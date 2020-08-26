GREAT SERVICE!!! by all AutoNation personnel. Friendly greeting upon arrival, helpfulness in finding the waiting area, letting me know that our Service Advisor would be along shortLy (I was about 15 minutes early for my scheduled appointment). Valerie Campo, the Service Advisor was cordial, interested in providing "Top-Notch" service and extremely competent in identifying necessary repairs and services that AutoNation Gulf Freeway could provide on a timely schedule.
My sales rep Oscar was attentive to all of my needs and I could not have asked for a better rep. Oscar ran back and forth to insure that everything was completed in a timely manner. I was so happy I bought 3 cars from them.
Raul the finance man was also a pleasure to work with and explained everything so that I was not surprised at anything that would come my way.
Did not like the way my vehicle was held for over 3 weeks for a damaged wire in door harness. I was not offered a rental and was given vague timelines of repairs. I had to do the leg work to get warranty involved to just have my vehicle stuck in limbo there. Only one person could have any say so to what was going on and it was frustrating. To top it off one concern didnt even get done, I will say the Ford Motor warranty department helped and covered it because of my persistence and loyalty to the brand.
I called the week prior to set an appointment for service and explained everything I needed done: regular maintenance plus the none of the buttons on my steering wheel were working. Explained that I live 35 miles on the east side of the ferry (about 75 miles total from them) and due to the ferry and construction it would take me 2-2 1/2 hours to get there. She said no problem. I allowed enough time for the ferry and construction, but didn't foresee being delayed by a train also. I got there about 35 minutes late for my appointment at 12 noon. When I was checking in and we were discussing the work to be done, she said the technician who would check out the buttons did not come in until 3pm. I told her fine, that I would stay until he could check it out. She also reminded me there was a recall and they would fix that also. (On my previous visit, they did not have the part for the recall.) They brought me to the mall to shop while they worked. Someone called me at 4:06 and said they were finished and would have someone pick me up. They called again at 5:20 and said he was 6 minutes away. At that time she disclosed that they didn't have time to check the buttons nor correct the recall and I would need to leave the truck overnight. I asked her how I was supposed to get home since I lived so far away and she didn't have an answer, nor did she offer a loaner car. At 5:41 the driver called to verify the location to pick me up. He arrived 3- 4 minutes later. (the driver was extremely nice) We arrived at the service center about 5:55, and I got checked out and paid and was in my truck at 6:15. The price charged was about $85 more than what I was quoted. When I looked at the receipt, it showed they didn't start working on my truck until 3:17. I understand I was late, but they didn't start working on my truck until 2 1/2 hours later. I will find another dealer to correct the other issues with my truck.
Meet with exceptional service from the moment I stepped out of my vehicle . John( service advisor @Autonation Gulf Freeway ) was very helpful and informative . Recommended future work needed for the vehicle with no pressure at all . Overall time for service was great and was completed within the given time frame . Will continue to service my vehicle there for now on .
The moment Mark started to talk with us, it was nothing but helpful. He was not pushy or trying to just sell us something but was wanting to know what would make us happy in the choice we made. If he was unsure of something he brought Justin over and both were excellent to work with..... I will continue to buy vehicles from them.
I traded in a 2019 BMW 430 I bought form Momentum BMW an AutoNation dealer for a 2018 new F150. When I picked up the Truck, I accidentally left $400 in cash in the front Drivers door pocket. I did not notice it until last Friday, and spoke to my salesman Jeffery Crews, he asked me what bills were ther and I said 2 $100. And 4 $50, bills. He said he would check and get back to me, he never did. I drove 190 miles from San Antonio where I live today and asked him if he found out anything.
Today he said he saw the money but thought I took it with me, I did not I thought I got everything out, he showed me a picture of the money in the door pocket and accused me of lying. I have bought several cars over the years from different AutoNation dealerships but never had a problem. First Jeff did not know a thing about the money last week, but today when confronted in person he knew everything. I think he took the money. Will never buy from AutoNation again.
I was buying a car for my mother. Found it in their inventory and we did all the paperwork. I noticed a line item for $800 in options and asked what it was. They said it was for wheel locks, tint, and all weather mats. I mentioned that was pretty high for those options but they told me they were already installed on the car and I did not have a choice. That they would go get the car tonight and it would be ready tomorrow. We came back the next day and were sitting around for three hours after doing the paper work. When the car arrived it had a paint chip. They said they would fix it. We kept trying to schedule the repair but our email's were being ignored along with our phone calls. The people we did get a hold of said they would talk to their manager and nothing happened. I then noticed that the standard carpet floor mats were installed in the car, not the all weather mats. Also, no one seems to be able to provide me an itemized explanation of the ambiguous $800 line item in the options section of my sales order. In the end I had to drive up to the dealer with my mother and infant daughter and confront the manager who tried to blame it on the sales person who was no longer employed there.
In these organizations the sales person starts the deal but a sales manager has to sign off on it and the make ready guy is supposed to make sure the car is right. They all dropped the ball.
Here is the just of it. This dealer is sketchy and will sell you ridiculously over priced options telling you they are already installed but actually aren't. It's unethical and immoral. I bought two cars from them in as many years and will not be going back.
-- Update - 2 weeks later they are still giving me the run around. The GM says to call him but is conveniently not available. If you HAVE to buy a car here, don't let them lie to you and sell you a bunch of over priced options claiming 'they are already installed on the car' because they aren't. This is just unethical immoral sales tactic to inflate their margin.
I had a great experience at AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway. I located a 2018 F-150 online and negotiated the deal on the telephone. I live in Middle Tennessee. My sales associate was Francis Reyes and he did an awesome job arranging the purchase. We communicated all the details via email and telephone and I flew to Houston and made the purchase. It was a very smooth process. I would recommend Mr. Reyes and this dealership!
We are very happy with our experience with Auto Nation Ford Gulf Freeway. It truly was one of the best car buying experiences we've had. Bora was so knowledgeable and helpful but not high pressure. We love our Edge and we got exactly what we wanted in the color we wanted. Thank you Bora and Auto Nation Ford Gulf Freeway. We will buy from you again!
