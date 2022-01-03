Customer Reviews of Pat Lobb's Toyota of McKinney
Amazing staff!
by 03/01/2022on
I worked with both Cameron and Brandon. Both of these people were absolutely amazing. Cameron did a great job in getting us into the right car, and Brandon has been outstanding with maintaining contact, and ensuring we have anything and everything we need (post-sale).
Exceptional Service
by 02/17/2022on
I came there on February 1st and bought a car for my son 2015 Nissan rouge my salesman was Drake Waldrop and he was very professional, helpful, and patient through the entire process when it came down to the financial portion of my visit I delt with Matt Jirani and very was fast, knowledgeable and polite. My son and I walked away very happy then 6 days later the car had problem I spoke with Drake he assured me he will take care of it and they towed the car to there service center and for the next 7 days I do with Jose and he was very patient with my distress and put us in a 2021 rav4 which we had for 1 day and got a call from Matt to come back in and pick any other car on the lot and they would cancel the Nissan rouge. When we went back up there I delt with Abraham (since Drake was off work) Abraham and Matt both we helpful in us getting a 2018 Toyota Corolla . We got a newer car a bit cheaper. To say the least they turned a potential bad situation and made it a better experience. I would say that all 4 of these employees went above a d beyond there duties to .are sure my 19 year old son was happy. Thanks guys for all you do.😁
Khaled Fares is an Outstanding Sales Team Member
by 02/14/2022on
Khaled Fares provided us with excellent service. He is extremely customer friendly. He did a great job responding and following up on our questions. I would recommend Khaled to others looking to buy a Toyota. I look forward to working with Khaled on future purchases.
Like Family
by 01/31/2022on
Friendly, very courteous, our pleasure to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience Overall!!
by 01/29/2022on
Was greated by a friendly salesperson, Levi. He asked if he could assist me in anything. Longs story short, ended up with a new truck. He was very knowledgeable, courteous and patient.
Judging by Judy
by 01/07/2022on
George was a very friendly, competent person; he was sorry we had to wait so long. We had an appointment at 1:00 p.m. and stayed at least 2 hours. I always thought if you made an appointment, others who drop in should wait - not the folks who took the time to help make scheduling more efficient. If the car had been checked out while we talked with George, it would have made more sense for us. Your people we encountered were very polite - no problems there. I am very happy with my car and it will not have many miles on it by the time I quit driving, but that is because my trips are not very far; just far enough to stay independent. I will be back when my license gets there. So happy your folks could take care of the registration and license. Sincerely, Judy
Brandon Navarro - Sale of 2022 4Runner
by 12/21/2021on
Very satisfied with the process and attention that Brandon provided when trading in our 2016 highlander and buying the 2022 4Runner. I think his attention goes back to 6 months ago when I expressed my interest in getting a pick up truck. His non-pressure and providing opportunities to drive and get a feel for the car were of much benefit to us to ensured we bought the right car for us. His professionalism is very much appreciated as well; as our texts were responded in a timely manner, even on Sundays. Thank you!
Breath of fresh air
by 12/08/2021on
George Mogollon took excellent care of us to help us purchase our lease. He had us in and out in 1 hour. If you need excellent service, ask George. To further make our experience pleasant, the finance guy was very professional, friendly. We will be back to Pat Lobb to purchase our next Toyota. (Toyota customer since 1993)
BMW X6 Purchase
by 11/27/2021on
I worked with Tristan on the purchase of my BMW X6. Tristan was very professional, answered my questions even during after hours, and took his time to make a personalized video of the vehicle for me even before going to the dealership. I have been searching for a while but I must say the customer experience at this dealership was exceptional and my best experience! I was sold on the vehicle even before getting to the dealership!
Another Satisfied Customer
by 11/06/2021on
Abraham Cisneros is the best! This was our second vehicle we purchased from him and the process was great both times. No pressure along the way, Abraham is very knowledgeable and super engaging. If your looking for a new car or truck, Abraham is your guy.
Brandon is great!
by 10/24/2021on
Brandon is a true professional and shoots you straight. If you’re in the market, I highly recommend you work with Brandon at Pat Lobb Toyota of McKinney. Could not be happier with the service and our new 4Runner!
Best experience and great prices!
by 09/20/2021on
I called right before they closed on a Saturday night. I thought I would be asked to come in Monday or be rushed through the experience. However, Johnny took the time to listen to what I needed and wanted. He gave me a fair price for my trade, and a great price for my payments! I never felt like I was being rushed. I am so glad I called and that he answered the phone. I am going to send everyone I know to this location and Johnny.
Amazing experience!
by 09/07/2021on
Brandon Navarro was absolutely amazing to work with! I was emailing him prior to coming to the dealership, and he was very responsive but not pushy...which made it super easy to talk with him about what I was looking for! He listened to everything I wanted in a car (and my indecisiveness ha), and was extremely patient! He was in such a good mood, honest, and just all around easy to work with! Will definitely be using him in the future as I couldn't recommend working with Brandon enough. The dealership and everyone we came into contact with was absolutely amazing! They treated you like people and not dollar signs! So happy with our experience with Brandon and Pat Lobb's!
Very helpful and efficient
by 08/18/2021on
Ethan and Steven were very helpful and did not waste any time in helping me during this crazy time of buying a car. They both listened to what we needed and worked with us.
An exceptional new car buying experience.
by 07/13/2021on
Tim O'Grady was an outstanding salesman. He listened to all my needs an exceeded in meeting them. It was a very pleasant experience. Tim is amazing to work with. I'm a customer for life. Thanks Tim O'Grady
Pat Lobb - Ken Steele - Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited
by 06/14/2021on
Of all the SUVs we looked at, from Range Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Cadillac - the Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited was the winner. A good cross between Gas/Electric without having to Plug it in. Great Color, Interior Superior to anything we looked at for comfort and luxury and that 12.3" Display...If your looking for a great SUV - Great Mileage, smart technology with style and comfort - go to Youtube and checkout the Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited - Then Call Ken at Pat Lobb Toyota of McKinney - Best Advise I Can Share!
Great to work with Mel Williams
by 06/09/2021on
Fastest car buying experience. Mel helped with all my questions and got good deal.
Friendly and Knowledgeable
by 05/19/2021on
The people at Toyota of McKinney are professional and knowledgeable.
A perfect experience
by 04/22/2021on
Hands down the best service I’ve ever had buying a vehicle. My sales guy, Carlos was fantastic. Never thought I could love a van but I love my Sienna! Thank you Carlos for a great car buying experience!
The Right Sales Person
by 03/29/2021on
When you build a relationship with a sales person it makes buying a very pleasant experience
20 out of 10 stars!!!
by 03/25/2021on
If you are in the market for a Toyota, then definitely look no further than Pat Lobb Toyota of McKinney. They are fantastic! I have been leasing cars for over 20+ years and this is by far the most honest and helpful dealership that I have ever worked with. They went well beyond the call of duty by helping me get out of a really bad lease. They truly know what the meaning of "Customer Service" is. My sales contact, Johnny Stimax was one of the best that I have ever dealt with. He was so patient and worked tirelessly to get me the best deal possible. Spike, the Sales Manager, I can't say enough about how he and his team really went the extra mile for me. This whole experience is one that I will never forget. They are truly top notch here. From the moment I walked in the door until I drove off the parking lot with my new vehicle, I knew that I had made the right choice. I will forever be a Pat Lobb Toyota of McKinney customer and will recommend them to everyone. If I could give 20 out of 10 stars I would. Thank you to everyone that assisted me!
