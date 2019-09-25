Amazing experience
by 09/25/2019on
Excellent service from top to bottom as soon as I walked in the door. I've bought two vehicles from them in 2 years I won't go anywhere else they worked extremely hard to get me the best deal.
Great experience
by 08/17/2020on
Scheduled oil change and state inspection. Appointment time was honored No Waiting, Friendly,professional,polite staff. Carlos had excellent service skills.Waiting area was clean, comfortable, and pleasant.
Amazing Experiancec!
by 06/06/2019on
We worked with Lori Curtis on our purchase of a 2017 Used Ford Explorer and had an amazing experience. This dealership has a lot of transparency when it comes to car buying and I was extremely impressed with their ability to work with us and our hectic schedules. If you are in the surrounding areas, I highly recommend reaching out to explore your car buying needs- it is worth the drive from Houston! Plus, they have a super cute dealership dog that hangs out as the Ryan Ford Mascot (how cute!). I highly recommend the Ryan Ford Dealership and highly recommend working with Lori Curtis!
See Travis when you visit
by 02/16/2019on
Travis was excellent at understanding the needs I was looking for and was able to meet all the requirements we discussed. He was very professional and patient as the Family and I discussed in further detail our options.
Ryan Ford is Awesome!
by 01/14/2019on
The whole crew at Ryan Ford was fantastic. Steve Fox was the salesperson I dealt with, and he was extremely reasonable, friendly, honest and transparent. It was a no-pressure sales process throughout. The other folks at Ryan Ford that helped from add-on equipment through the financial paperwork at the end was easy, efficient, friendly and professional. I had used their Service Dept in the past as well, and it was a great experience. All-in-all, this is a great dealership that I would recommend to anyone looking to buy or service a Ford.
Steve Fox and Ryan Ford team make maintaining our fleet easy!
by 05/10/2018on
At Tile Roofs of Texas we love Ryan Ford and the amazing customer service we receive from Steve Fox and the rest of the team! All of the trucks in our fleet are purchased from Ryan Ford and we have bought 2 new trucks in the past 5 months. The customer experience, from the ease of ordering, financing and the delivery of the trucks to our office is beyond compare.
Don't go anywhere else!
by 05/07/2018on
I have been buying my vehicles from Curtis since 1990. He has always been straight forward and never played games. I have followed him everywhere he has been. Why, because it never changes. I know he will give me a fair deal and take care of me if I have a problem. This is the third vehicle I have bought at Ryan Ford. If he leaves there I will follow him again. Thank you Curtis for making the experience, one less I have to stress over. Charley L.
Best customer service ever
by 05/07/2018on
I recently bought a car from Ryan Ford. My salesman Travis was perfect. He had answers for all my questions and got me a great deal. I will definitely recommend Ryan Ford to all my friends and family.
Great Customer Service!
by 03/19/2018on
This was my first purchase at Ryan Ford and I was extremely happy with the product, delivery and customer service, from start to finish. Sabrena Torres went above and beyond, ensuring my truck was suited specifically to my expectations in a very timely and attentive fashion. Sabrena was consistently accessible throughout my buying experience, even following up with me after the sale, in an effort to guarantee I was completely satisfied. I have done business with a variety of dealerships over the years and following my purchase with Ryan Ford and Sabrena Torres, I will most definitely be returning to THIS dealership for my next vehicle.
Great Experience!
by 03/18/2018on
It had been almost 13 years since I'd purchased my last car and I was dreading going through the process again. I didn't need to worry since I had an excellent experience with Ryan Ford! After exchanging emails with several dealers in the area and being told that the car that I wanted did not exist and would have to be ordered (anywhere from a 6 to 10 week wait), Curtis' extra efforts got me the exact car (color, options and all) I wanted 8 days after we exchanged our first email. I was in and out of the dealership in less than 30 minutes and absolutely LOVE my new car. Would certainly recommend Ryan Ford for a fair, straightforward and painless car buying experience!
Best car buying experience in my life!!
by 03/16/2018on
From start to finish we were treated like royalty by everyone at Ryan Ford. Sabrena Torres and the whole team went so far above and beyond to get our deals done. We came in skeptical of any deal being made and they got 2 vehicles done and we could not be happier! I would recommend this dealership to anyone. Hands down, fine group of folks there. They have gained life long customers!
Used truck purchase
by 03/12/2018on
My experience at Ryan Ford was a good one! Ive heard good things about the dealership and the staff from family and friends and I have always had good experiences with them. They sold me my 2015 F-150 and the overall buying experience and customer service was pleasant. Great facility and staff they have over there!
Purchase of 2017 Expedition
by 01/04/2018on
This is our 4th vehicle to purchase from Ryan Ford! Sabrena Torres has always taken care of us and her customer service is wonderful. She and the staff went above and beyond to make this transaction easy and quick. We highly recommend her and Ryan Ford for any of your Ford vehicle purchases.
