... Ooo wait you said it wasn’t good enough... Wow! The list is longer then what I want to write for this company!! Do your research! This company has no IDEA on how to be honesty and integrity like they say! DO NOT BUY FROM THIS COMPANY! GO SOMEWHERE ELSE! They can’t even follow there own mission statement. They even keep kicking off there own mission statement that I put up as a photo... Read more