service Rating

Recently took my car in for service and provided a written detailed list of what i wanted to be checked and/or repaired. Apparently the list was either not passed on to the "work tech" or if so they had no clue what they were doing. Two phone calls from them to me finally got the message across what needed to be done and it still was not done. I was told on third phone call from them that I needed parts that when the car finally was finished were not really needed, they were just "shot gunning" their actions to see what they could find that they say needed to be replaced but could not explain why the parts needed to be replaced or why some parts that they did replace did not work. After face to face meeting with tech's, service manager, and owner, they suddenly decided what they were trying to pull over on me was not working and in a short time either fixed the issues I had or I told them to stop trying to fix some issues that they were quoting me really expensive costs for parts. They got the car finished in short order in my opinion just to get me off the lot and out of the show room so that other customers could not hear me complaining about their service or the lack of. In my opinion based on the many lies i was told and rudeness of the owner I will not ever go back to this dealership and highly recommend if asked by other hyundai owners that they beware of the unethical practices their service department tried to push pass me. Also if anyone uses this dealership, please check your bill prior to paying because they also added on "document storage" charge and " shop supplies" charge over the labor and parts cost. Read more