Another great experience!
by 11/11/2017on
I have bought many vehicles from Curtis over the years. Every time it is a great experience. From the first call all the way thru finance. Finance gives me all my options and I choose what I want. It is not hidden and there are no surprises. I even got to meet the owner Ryan, who was working deals on a Saturday. How often does that happen. Take the drive and go to Ryan Ford. By from them once and you will be hooked. Thanks again Curtis for the great experience.
a great buying experience for a change
by 11/10/2017on
During the truck shopping experience I got everything from an indifferent condescending attitude (and a phone hung up on me) to the great experience at Ryan Ford. By the time my wife and I got to Ryan Ford we weren't expecting very much and as a matter of fact we were getting burnt out on the whole truck shopping thing. You could sense the hunger for a sale in most dealers, kinda like a predator senses weakness in their prey - it's there on a subliminal level. My wife and I both had the same initial reaction to Nick - I like this guy; he's not like the rest of them. As I told Nick, he was the only one who offered to search around for what I wanted when it wasn't on the lot. He found a truck in Dallas and emailed that he would get it for me. That truck sold before I made a move and he searched around for another that met my specifications. Then my wife entered the equation and my basic work truck became a hybrid of my wants and hers, up a level (regular cab to super cab) but still not a luxury truck. We had just wasted all Nick's time and effort and were basically back at square one. By the time we were done, the truck I bought was not on the lot and was brought in from a Houston dealer. Nick handled this so calmly and professionally it was like this was an everyday thing. Nick was straight with me. Not the fake straight I encountered at other dealers (You know the kind. "I'm your buddy. We'll watch the game together once we get this business out of the way. I give all my friends a great deal.") I feel he was honest and my guard hairs didn't go up as soon as I shook hands with him. I am not the haggling kind of person. Give me the numbers, don't play games. Nick is either this way normally or sensed it, and we were on the same wavelength. When I walked out of there I felt like we had made a mutually agreeable transaction that was fair to both of us. When I got home and did my checking I saw that what I felt was a reality, and maybe even weighed in my favor. (I'm a number-cruncher type person so this was normal for me to verify things like that.) I have yet to find out about Ryan Ford as a dealership - how good is the service department, what is the follow-up like, that sort of stuff. If the rest of the staff come anywhere close to what we experienced with Nick we have a winner - it will be worth it to make the drive out to Sealy when we need to. Rest assured we will be giving Ryan Ford and especially Nick some positive remarks and referrals. I feel Nick restored my faith in an America where we could finalize a business transaction with a handshake and both parties would honor it.
Small-town dealership, big-town operation!
by 10/02/2017on
I confess, I am a tough buyer. Being an Aggie Engineer, and also very cost-conscious, I work the details and am relentless in finding what I want for the best value. I make businesses compete and do their homework - or move onto others. I ask the tough questions and expect honest and timely answers, no BS of sales pitches. I shopped across Texas for my new Ford F150 4X4 after my Hurricane Harvey loss. After a tough battle, Sabrena Torres with Ryan Ford won my business over dealerships from Houston, Dallas, San Antonio - all over the state! Sabrena was superb! Her 27 years of experience was evident to me from day one! Our deal was done over the phone, text and e-mail. I put her to the challenge with my truck specs and price, and she found the exact truck I wanted for the right price. Picking up the truck was icing on the cake. The truck was spotless, staged in an indoor runway that looked like it was made for F-16s rolling off the line. The new facility looked brand new and spotless. The dealership was very casual, with everything ready to get us out the door ASAP with our new truck. Colton Martin in Finance was also fantastic - no hard sell, just facts and figures with super financing options and warranty - and with a small-town personality. Lastly, it was sure nice to have their yellow lab making the rounds to play with my 7-yr. old daughter! Great people, great dealership! It was worth the drive from Houston!!!
Still not convinced.. but its growing on me.
by 07/12/2017on
The car I wanted was not sold after all. I was torn because although I liked it i was not thrilled about giving them my business after feeling yanked around several ways. GM (Chancey) called back - it had been his day off - I bought the car because of two words "I apologize". The Check engine light came on the next day, about par. Took it in Monday and it was taken care of - a bit longer in Service than I would like - understandable for an unplanned monday morning service call.
The Perfect Truck
by 03/29/2017on
Thank you Ryan Ford and Michael Williams for finding us the perfect truck! Michael made the whole process easy. He was very knowledgeable and really understood exactly what we were looking for. This was by far one of the best car buying experiences we have ever had!
My sales guy was awesome
by 03/29/2017on
My salesman Michael was great. He's the whole reason I drove to Sealy to buy a truck. And the price was better then the other dealership I was talking with.
Awesome experiance at Ryan Ford
by 03/20/2017on
Michael Williams was awesome! He did everything he needed to, to get me the best price on the vehicle I wanted. He is kind, considerate and he made me feel welcome and appreciated. I would recommend him to all my friends and family.
An Awesome Dealership Experience
by 03/10/2017on
Car dealerships get a bad reputation for a reason and always seem to be pushing numbers rather than helping customers. At Ryan Ford I felt like I was a customer rather than just a number. I walked in to do some pre-shopping and was still treated like I was an important customer. Logan assured me that if they didn't have what I was looking for they could order one for me or get one here asap. A few days later my salesman Logan sent me an email to touch base and I told him I would be coming by the next Saturday to possibly buy and he sent aside some time to meet with me. He was very patient and kind as I test drove several vehicles. We did have to wait a while for a financing guy to come available. While we waited Logan took me out and taught me how to drive manual as I was going to be buying a manual car and didn't know how to drive one yet. After I had gotten comfortable with it we came back in and were introduced to Colton who would be handling our financing. Colton was polite, quick, and knowledgeable. Logan was patient, entertaining, and courteous At no point in this process did I feel pressured to buy a vehicle. Nor was there an attempt to upsell me on a higher priced model. Logan and Colton were both an absolute pleasure to work with and I would not hesitate to buy here again. Thanks for making my first car buying experience a great one.
