5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I came there on February 1st and bought a car for my son 2015 Nissan rouge my salesman was Drake Waldrop and he was very professional, helpful, and patient through the entire process when it came down to the financial portion of my visit I delt with Matt Jirani and very was fast, knowledgeable and polite. My son and I walked away very happy then 6 days later the car had problem I spoke with Drake he assured me he will take care of it and they towed the car to there service center and for the next 7 days I do with Jose and he was very patient with my distress and put us in a 2021 rav4 which we had for 1 day and got a call from Matt to come back in and pick any other car on the lot and they would cancel the Nissan rouge. When we went back up there I delt with Abraham (since Drake was off work) Abraham and Matt both we helpful in us getting a 2018 Toyota Corolla . We got a newer car a bit cheaper. To say the least they turned a potential bad situation and made it a better experience. I would say that all 4 of these employees went above a d beyond there duties to .are sure my 19 year old son was happy. Thanks guys for all you do.😁 Read more