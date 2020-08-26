sales Rating

I was buying a car for my mother. Found it in their inventory and we did all the paperwork. I noticed a line item for $800 in options and asked what it was. They said it was for wheel locks, tint, and all weather mats. I mentioned that was pretty high for those options but they told me they were already installed on the car and I did not have a choice. That they would go get the car tonight and it would be ready tomorrow. We came back the next day and were sitting around for three hours after doing the paper work. When the car arrived it had a paint chip. They said they would fix it. We kept trying to schedule the repair but our email's were being ignored along with our phone calls. The people we did get a hold of said they would talk to their manager and nothing happened. I then noticed that the standard carpet floor mats were installed in the car, not the all weather mats. Also, no one seems to be able to provide me an itemized explanation of the ambiguous $800 line item in the options section of my sales order. In the end I had to drive up to the dealer with my mother and infant daughter and confront the manager who tried to blame it on the sales person who was no longer employed there. In these organizations the sales person starts the deal but a sales manager has to sign off on it and the make ready guy is supposed to make sure the car is right. They all dropped the ball. Here is the just of it. This dealer is sketchy and will sell you ridiculously over priced options telling you they are already installed but actually aren't. It's unethical and immoral. I bought two cars from them in as many years and will not be going back. -- Update - 2 weeks later they are still giving me the run around. The GM says to call him but is conveniently not available. If you HAVE to buy a car here, don't let them lie to you and sell you a bunch of over priced options claiming 'they are already installed on the car' because they aren't. This is just unethical immoral sales tactic to inflate their margin. Read more