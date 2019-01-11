sales Rating

Because my current lease with VW is expiring in September 2018 I started looking to enter a new lease in July. I have a 2015 Passat Limited Edition leased from VW Clear Lake, where I live by, and have been very happy with it. I test drove a 2018 Passat SE and liked it a lot, but the price presented was a lot higher than I wanted. So I searched internet hoping to get a better price. West Houston VWâs sales rep Saad Rahmani contacted me by email and text. After I explained to him what I was looking for and my budget, he said he could get close to my current lease price, which is $300 per month for 36 months lease with $0 down, on a Passat S, a Jetta or Tiguan Limited. He invited me to see him. I drove one hour from Clear Lake to West Houston VW in Katy to meet him on 7/31. After going through the same old sales negotiation acts a few rounds for 2 hours, I signed the lease for a Tiguan Limited S for $305 per month for 48 months because I trusted his words that this was the best price I could ever get that they were losing money on this deal. I had to drive away the new Tiguan Limited and left my Passat in their parking lot because I could not drive two cars at the same time. I could not wait to tell my colleague about the exciting new car but was only shocked to learn that her family leased a 2018 Tiguan SE from the same dealership in February for $258 per month for 36 months with $1650 down only. I expressed my shock and disappointment to Saad three days later when I went back to the dealership to pick up my Passat. He said because each month the incentives given are different also interest rates have been going up I should not compare these two prices this way and I really got the best deal. I told myself to trust his words again. However, the real shock came a few weeks later when I visited VW Clear Lake on 9/6 to discuss options for my expiring lease on the Passat - I learned that day that Tiguan Limited requires âPremium Gas Onlyâ! Nobody at West Houston VW ever told me that Tiguan Limited is a âPremium Gas Onlyâ car and I have been filling with regular gas into it! Most important, I would definitely not have leased it if I had been told it requires âPremium Gas Onlyâ. On 9/7 the next day, I called West Houston VW and asked to speak with the GM and left him a voicemail. I also drove there on the same day to make a complaint and request to terminate the lease. Shane Hubbard, the Sales Manager, accepted me. His defense was that sales reps are not required to disclose this information because not every customer cares about if a car requires regular or premium gas. I could not agree at all. I asked him if so why all the stickers list fuel economy information in bold letters? Itâs because it is one of the most important information and material enough to affect consumerâs purchasing decision. Plus, Tiguan Limited is not a luxury car which consumers would naturally assume and use premium gas. Moreover, Tiguan requires regular gas, not premium gas, so Tiguan Limitedâs âPremium Gas Onlyâ requirement is an exception, not a norm or common sense, so should be disclosed to buyer during the sales process. Shane then said even though it says âPremium Gas Onlyâ it does not mean you cannot drive the car with regular gas â I could not believe what I heard and asked him if he suggest I keep using regular gas? What if there is a problem later? Who will take the responsibility? Will the warranty be honored? He said he just does not think putting in regular gas will cause problems. He said the dealership can do nothing about the lease because I signed the contract and it is now between me and the VW credit. I can make a complaint to VW manufacture if I like. I reported this issue to VW Credit on 9/10 and they referred me to VW Customer Care. The complaint was filed. VW Customer Care called me back the next day on 9/11 saying that they had forwarded my complaint to West Houston VW and the GM said the sales rep said he did go through with me all the details about the car. Of course, this was a lie, in regard to the âPremium Gas Onlyâ information. I was told that they will ask the GM to call me to discuss more if I would like. I said yes please ask him to call me. But up to now, no one called me from West Houston VW. Read more