Philpott Ford Sales

Philpott Ford Sales
1400 US 69, Nederland, TX 77627
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Philpott Ford Sales

15 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

LOVE my ride!

by EDGEowner on 07/26/2018

The vehicle was selected for me with everything I requested and more. After driving the vehicle and appreciating all of the perks and newer features that came with it, it was an easy decision to make to move forward and finalize the purchase. I LOVE MY NEW RIDE!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New F150

by Jdmoses on 01/29/2018

During the two weeks I spent deciding what I wanted to purchase the salesman was very helpful. I was not bombarded with emails or phone calls trying to convince me to make a purchase. They offered me all the assistance I needed to make the right choice and left contact information for further questions. Their price was better than all other dealers in the vicinity by quite a bit. Good experience and a fair price sure made it a lot easier decision. Love my new F-150.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Ford F 150

by BarbarFregia on 11/16/2017

I wish it had carpet. We didn't realize that. I wanted chrome bumper and grill. But we also think we should have insisted y'all tint the Windows. We were really nervous we'd make the right choice we just couldn't think. I believe we could have gotten a better deal. But good news is you people are very ,nice. I hope my husband Really like it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Perfect Sales

by dmlaear on 11/06/2017

Our salesman, Mark was extremely attentive to our needs as customers, Since we lost 3 vehicles during the Hurricane Harvey Flooding, we were shell-shocked. Mark was considerate of our loss and allowed us the time to decide what type of vehicle we needed in order to begin the replacement process that was ahead of us. Kymberly A. LaNear At 55 years old, we have purchased several new and pre-owned cars over the years. We prefer the Ford brand and we normally purchase most of our vehicles from Sour Lake Ford. With the wide spread devastation of hurricane Harvey, selection and availably was slim all over our area. Out of necessity we took a look at Philpott Ford. We met Mark Fiorenza. We looked at new and used Escapes and Edges. We finally settled on a new basic model Edge. Just before signing, Mark suggested my wife drive the SUV once more. She did and found the manually adjustable seats could not adjust to a comfortable possession, so her leg would go to sleep while driving. Mark once again searched diligently for an Edge with more adjustable seats. He found one and she drove it. With the leather seats and the fully adjustable positions, she was able to drive it without issue. Now Mark really worked even harder at this point. He found one in Louisiana and got it on order to be transferred to us in Texas. While we were waiting we happened to notice a new arrival, just off the truck that day. We drove that Edge home that day. This is the simple version of the sorry and we should also mention that Mark worked very hard with the finance staff to keep price within our budget. I have never written a recommendation for any sales person, ever. However, I am compelled to write these words as it is well deserved. We will be coming back to Philpot Ford for future purchases. Mark is probably the best sales person I have ever had the privilege to meet. David M. LaNear

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car experience

by Nicinell12 on 09/21/2017

Best experience ever!! Brunson Ableson is the man, and did the best job, we couldn't be happier!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Explorer

by Damontedford on 02/24/2017

Excellent, friendly service with no wait. Just how I like to buy vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fusion 2016

by Annette28 on 12/23/2016

Fast, no pressure, willing to make a deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service

by Jamie90 on 11/05/2016

Mark Frionza (spelling might be wrong) has and always been a great help. LOVE coming to see him. Just like Cory Lunceford. these two men go beyon their way to help the costumer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Enjoyable, straightforward buying experience

by Aggie71 on 10/04/2016

My salesman, Mike Allen, was knowledgeable and helpful. He gave me what I consider to be a fair price. I would buy from Philpott again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great dealership!

by Lanston96 on 08/01/2016

I enjoyed my purchase and got a good deal with friendly service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very happy!

by GerryLa on 06/30/2016

The sales rep was very helpful in meeting my needs. Worked to get me the deal I wanted, In the process of learning all the new technology on the car. Very satisfied with the salesman's help and the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car buying experience ever!

by MrTwister48 on 05/05/2016

Just bought my 3rd vehicle from Philpott Motors in Nederland. They beat any deal I could find in Houston. Just bought a 2016 Ford Truck and I can say without a doubt it was the best car buying experience ever, and I have bought a lot of vehicles in my life. The sales staff was professional, Mike Allen, Darren Roger were great. I will be buying my next vehicle from Philpott.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

care service

by cynbak2000 on 02/10/2016

Mr. Ed my consultant was fabulous. He took very good care of me and made sure that i knew everything

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experirnce

by Ldoucett on 05/22/2014

Mark did an amazing job working with us and getting a great price. Did everything he can to make us happy and satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Customer Service!!!

by Kbenoit10 on 05/21/2014

I would recommend Mark F. to friends and family. He was very patient and gave us excellent customer service! He was awesome!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
32 cars in stock
0 new32 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Expedition
Ford Expedition
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Flex
Ford Flex
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

We know that where you buy your next car is just as important as what you buy. Which is why every member of the Philpott Ford team works hard every day to provide our customers with a one of a kind shopping experience.

That understanding is why Philpott Ford has been around, serving southeast Texas, for over 65 years, since Mr. W.F. "Bill" Philpott bought Dale Motor Company in 1950 and set up shop on Port Neches Avenue. Today, we're headquartered out on Highway 69, and we're part of the Sonic Automotive group, but that has only helped us serve you better. Our location has given us the room to grow and continuing meeting your needs, and Sonic gives us access to a larger inventory of vehicles and the ability to pass along even better prices on our cars, trucks and SUVs

what sets us apart
Gift of Life Supporter
Pups and Peril Sponsor
BBB Award for Marketplace Ethics - 2005 & 2009
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

