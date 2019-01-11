Experience at WHVW
11/01/2019
I will try to make this as succinct as possible as my unabridged story is a long one. I purchased a second VW Golf at WHVW (11/17/17) the first flooded in Hurricane Harvey. Eduardo was the salesman for both…Good guy. They took it to the back for washing and presale inspection (shown on invoice). After completing paperwork, I went out to drive off the lot. Prior to driving off I did a walk around and found a fairly savage door ding with associated paint damage (to the metal) that was not there 30 min prior (after a presale inspection, mind you). They supplied me with a loaner and had their body shop do the repairs. I picked up some days later and drove off (11/24/17). Noticed a vibration about the car as though a wheel was out of balance and assumed that it was the textured or uneven concrete of the highway but later recognized it wasn’t the pavement. I brought it back in a few days because of a fuel door that wouldn’t close properly (11/28/17). I explained the vibration to the service guy (Reginald) he drove it and said he could not feel the vibration. I asked if he had checked the wheel balance as requested, he then asked the guys in the back to check the balance. Said one was out “a little” holding his fingers to show a little. I drove off and continued to feel the vibration as before. This went on for my 10k, 20k, and 30k scheduled maintenance, each time bringing up the vibration. The 10K scheduled service invoice does not show that I mentioned the vibration. However, It does mention that the “Next Service recommended 70 k 6 cyl Touareg” (which I do not own). But, I recall bringing it up with (Nicole 6/9/18). All in all, I ended up with two “wheel balancing’s”, one 4 corner “alignment” two rotations and three to four test drives. Each time they denied feeling the vibration, yet all of my friends could feel a vibration. I moved to another city and took it to the Abilene, TX dealership ASAP. The service guy said he could definitely feel the vibration and put the car up on a rack. He found a bent rim and a “very” out of balance wheel (.75 inner/1.50 outer). He balanced the wheel and the vibration was almost removed but I could feel the out of true rim. The Abilene service representative also said that an alignment didn’t appear to be performed on the car as he showed me the factory markings across the nuts demonstrating that they were not turned since initial assembly. In addition, there were no tool markings on the nuts and such. So, these folks at WHVW stated they performed a wheel alignment, by the evidence available to me and a service mechanic (in another city) with 17 years of experience, no alignment was done. It also appears that no balancing was done or they would have noticed and remedied the out of balance and bent wheel. It seems as though the inventory at WHVW is mishandled, as I had a significant door ding and a bent rim at the time of purchase. I identified the door ding but did not identify the wheel problem till I went to another dealership which noticed quickly. BTW, I had the rim fixed at Wheels of Axxxxxa in Houston (Great shop!) and now the ride is as smooth as silk. Also, I have all my service paperwork from WHVW to back up my story. Most of the folks at WHVW seem quite nice but something is amiss in the service department and I really hope it doesn’t run anywhere else. I called Corporate explaining my issue to them. Corporate said that they would forward my issue to WHVW and that since most/all VW dealerships are franchises there was little more that corporate could do. I asked the young woman at Corporate VW (customer care, I think) if this was it?? Is there anything else that was going to be done, like a refund of the services that arguably were not done. She said well, I could call you and let you that WHVW received the forwarded complaint. I said ok and thanks for hearing me out. Have not heard from anyone at VW so I have to decide to write a review outlining my experiences at WHVW.
Pleasant Buying New Car Experience
10/07/2019
We went to West Houston VW to look for a new smaller SUV. Lorie helped us thru the whole process. She was very professional, knowledgeable and pleasant. She answered our questions and gave us information about VW safety features. After a couple of test -drive, we purchased a new SUV. It took the whole afternoon and she had the smile all the time without any impatient. The financial person, Kenny, was very nice and helpful as well. This is a good dealer, highly recommend it.
From camshaft worn to oil top up
08/29/2019
Been going to this place for over 5 years, thought they were ‘a little’ expensive but obviously happy enough with the service. However 2 days ago I was told my crankshaft was worn and presented with a $2500 invoice. I told them I had a power train warranty on this car. Hi he warranty company obviously doesn’t want to pay up and now I’m being told they just needed to top up the oil and things should be ok!!! Without warranty I would have trusted the technician and paid up $2500 for what’s apparently an oil top up!!!!! Needless to say I don’t trust a word they say anymore and I’m questioning the $9000 (!!!!) worth of invoices I picked up from them over the last 6 years......... When asked what they can do for me the answer from the Service Manager (Chris) was quite simply ‘nothing’, please pick up your car with topped up oil and return the loaner..... This weekend I need to go to Dallas and they obviously want to use me as a guinea pig to see if the car is driving ok now..... I’ll rent a car for the weekend (not taking that gamble with 2 kids in the back) and will never ever return to this dealership (except maybe to talk to the GM and see what he thinks). I’m from Europe and I was always told customer service in the US is great.....well it definitely isn’t at VW West Houston.....going from a $2500 invoice to an oil top up......SHAMBLES!
2019 Jetyta GLI
07/20/2019
I had a great experience with the sales department. Lori "Red" went out of her way to ensure I had a good sales experience. Very pleased with this transaction and would recommend to anyone looking for a VDUB!
Customer is not their business
07/18/2019
Service/parts Manager (I only use manager in the sense it is his official title - not how he handled the situation) CHRIS, is nowhere near having the attitude of a manager very rude basically saying Im lying about having bought my Vw car battery there because to begin with it has some letters on it that only They should have possession of. The battery just lasted a little over a year and a half and that is why I am going back to get a replacement. He didn’t even bother checking his system to find a receipt for us since we don’t have it... he kept saying nobody of his employees could have sold it to me so again he was insinuating that I stole it from there?! We gave him specific month and year when we bought it so he can check his cameras or his system easily, for proof, but something was keeping him from even wanting to check. He says his cameras can’t go back two years and there was no way he could find a receipt in his system for 2017... with this technology it is impossible to believe. It has been such a bad experience after being a customer year after year to get our oil changes since we bought our VW. Something is very fishy in that location.. his face said it all. Won’t ever go back.
Dishonest sales
09/17/2018
Because my current lease with VW is expiring in September 2018 I started looking to enter a new lease in July. I have a 2015 Passat Limited Edition leased from VW Clear Lake, where I live by, and have been very happy with it. I test drove a 2018 Passat SE and liked it a lot, but the price presented was a lot higher than I wanted. So I searched internet hoping to get a better price. West Houston VWâs sales rep Saad Rahmani contacted me by email and text. After I explained to him what I was looking for and my budget, he said he could get close to my current lease price, which is $300 per month for 36 months lease with $0 down, on a Passat S, a Jetta or Tiguan Limited. He invited me to see him. I drove one hour from Clear Lake to West Houston VW in Katy to meet him on 7/31. After going through the same old sales negotiation acts a few rounds for 2 hours, I signed the lease for a Tiguan Limited S for $305 per month for 48 months because I trusted his words that this was the best price I could ever get that they were losing money on this deal. I had to drive away the new Tiguan Limited and left my Passat in their parking lot because I could not drive two cars at the same time. I could not wait to tell my colleague about the exciting new car but was only shocked to learn that her family leased a 2018 Tiguan SE from the same dealership in February for $258 per month for 36 months with $1650 down only. I expressed my shock and disappointment to Saad three days later when I went back to the dealership to pick up my Passat. He said because each month the incentives given are different also interest rates have been going up I should not compare these two prices this way and I really got the best deal. I told myself to trust his words again. However, the real shock came a few weeks later when I visited VW Clear Lake on 9/6 to discuss options for my expiring lease on the Passat - I learned that day that Tiguan Limited requires âPremium Gas Onlyâ! Nobody at West Houston VW ever told me that Tiguan Limited is a âPremium Gas Onlyâ car and I have been filling with regular gas into it! Most important, I would definitely not have leased it if I had been told it requires âPremium Gas Onlyâ. On 9/7 the next day, I called West Houston VW and asked to speak with the GM and left him a voicemail. I also drove there on the same day to make a complaint and request to terminate the lease. Shane Hubbard, the Sales Manager, accepted me. His defense was that sales reps are not required to disclose this information because not every customer cares about if a car requires regular or premium gas. I could not agree at all. I asked him if so why all the stickers list fuel economy information in bold letters? Itâs because it is one of the most important information and material enough to affect consumerâs purchasing decision. Plus, Tiguan Limited is not a luxury car which consumers would naturally assume and use premium gas. Moreover, Tiguan requires regular gas, not premium gas, so Tiguan Limitedâs âPremium Gas Onlyâ requirement is an exception, not a norm or common sense, so should be disclosed to buyer during the sales process. Shane then said even though it says âPremium Gas Onlyâ it does not mean you cannot drive the car with regular gas â I could not believe what I heard and asked him if he suggest I keep using regular gas? What if there is a problem later? Who will take the responsibility? Will the warranty be honored? He said he just does not think putting in regular gas will cause problems. He said the dealership can do nothing about the lease because I signed the contract and it is now between me and the VW credit. I can make a complaint to VW manufacture if I like. I reported this issue to VW Credit on 9/10 and they referred me to VW Customer Care. The complaint was filed. VW Customer Care called me back the next day on 9/11 saying that they had forwarded my complaint to West Houston VW and the GM said the sales rep said he did go through with me all the details about the car. Of course, this was a lie, in regard to the âPremium Gas Onlyâ information. I was told that they will ask the GM to call me to discuss more if I would like. I said yes please ask him to call me. But up to now, no one called me from West Houston VW.
Voltswagon
03/18/2018
My car buying experience at West Houston Volkswagen was truly exceptional! My salesman, PATRICK, made sure of that! I would recommend Patrick and West Houston Volkswagen to all of my friends and family. After I got my new VW, family/friends of mine to have purchased from Patrick and also have had great experiences.
