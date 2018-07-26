Customer Reviews of Philpott Ford Sales
LOVE my ride!
by 07/26/2018on
The vehicle was selected for me with everything I requested and more. After driving the vehicle and appreciating all of the perks and newer features that came with it, it was an easy decision to make to move forward and finalize the purchase. I LOVE MY NEW RIDE!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New F150
by 01/29/2018on
During the two weeks I spent deciding what I wanted to purchase the salesman was very helpful. I was not bombarded with emails or phone calls trying to convince me to make a purchase. They offered me all the assistance I needed to make the right choice and left contact information for further questions. Their price was better than all other dealers in the vicinity by quite a bit. Good experience and a fair price sure made it a lot easier decision. Love my new F-150.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New Ford F 150
by 11/16/2017on
I wish it had carpet. We didn't realize that. I wanted chrome bumper and grill. But we also think we should have insisted y'all tint the Windows. We were really nervous we'd make the right choice we just couldn't think. I believe we could have gotten a better deal. But good news is you people are very ,nice. I hope my husband Really like it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Perfect Sales
by 11/06/2017on
Our salesman, Mark was extremely attentive to our needs as customers, Since we lost 3 vehicles during the Hurricane Harvey Flooding, we were shell-shocked. Mark was considerate of our loss and allowed us the time to decide what type of vehicle we needed in order to begin the replacement process that was ahead of us. Kymberly A. LaNear At 55 years old, we have purchased several new and pre-owned cars over the years. We prefer the Ford brand and we normally purchase most of our vehicles from Sour Lake Ford. With the wide spread devastation of hurricane Harvey, selection and availably was slim all over our area. Out of necessity we took a look at Philpott Ford. We met Mark Fiorenza. We looked at new and used Escapes and Edges. We finally settled on a new basic model Edge. Just before signing, Mark suggested my wife drive the SUV once more. She did and found the manually adjustable seats could not adjust to a comfortable possession, so her leg would go to sleep while driving. Mark once again searched diligently for an Edge with more adjustable seats. He found one and she drove it. With the leather seats and the fully adjustable positions, she was able to drive it without issue. Now Mark really worked even harder at this point. He found one in Louisiana and got it on order to be transferred to us in Texas. While we were waiting we happened to notice a new arrival, just off the truck that day. We drove that Edge home that day. This is the simple version of the sorry and we should also mention that Mark worked very hard with the finance staff to keep price within our budget. I have never written a recommendation for any sales person, ever. However, I am compelled to write these words as it is well deserved. We will be coming back to Philpot Ford for future purchases. Mark is probably the best sales person I have ever had the privilege to meet. David M. LaNear
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New car experience
by 09/21/2017on
Best experience ever!! Brunson Ableson is the man, and did the best job, we couldn't be happier!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2017 Explorer
by 02/24/2017on
Excellent, friendly service with no wait. Just how I like to buy vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fusion 2016
by 12/23/2016on
Fast, no pressure, willing to make a deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 11/05/2016on
Mark Frionza (spelling might be wrong) has and always been a great help. LOVE coming to see him. Just like Cory Lunceford. these two men go beyon their way to help the costumer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Enjoyable, straightforward buying experience
by 10/04/2016on
My salesman, Mike Allen, was knowledgeable and helpful. He gave me what I consider to be a fair price. I would buy from Philpott again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership!
by 08/01/2016on
I enjoyed my purchase and got a good deal with friendly service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very happy!
by 06/30/2016on
The sales rep was very helpful in meeting my needs. Worked to get me the deal I wanted, In the process of learning all the new technology on the car. Very satisfied with the salesman's help and the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience ever!
by 05/05/2016on
Just bought my 3rd vehicle from Philpott Motors in Nederland. They beat any deal I could find in Houston. Just bought a 2016 Ford Truck and I can say without a doubt it was the best car buying experience ever, and I have bought a lot of vehicles in my life. The sales staff was professional, Mike Allen, Darren Roger were great. I will be buying my next vehicle from Philpott.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
care service
by 02/10/2016on
Mr. Ed my consultant was fabulous. He took very good care of me and made sure that i knew everything
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experirnce
by 05/22/2014on
Mark did an amazing job working with us and getting a great price. Did everything he can to make us happy and satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Awesome Customer Service!!!
by 05/21/2014on
I would recommend Mark F. to friends and family. He was very patient and gave us excellent customer service! He was awesome!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
We know that where you buy your next car is just as important as what you buy. Which is why every member of the Philpott Ford team works hard every day to provide our customers with a one of a kind shopping experience.
That understanding is why Philpott Ford has been around, serving southeast Texas, for over 65 years, since Mr. W.F. "Bill" Philpott bought Dale Motor Company in 1950 and set up shop on Port Neches Avenue. Today, we're headquartered out on Highway 69, and we're part of the Sonic Automotive group, but that has only helped us serve you better. Our location has given us the room to grow and continuing meeting your needs, and Sonic gives us access to a larger inventory of vehicles and the ability to pass along even better prices on our cars, trucks and SUVs
1 Comments