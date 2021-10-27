Cook Ford
Customer Reviews of Cook Ford
Amazing salesman
by 10/27/2021on
Purchase a used F150. My salesman Gabriel S. Took care of me on an issue requiring a 2nd key fob. The process for the purchase was fast. I was in an out of the dealership in 30min. Gabriel is the one to ask for.
Fantastic Experience from the start.
by 09/20/2021on
I was searching high and low for my truck at multiple dealers around town when I came across Cook Ford. Their communication and honesty is well above the competition and ultimately why I chose to work with them. Their pricing beat the in-town dealers as well. I highly recommend Cook Ford, ask to speak with Brittany and/or Gabriel.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not worth the drive
by 08/26/2021on
When to them because they had the inventory. Purchased an F-150 and picked it up in the rain. Next damy windows and a ding in the door. Dropped off my truck for them to fix the repairs. They gave me a loaner with NO GAS in it and TOLD ME TO GO FILL IT UP…so I used my gas to drive 70 miles to give them an opportunity to fix it and they want me to fill ip their car…WTF They had it a week and fixed the molding but DIDN’T touch the ding at all YET THEY TOLD ME 4 TIMES THAT IT WAS REPAIRED….now I have a brand new $50k vehicle with a nasty ding and paint chip
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Awesome
by 07/07/2021on
Nice people and very helpful and I was in and out with the teuck I wanted
Purchase
by 07/04/2021on
Friendly, patience and very respectful
Great job
by 06/19/2021on
They attended to all of my needs. They were very efficient and professional. The entire process took about 2 hours. They were amazing
Great experience
by 04/05/2021on
2nd purchase from Cook Ford in 5 yrs. Had another great experience. Perry in fleet sales is great to deal with, I recommend them.
A surprisingly pleasant car buying evening
by 04/02/2021on
First of all the receptionist was awesome! She was pleasant and astute. Gabriel worked tirelessly and was informative and friendly. A wonderful ally and made the deal comfortable. Chris was patient, led me through the numbers, was competent and understandable. The manager John(?) was a giant help , capping off what I consider the best car buying experience of my life. You guys are a wonderful team(family)!!! Can’t wait for my next experience
F250
by 03/27/2021on
Dealing with Paul is great. Had the inventory to make the decision tough to choose between but great knowledge of all the options & configuration.
Don’t do it. They’ll sell you a lemon, then send the cops to your house.
by 03/26/2021on
Bought a truck from them in November. It still isn’t street legal because they knowingly and willfully sold me a lemon. Then, after 5 months of not having a street legal legal truck, they’ll file a false police report on you and send the cops to your house 1500 miles away for calling them upset about being screwed over. They also seem to have an issue with Jewish people and liberals down there.
Fast&easy
by 03/20/2021on
Great customer service! Very quick and awesome people
Ford Cook
by 03/12/2021on
Been going here for a few years now always an easy experience best sales woman has to be Mrs. Byrd.
Cook Ford has them beat
by 03/08/2021on
Had a good experience purchasing our new explorer Ed answered all of our questions, gave us the best deal and got us out the door asap
Honest and Fair
by 02/09/2021on
I found the truck that I wanted online, negotiated the price via text. Went in to dealer and paid the negotiated price. No hassles, etc. In and out in about an hour. Nice and helpful staff.
2020 F-250 at Cook Ford Texas City Texas
by 12/05/2020on
Just took delivery of a 2020 F-250 Platinum from Cook Ford in Texas City Texas. My salesman was Perry Turnbow, I have bought many vehicles from him. He has always made better deals than I can find anywhere. The staff at Cook Ford is easy to deal with, very calm no pressure transactions. Give them a chance to earn your business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 09/20/2020on
Tony and Chris made my buying experience easy and smooth!
2020 F250 Purchase
by 06/16/2020on
Cook Ford is a great dealership to buy a Ford. The staff from Sales, Service, Finance, and Management are knowledgeable and seem to truly care about their customers!
2020 F150 King Ranch
by 05/21/2020on
I search the Web for months and finally found the truck I wanted.Louann Byrd at Cook Ford had the truck for me.The buying process was outstanding for me. I was very comfortable. I will recommend all my friends to her and Cook Ford.
New Ranger
by 04/30/2020on
From start to finish this purchase experience was top shelf. My salesman was attentive and knowledgeable. The finance manager was very informative and she went out of her way to make sure the entire process was completely transparent.
Car issues
by 04/14/2020on
I took my car in for engine light on, and would shake like it was going to die. Had it taken to cook ford. A week into it they say it’s a bad injector they replace it and still having issues with the car. The week after that I call and they state they are going through the wiring system and had to contact ford not knowing what the codes meant. I towed it to mcree ford within a day they said it was the motor and needs to be replaced! Wow way to go cook ford terrible service. The techs were obviously brought in off the streets.
Fair and honest....
by 03/18/2020on
Small town feel. Sales lady was great to deal with.