Bait and Switch Dealer- Poor performer in otherwise great VW area
12/12/2015
West Houston was the typical pressure cooker dealership. They attempted to use standard bait and switch tactics with aim at manipulating the buyer. I had great experiences with all other VW dealerships in Houston when I was shopping for a new vehicle. West Houston did not honor their promise to price match even though all criteria was met. They refused to provide an offer when requested. I was really disappointed with their performance given they are the largest dealership in the area- zero professionalism.
Don't shop at West Houston VW
11/01/2015
My first and last experience with this dealership. I made an appointment with one salesperson; arrived to get a different salesperson who turned me over to a third salesperson. Why did I make an appointment? This dealership plays games and wastes your time. The price is a moving target. When you ask for a final price and the finance rate; all you get is smoke and mirrors and games. The Salesperson wants you to sign that you will buy today when you haven't driven the actual car or know the final price or the finance rate. Treated me like an idiot who doesn't know the first thing about cars and what a car should cost. Even though this dealership is close to my home; I will buy my car at another dealership--if I buy a VW at all. Unbelievable waste of my time! Really soured me on buying a VW. I have purchased 4 Toyotas and never experienced anything like this! Horrible.
Preys on abs pressures people
09/12/2015
Went to the dealership to look at the CC. They didn't have it. Asked to look at the Tiguan, they didn't have it. After spending 4 hours there, late into the night (after hours). I am pushed to lease a Jetta. Worst part is that I'm stuck with it. Wish I never stepped on the lot.
Kevin sales
08/11/2015
Kevin was great in handling my trade and getting me set up in a Jetta!
Eduardo Gonzales Oustanding Salesman
07/30/2015
I purchased a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta about a week ago, the entire purchase process was the best experience I ever had. Eduardo was the ultimate salesperson, really personable and professional. The entire experience, from telling him what I was looking for, to the test drive, to the signing of paperwork only took a couple of hours. The warranty that they give is awesome as well. I would recommend Eduardo and the West Houston Volkswagen dealership to anyone interested in a Volkswagen. I give the entire experience a 10++.
Best VW dealership
07/21/2015
I was looking for a car to replace my old one and West Houston VW had it. Not only did they have the vehicle, but their customer service was excellent and it took less than an hour to drive out the lot with my car. Russell helped me a lot, was not pressuring, and very friendly. He made my family feel welcomed. If I had to purchase another vehicle I would purchase from West Houston VW
Great Experience
07/15/2015
Buying my son a replacement car for the one he lost in the Houston flood was made simple by Russ Ali at West Houston VW. Russ was extremely helpful in showcasing the available options and recommending the best car for the money. I would definitely go back in the future.
Review for Wyatt Bryson
07/07/2015
I have dealt with a lot of car sales associates and honestly this is the most pleasant experience I have has. Wyatt was very well mannered, patient and helpful. He did not hesitate on answering all of our questions and assist in our requests. I will definitely use his services again whenever I decide to purchase another vehicle.
Best salesman in the world
06/26/2015
Eric was great bar none the best experience I've had buying a new car this will be the 10th car and the best experience yet.
Awesome
06/18/2015
Marco Perez is the man! He will work his hardest to get you the car you want. This is a great dearlership.
Excellent Buying Experience
06/08/2015
My salesman, Marco, was the best! Very straightforward and fast.
2015 Jetta Car Lease
06/07/2015
West Houston Volkswage provided me exceptional customer service. I highly appreciate the professionalism of West Houston VW Sales Team. I was treated with courtesy and I have no doubt that West Houston WV has a team of talented individuals who truly understand customer's needs and do every effort to fulfill them. I would not lease a car from West Houston VW unless I would have received a positive response from Eric Bievenour when I called him first time for a car lease inquiry. Salesman (Andy) handled my car leasing process and was extremely knowledgeable. Big kudos to Sales Manager (Brian) who was extremely helpful to explain me car leasing process, lease terms and out of state car registration process in case of a transfer to another state. He did not cut any corners, waited for me to do my own research and gave me the exact same deal in early month of June as it was advertised for the end of May.
Used VW Tiguan -- great sales experience
05/29/2015
Russ, the salesman, was always a customer advocate and worked with me to get a great deal. The purchase process was a bit delayed due to technical difficulties with their (very old) system but other than that, things went very well.
Eric Bievenour Review
05/27/2015
Eric is an exceptional sales man and person. He found me and my dad outside looking at a Passat Sport before we even went searching for help. He made my decision easy and gave us wonderful service. He got me the deal I was after and got me the car of my dreams. He even threw the red bow on my car before I drove off. The car is everything I didn't know I wanted and without Eric I probably would have left VW that day not knowing it was the car for me. Keep up the great work! And THANK YOU!!