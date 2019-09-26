Patricia and the young lady with her were great. My family really connected with them. They made us feel comfortable in what is normally viewed as a cut throat experience. Two thumbs up to them both. Thank you.
Had a wonderful experience with Auto nation service department . From check in to check out not one single problem. Will definitely be coming back here for my service on all my vehicles. Will also recommend to friends and family!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Derrick was very inciteful, willing to help, put gas in the car, answered all questions that I asked, stated that if I have any concerns to please call him and was willing to go the extra mile to ensure I was buying the best car for my money.
We stopped in unannounced with a unexpected problem in a somewhat rare vehicle (Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited) and were back on the road, problem fixed, within three hours. If I could give this dealership 6 stars I would.
Tony was incredibly helpful and welcoming! He had a huge knowledge base for all the product on the floor. Everyone at Autonation was incredibly kind. They truly made buying a new car easy and enjoyable.
I am extremely disappointed with my overall buying experience. I saw my vehicle online, secured financing through my credit union, so I just needed to pick up my car. As a result of a defect with the car, I was promised that I would get 2 replacement keys(the only 1 provided doesn't work), the vehicle would be tinted, and the scratches on the console would be repaired. It is a week later, and I am still getting the run around. Also while completing my purchase, the finance manager told me that she could beat the extended warranty deal that was offered by my credit union, and she promised 4 years $50,000 miles Gold package, with a discounted $200 deductible instead of the $400, for $2900. I purchased the deal she offered me, then was told that she couldn't offer me what she sold to me, and I would have to wait for my refund. If I knew what I knew now, I would have steered clear of this dealership and the false promises that were told to me.
Excellent Salesman & Loving my new 2019 Dodge Durango
by Shawn Wilson on 12/06/2018
My name is Shawn Wilson. The car salesman who sold me my new 2019 Dodge Durango was great!! I had just left another dealership and the salesman was not helpful at all. I liked the idea that he greeted us before even entering the dealership. He asked me what I was looking for. He addressed all of my questions and concerns. He was really knowledgeable and was never misleading. It is good to know there are still honest car salesman still wrong.
