service Rating

I wanted to submit this review because of the amazing service I received from Roy Schaff on my 2014 Crosstrek this morning! I had experienced the problem of my car not being able to shift out of park — once at an elementary school where I had just substituted for a teacher and again yesterday in the parking lot of my dentist’s office. Both times I was stuck for hours because no one was available to pick me up. I finally got it out of park each time, but I was also extremely worried about drive because of the warning signals that were on. I looked all through my manual and still couldn’t figure out what they meant or why they were on, and I was certain that my car was in need of extensive and expensive repairs! I phoned my Subaru dealership when I finally made it home late yesterday evening, and I spoke with Roy. He was very reassuring and informed me that it was related to the recall issue about which we had received a notification, and even though the service department was booked solid for today, he told me to get there as early as possible and he would handle it for me. He also had me go back to my car so he could walk me through exactly what I should do if I was stuck again in the morning so I’d be able to get to the dealership for service. I live in Humble, which is really far from Katy, but West Houston Subaru is where we purchased our car for the same reasons I wouldn’t go anywhere else for service. Everyone is so friendly and helpful, and the service department has always been extremely accommodating, thorough and efficient. The service I received today however was by far the “Best Ever” from start (phone call) to finish (driving home! Read more