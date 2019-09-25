sales Rating

During the truck shopping experience I got everything from an indifferent condescending attitude (and a phone hung up on me) to the great experience at Ryan Ford. By the time my wife and I got to Ryan Ford we weren't expecting very much and as a matter of fact we were getting burnt out on the whole truck shopping thing. You could sense the hunger for a sale in most dealers, kinda like a predator senses weakness in their prey - it's there on a subliminal level. My wife and I both had the same initial reaction to Nick - I like this guy; he's not like the rest of them. As I told Nick, he was the only one who offered to search around for what I wanted when it wasn't on the lot. He found a truck in Dallas and emailed that he would get it for me. That truck sold before I made a move and he searched around for another that met my specifications. Then my wife entered the equation and my basic work truck became a hybrid of my wants and hers, up a level (regular cab to super cab) but still not a luxury truck. We had just wasted all Nick's time and effort and were basically back at square one. By the time we were done, the truck I bought was not on the lot and was brought in from a Houston dealer. Nick handled this so calmly and professionally it was like this was an everyday thing. Nick was straight with me. Not the fake straight I encountered at other dealers (You know the kind. "I'm your buddy. We'll watch the game together once we get this business out of the way. I give all my friends a great deal.") I feel he was honest and my guard hairs didn't go up as soon as I shook hands with him. I am not the haggling kind of person. Give me the numbers, don't play games. Nick is either this way normally or sensed it, and we were on the same wavelength. When I walked out of there I felt like we had made a mutually agreeable transaction that was fair to both of us. When I got home and did my checking I saw that what I felt was a reality, and maybe even weighed in my favor. (I'm a number-cruncher type person so this was normal for me to verify things like that.) I have yet to find out about Ryan Ford as a dealership - how good is the service department, what is the follow-up like, that sort of stuff. If the rest of the staff come anywhere close to what we experienced with Nick we have a winner - it will be worth it to make the drive out to Sealy when we need to. Rest assured we will be giving Ryan Ford and especially Nick some positive remarks and referrals. I feel Nick restored my faith in an America where we could finalize a business transaction with a handshake and both parties would honor it. Read more