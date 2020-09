service Rating

Took my truck in for an oil change and recommended work by a Ford Technical Service Bullet (TSB) which would require a software update. The sales and service area were well kept and clean but that's really about all that was positive about this service experience. Sterling McCall took two days to perform an oil change and the TSB which Ford estimated the work time at 0.3 hours with absolutely no mention of timing upon dropping off the vehicle but rather a phone call in the late afternoon saying they need another day and the vehicle would be ready early the next day. I never heard from the service adviser so at noon I called to check on the vehicle and was told it was nearly done. Again, no call to say the vehicle was ready so I call back at 3:30 and get the same line. Service closes at 6pm so I called again and an hour later and finally told I could pickup the truck. Upon arrival and speaking to the service advisor about the work done, there's a $39 shop fee for which I ask for an explanation. He fumbled through saying it was for an oil change which would push a full synthetic oil change to the $170 neighborhood which is crazy high when Russell & Smith down the street charges $125. Surely the shop fee couldn't be for plugging in the computer to the truck. Service advisor said he could remove that line item and would need the service manager to do so and of course, the service manager wasn't around to do this or escalate too. Then I go to the invoice and see they charged me for three hours of labor for the TSB despite the TSB stating it was covered under warranty. Sterling McCall was charging ten times (10x) what Ford estimated for labor time. At this point, I am exhausted from a long day's work and then dealing with a service advisor who doesn't have much for answers to all my questions and just pay the invoice with the intention to escalating to a service manager. I proceed to truck because heaven forbid the truck is actually pulled into the service bay for pickup and find grease and dirt all over the door handles, steering wheel and gear shifter. While I didn't expect a car wash, please take a rag to wipe down the areas that the technician touched and dirtied. I escalated the issues to both the GM of the dealership as well as the service manager and haven't received a response with material action to rectify the situation except a free oil change. It would have been nice to get consideration for being without a car for two days as well as a refund for work that should have been covered by warranty per the TSB. The funniest and probably a bit scary portion of this story was when I asked the service advisor for the software version before and after the update so I could feel assured the work was actually done, he told me only Ford could tell me this. Isn't Sterling McCall Ford a certified Ford service center? Didn't they hook up my truck to a computer to do the software upgrade? Surely this computer they used would be able to provide that. I digress. Now back to the story. If Sterling McCall is reading this, I hope that going forward that your service advisors are more transparent and stress the value of customer service and building a lasting relationship versus making that extra money and the customer never returning. This was very disappointing considering our experience at Sterling McCall Lexus was completely different. I would recommend using anyone of the other Ford dealerships that are available in the Houston area for service before taking your vehicle here.