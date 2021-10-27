Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Cook Ford

Cook Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
2600 Palmer Hwy, Texas City, TX 77590
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Cook Ford

4.4
Overall Rating
4.4 out of 5 stars(32)
Recommend: Yes (17) No (3)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing salesman

by Joe H on 10/27/2021

Purchase a used F150. My salesman Gabriel S. Took care of me on an issue requiring a 2nd key fob. The process for the purchase was fast. I was in an out of the dealership in 30min. Gabriel is the one to ask for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
32 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing salesman

by Joe H on 10/27/2021

Purchase a used F150. My salesman Gabriel S. Took care of me on an issue requiring a 2nd key fob. The process for the purchase was fast. I was in an out of the dealership in 30min. Gabriel is the one to ask for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic Experience from the start.

by BTouchard on 09/20/2021

I was searching high and low for my truck at multiple dealers around town when I came across Cook Ford. Their communication and honesty is well above the competition and ultimately why I chose to work with them. Their pricing beat the in-town dealers as well. I highly recommend Cook Ford, ask to speak with Brittany and/or Gabriel.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Not worth the drive

by Justin M on 08/26/2021

When to them because they had the inventory. Purchased an F-150 and picked it up in the rain. Next damy windows and a ding in the door. Dropped off my truck for them to fix the repairs. They gave me a loaner with NO GAS in it and TOLD ME TO GO FILL IT UP…so I used my gas to drive 70 miles to give them an opportunity to fix it and they want me to fill ip their car…WTF They had it a week and fixed the molding but DIDN’T touch the ding at all YET THEY TOLD ME 4 TIMES THAT IT WAS REPAIRED….now I have a brand new $50k vehicle with a nasty ding and paint chip

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome

by Cook Ford on 07/07/2021

Nice people and very helpful and I was in and out with the teuck I wanted

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase

by Juan Torres on 07/04/2021

Friendly, patience and very respectful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great job

by KD on 06/19/2021

They attended to all of my needs. They were very efficient and professional. The entire process took about 2 hours. They were amazing

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Mike C on 04/05/2021

2nd purchase from Cook Ford in 5 yrs. Had another great experience. Perry in fleet sales is great to deal with, I recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A surprisingly pleasant car buying evening

by Kelley on 04/02/2021

First of all the receptionist was awesome! She was pleasant and astute. Gabriel worked tirelessly and was informative and friendly. A wonderful ally and made the deal comfortable. Chris was patient, led me through the numbers, was competent and understandable. The manager John(?) was a giant help , capping off what I consider the best car buying experience of my life. You guys are a wonderful team(family)!!! Can’t wait for my next experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

F250

by Mark C on 03/27/2021

Dealing with Paul is great. Had the inventory to make the decision tough to choose between but great knowledge of all the options & configuration.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Don’t do it. They’ll sell you a lemon, then send the cops to your house.

by You know who it is on 03/26/2021

Bought a truck from them in November. It still isn’t street legal because they knowingly and willfully sold me a lemon. Then, after 5 months of not having a street legal legal truck, they’ll file a false police report on you and send the cops to your house 1500 miles away for calling them upset about being screwed over. They also seem to have an issue with Jewish people and liberals down there.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fast&easy

by Tanner on 03/20/2021

Great customer service! Very quick and awesome people

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford Cook

by Austin on 03/12/2021

Been going here for a few years now always an easy experience best sales woman has to be Mrs. Byrd.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Cook Ford has them beat

by Ryan Pittman on 03/08/2021

Had a good experience purchasing our new explorer Ed answered all of our questions, gave us the best deal and got us out the door asap

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honest and Fair

by Mike L on 02/09/2021

I found the truck that I wanted online, negotiated the price via text. Went in to dealer and paid the negotiated price. No hassles, etc. In and out in about an hour. Nice and helpful staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2020 F-250 at Cook Ford Texas City Texas

by jensjensen on 12/05/2020

Just took delivery of a 2020 F-250 Platinum from Cook Ford in Texas City Texas. My salesman was Perry Turnbow, I have bought many vehicles from him. He has always made better deals than I can find anywhere. The staff at Cook Ford is easy to deal with, very calm no pressure transactions. Give them a chance to earn your business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience!

by T Park on 09/20/2020

Tony and Chris made my buying experience easy and smooth!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2020 F250 Purchase

by Fred R on 06/16/2020

Cook Ford is a great dealership to buy a Ford. The staff from Sales, Service, Finance, and Management are knowledgeable and seem to truly care about their customers!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2020 F150 King Ranch

by Adrian Botello on 05/21/2020

I search the Web for months and finally found the truck I wanted.Louann Byrd at Cook Ford had the truck for me.The buying process was outstanding for me. I was very comfortable. I will recommend all my friends to her and Cook Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Ranger

by ROY H on 04/30/2020

From start to finish this purchase experience was top shelf. My salesman was attentive and knowledgeable. The finance manager was very informative and she went out of her way to make sure the entire process was completely transparent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Car issues

by Ford Fusion on 04/14/2020

I took my car in for engine light on, and would shake like it was going to die. Had it taken to cook ford. A week into it they say it’s a bad injector they replace it and still having issues with the car. The week after that I call and they state they are going through the wiring system and had to contact ford not knowing what the codes meant. I towed it to mcree ford within a day they said it was the motor and needs to be replaced! Wow way to go cook ford terrible service. The techs were obviously brought in off the streets.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fair and honest....

by Great place to make a deal on 03/18/2020

Small town feel. Sales lady was great to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
81 cars in stock
0 new81 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|19 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-250 Super Duty
Ford F-250 Super Duty
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Expedition
Ford Expedition
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

The first thing you should know about Cook Ford is that we are dedicated to satisfying our customers and building long lasting relationships. This is true from the moment you walk in for the first time and we hand you the keys to your new Ford or used car.

To complement our stellar collection of products, each chosen for its unique ability to match different peoples' driving styles, lifestyles, wants and needs is an expansive certified Ford parts store, a state-of-the art automotive service center, and a highly advanced Collision Center dedicated to keeping your car young at heart until the day you decide to retire it.

And, of course, we wouldn't be complete without our savy, in-house team of car loan and Ford lease specialists. More than just being good with numbers, they're good with people; which makes for a zero-stress auto financing experience. We think you'll agree, that's pretty hard to find.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes