Mercedes-Benz of McKinney
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of McKinney
Take your A game with you …..because there’s lotsa A’s here
by 10/29/2021on
Probably should’ve walked out. $1200 hidden costs in final price quote Long, long wait times. Finance would not honor written sales dept price When they delivered car out front of dealership…..they only gave me one key fob but promised to try to find the other. Guess what….they’ve gone ghost on me. Pretty bad folks all in all. I guess if I had looked at the other reviews for them and their parent, Sonic, I would have gone elsewhere but jeez, this is a Mercedes dealership.
VERY DISHONEST WILL DAMAGE YOUR CAR AND LIE ABOUT IT
by 09/08/2021on
July 27th I took my car to Mercedes Benz Mckinney for a routine B service (oil change, etc..). After waiting 4 hours, I had to leave my car with them and they brought my car to my place of residence the following day. When I got into the car, I noticed the alert stating my headlight was inoperable. I called them immediately and they told me to bring it back the next day (they were closing soon). On July 29th, I took it to the dealership service center. Waited 2 hours for them to tell me "the sensor needs to be replaced, will take about 45 mins." Over an hour had passed and he tells me there's a crack in the light. This crack was not there when I brought my car in nor was it mentioned when I originally brought my car in. This was no small hairline crack. THIS WAS A GIANT HOLE AND SEVERAL CRACKS EXTENDED FROM IT. Someone in the shop did this. Then, the service advisor had the audacity to tell me to call my insurance and LIE and tell them a rock hit it while driving so that all I have to pay is my deductible. If this isn't suspicious I don't know what is. Not only did they crack my headlight, but you WASHED IT AND WATER GOT INSIDE AND FRIED THE SENSORS!!! $4800+ dollars worth of damage (was without my car for 3 1/2 weeks)! I know that whenever a car is brought in for a service, an initial inspection of the outside of the vehicle is done, and you have to mark anything you see. I KNOW the damage was done while under the care of Mercedes Benz of McKinney. I feel taken advantage of by the dealership and will NEVER TRUST MY CAR WITH YOU AGAIN. Speaking with the manager was no help and didn't do jack squat! I'm sure if I was a MALE, none of this would have happened. I will posting this on every review platform because people need to know how dishonest this service center is. You should really be ashamed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Mercedes Benz of McKinney
by 04/30/2021on
Mercedes Benz of McKinney always treats me well and gives my 1998 C280 the tenderloving care it needs. My next Mercedes will definitely come from your dealership. The guys are Rockstars...Christian, Austyn and everyone else in service I deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase
by 02/09/2021on
Michael Hermes, my sales consultant was very helpful, professional and most importantly transparent which is unfortunately very hard to find in car`s` business these days. Thank you Mercedes Benz McKinney ,this is my 2nd. car to buy from you and both times were nice experiences.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer process and Experience with online purchases
by 11/04/2020on
I'm so disappointed with such upscale dealership. You would think that by it being a Mercedes dealership it would provide awesome customer service. (Not) I been giving nothing but excuses and the run around. First off I stay in MS; in which, they stated the could delivery. That never happened. I have to drive and get the vehicle. Next was they were supposed to refunded me the delivery charges. I just received the check on 10/31/20. Vehicle was purchased on 9/29/20. I yet still havent received any paperwork or nothing. I cant even drive the vehicle because I dont have the plates because the dealership still havent sent the paperwork to MS. The buyer's copy paper is not valid in MS. Meaning I have a vehicle in which I cant drive without being ticket. I'm was treated like I was just a piece of paper and not a customer. I will never in this life go back through this with no dealership. I dont care how much I want a vehicle. The way this place operates is an embarrassment to Mercedes. Thanks for making my online experience in purchasing a vehicle a disaster. I wouldn't reccomend this place to no one.. I have reach out to so many people to point where I dont even want the vehicle anymore. It's just hurtful as customer that things can be done to buyer and nothing can be done about it. I'm just stuck with a vehicle that I cant drive. This is so hurtful (Mercedes Benz of McKinney)
Terrible Experience
by 06/12/2020on
I recently purchased a car from Mercedes of McKinney and was extremely disappointed. Moises was quick to reach out regarding the vehicle I was interested in. We discussed that I would be traveling from the Midwest and flying in the morning if I move forward on this car. I decided I would put the deposit down and agreed to pay the full listing price shown on their site (later the price was increased after my deposit which was odd). Moises told me on Friday the car will be ready by Tuesday at the latest, it needed to have some paint work done on it, along with get serviced and detailed. By Monday there was some hesitancy in his voice but it he told me again, he will "make it happen to have it ready by Friday". I was very direct and said I do not want this to be a rush job come Tuesday when my flight arrives, so if I need to push my flight back, I will do so. It was confirmed for the 4th time by him, the car will be ready to go and not to worry. My flight arrives on time the following day at 11am and I get to the dealership before noon to inspect the car and complete the paperwork. However, this is when all of the things I wanted to avoid happened, Moises told me the car was still getting touched up but should be at the dealership soon. I knew from this moment, things were not going to go as planned. We pull into the dealership and the car is in detail area, didn't get to really look at it and he told the guys they have an hour to do it. This "rush job" was exactly what I wanted to avoid, which I clearly expressed the previous day to them. I wait for the financing office (which should be quick cause I had the check for the whole amount with me), this was a easiest and smoothest part of the entire process. I wait around and then I'm told that they still need to get the oil changed and the paint guys missed multiple spots on the car, so they need to come touch it up. My frustrations are clearly visible but it got worse after I was told that there are multiple departments that work together and it's not the fault of the salesman cause it's out of his control. Also, there are a lot of things that go into preparing the car for a new owner. This was absolutely ridiculous consider what went into my trip which included time off my job, arranging plans to help my wife and three kids, booking the flights, getting my own financing with a cashiers check to bring me to the dealership, then driving over 10 hours back home. I wait another 2 hours and finally get the see the vehicle, the detail was sloppy, parts of the car missed completely and a piece of food stuck to the 3rd row seat. I look on the outside of the car see multiple scratches and ask what they even touched up if all these scratches weren't touched. I ask what was touched up if these scratches weren't address, he stated it was the front end, which didn't appear to looked buffed or painted at all. Regardless, I looked around a little bit more and then went on my way back to Nebraska. I got home to show my wife and kids the car, immediately I see in the natural sunlight way more scratches than I saw in their show room. Also, my oldest looks in the 3rd row and finds a bunch of caramel stuck inside in the cup holder. I call Moises and tell him this is unacceptable, it needs to be corrected in some way. I held up my end of the deal, only to receive a car that looks to be traded in hours before purchasing it. Right now its been 72 hours and I am being told to stay patient as he is working with the GM on this matter. I haven't heard from anyone else and sent over multiple pictures of the vehicle, and I don't anticipate any effort to make this right. It's unfortunate because I wanted to believe and trust them, however, only words and no action with this dealership. I wouldn't trust them one bit, definitely choose a different dealership if you're coming from out of state. We have family and friends all over the Dallas area so we will ensure the same message is spread through them as well.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Worst car dealer
by 02/03/2020on
One of the worst car dealers, not just for MB! My entire buying experience was bad. Then i had problems with number plates. Then with fuel leakage. The Car Internet i had paid for did not work and had to call MB multiple times to cancel. Today i learn i have to go to the DMV in person now to change the ownership simply because MB has not changed the title of the car i traded in... Heights of lethargy!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Avoid, no where near what you expect from Mercedes Benz
by 11/11/2019on
To Whom It May Concern, We have owned 4 Mercedes in the last several years, two CLS 550’s and currently lease a 2018 E300 and own a 2014 CLS63 AMG. With that said, we made the conscious decision to lease the E300 at Mercedes of McKinney due to a relationship we’d established there. We will never choose Mercedes of McKinney again. Had we not had fantastic experiences at other Mercedes dealerships in the past, more than likely we would not return to the Mercedes family at all. Plainly put, the service department at the Mercedes of McKinney borders on unethical. We have included a timeline of the most recent events for your reference, but at a high level: • The McKinney Mercedes Service Department is quick to diagnose non-warranty items, without full diagnostics to determine the cause, and over-states needed repairs: o The CLS63 was brought in as steam was coming from the engine compartment. We were told it was the radiator overfill cap which was not covered under warranty. We were charged $100 for the repair, only to drive about 20 miles away to have the same problem. Upon our own inspection, we noticed a stream of water coming from the radiator overflow tank which was spraying onto the manifold. We took it back to McKinney who said that they would replace the tank which was under warranty. Since it was obvious that was the original problem, we asked our $100 to be refunded, we were told that the cap does not come with the tank but the tank is covered, therefore we were not entitled to a refund. We requested to have our old cap put on since it was repaired on the same day and were told they threw it out. We never received a refund. o Two months later, the CLS63 was due for its 50k service. The oil was changed. At that time the service department also informed us 1) that we needed all new brake pads (“they were metal on metal”) and new rotors ($4000), and 2) the we also needed new plugs ($680). We asked that they only complete the regular service at that time. o The E300’s cameras and heads-up display stopped working. When the car was dropped off for the standard ‘A’ service and to fix a recall, they were to also diagnose the camera/heads-up display issue. During check-in and immediately after checking the mileage the Service Advisor stated that since there was a radar detector installed, if its determined THAT was the reason the cameras weren’t working, the repair would not be covered under warranty. We have attached the timeline of events for this service, because, of course, the camera issue was blamed on the radar detector. • Our Service Advisor, Gabe Harris, was ill-equipped to manage our issue or to ‘translate’ their service technicians results to us: o The information we received from Gabe related to the E300’s camera issue was illogical. As we continued to question his statements, his explanation continued to evolve and change. o As we continued to press Gabe for a better explanation, the “diagnosis” continued to change, he eventually just told us that he would have the service technician “re-story” the work order. The result was a new explanation on the work order, that was made to fit their original conclusion, which was that the installation of the radar detector (11 months prior) was the cause, was not covered under warranty, and to get it fixed would cost $1385. o Gabe continued remind us how angry the service technician already was, since we were at the dealership during his lunch time, and since Gabe had to keep calling him for further explanations, it was making him angry. The service technician was also angry because he “wasted 4 hours of his time on the car”. As a service provider, we should have never been told any of this information. o Gabe’s follow up was extremely poor. At one point he told us that he was too busy to read his email. o Our radar detector was completely disconnected by the service technician even though we had asked that they not touch it. o As we were leaving, and still discussing the issue, Gabe divulged that when the service department receives a car to diagnose, and they detect a non-Mercedes after-market part, the service technician will stop their diagnosis since more than likely that is the “cause of the problem”. Its no wonder that our work-order had to be “re-storied”, since there probably wasn’t a formal diagnosis done, because they knew from the very beginning there was a a non-Mercedes after-market part in the car. o We escalated this issue to the Service Director, Brian Cunningham at McKinney with 3 phone messages, and two emails. We have yet to hear from him. o We took possession of the E300 having only had the general service & recall issue fixed. We made the conscious decision to take the E300 to the Mercedes of Plano in hopes that they could perform a complete diagnostic on the camera/heads-up display issue. If in fact, they came back with a similar diagnosis to McKinney, we would have paid for the repair. The level of detail on the work order from Mercedes of Plano was extremely specific and it was quite obvious the steps the service technician took to diagnose the problem. Their diagnosis was that there was an internal electronic part within the camera module that failed, which was replaced under warranty (McKinney’s “diagnosis” was that the radar detector was feeding back into the camera). Throughout the process, we received text updates and were provided with a detailed description of the steps the technician took to diagnose the issue. Since the E300 was resolved with expediency and professionalism, we also asked they look at the CLS63. After their review, we received a detailed list: 3mm left on the front pads, 1mm left on the rear. The rotors have at least 10k miles left. They recommended only a change to the rear pads. Also, we were informed that the plugs were fine for at least another 7500 miles. If you recall, McKinney stated that we needed new pads (“metal on metal” they said), rotors and plugs. We have also connected with Mercedes Corporate Customer Advocacy and filed a formal complaint against Mercedes of McKinney. We have had our Mercedes vehicles serviced at 6 different dealerships in 4 different states (Michigan, Pittsburgh, PA, Louisville, KY, Park Mercedes, Mercedes of Plano & Mercedes of McKinney in Texas). Aside from McKinney, all of these dealerships were exceptional. Mercedes of McKinney falls far below the Mercedes brand and the level of service customers have come to expect from Mercedes. It is hard to determine (nor is it really up to us) if it’s a level of experience and training issue, incompetence, or if they are taking advantage of their customers purposely. Either way, we will never return there.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Great experience
by 08/20/2019on
Would highly recommend Mercedes Benz of McKinney. A great experience and great staff! Were not pressured to purchase, Stewart wanted to make sure that all of our questions were answered.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome!!!
by 07/11/2019on
My experience has been absolutely phenomenal! Thank you so much, Joy and Chase, for all your help! Highly recommended!!!!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Save your money!
by 07/05/2019on
If you're a first time buyer, I'd go to a different location because they will rob you of your money thinking they can get away with it. Once you question them then they stop responding. Both sales reps and managers are up to no good. Always check the payments and the cars value.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Great experience.
by 05/22/2019on
Daniel, Fred, Heidi, and Ermin all did an amazing job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mercedes Benz of McKinney
by 04/17/2019on
Great dealership, very friendly, and professional staff. The vehicle was priced the lowest in the area. I enjoyed my experience. I was very well respected. Thanks Mercedes Benz of McKinney!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mercedes Benz of McKinney
by 04/15/2019on
Awesome experience!! First rate show from beginning to end. Excellent customer service from Franklin(sales)/George/the finance guy!! Clean, crisp dealership. My husband was already on the showroom floor picking out our next Mercedes. Everyone made us feel so welcome. We left there knowing that Mercedes of McKinney genuinely appreciated our business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Best Mercedes-Benz dealer in Dallas area!
by 03/15/2017on
I bought a new GLS 550 in December 2016. It was the easiest car buying experience by far! I called in to see if it was in stock, it was and they had it ready for me to test drive at my appointment time. No haggling back and forth, just an honest price and payment I could afford. I highly recommend you buy your next car there. P.S. the showroom is absolutely gorgeous!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 03/15/2017on
My boyfriend and I recently purchased a new 2017 c300 at Mercedes Benz of McKinney. Orlando Perez, the internet sales manager, did a great job by contacted us set out appointment with Michael Hermes. Micheal was a great salesman, he was very patient with us as we went back and forth about which car to buy. We got the c300 and loved it! Heidi Clement did a great job explaining all the features. If you buy a Mercedes, but it from here!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments