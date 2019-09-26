AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Houston

Customer Reviews of AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Houston

4.5
Overall Rating
(17)
Recommend: Yes (15) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Alan Savage

by Kenneth on 09/26/2019

Alan was great help and the process was smooth and quick. Was the shortest visit to a dealership in one go!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
50 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great Job

by Chargie on 09/09/2019

They worked w/ me on my extended warranty in a timely manner. They were great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Thank you

by Pleased on 09/03/2019

Patricia and the young lady with her were great. My family really connected with them. They made us feel comfortable in what is normally viewed as a cut throat experience. Two thumbs up to them both. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Recall + Oil Change

by XRT0007 on 08/30/2019

Recall via software update and oil change Got in got out within an hour! Folks were helpful and quick getting me in and out!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by JeepGuy on 08/28/2019

Had a wonderful experience with Auto nation service department . From check in to check out not one single problem. Will definitely be coming back here for my service on all my vehicles. Will also recommend to friends and family!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Derrick-salesman

by Ms. Mack on 07/05/2019

Derrick was very inciteful, willing to help, put gas in the car, answered all questions that I asked, stated that if I have any concerns to please call him and was willing to go the extra mile to ensure I was buying the best car for my money.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Michael

by Michael on 05/16/2019

Excellent service and excellent customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Exceptional Service

by LGMTIII on 05/14/2019

We stopped in unannounced with a unexpected problem in a somewhat rare vehicle (Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited) and were back on the road, problem fixed, within three hours. If I could give this dealership 6 stars I would.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

AutoNation Jeep Houston Texas

by NancyAP on 01/30/2019

Didn't take as long as other purchases at car dealerships. Loved my sales rep, Derrick Randolph. Looked like the crew enjoys working together and that's nice to see.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Overcharged

by Overcharged on 01/23/2019

Charged nearly $200 per/visit for diagnostic for 2 visits 14 days apart

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New year, new Jeep

by ABurkett on 01/18/2019

Tony was incredibly helpful and welcoming! He had a huge knowledge base for all the product on the floor. Everyone at Autonation was incredibly kind. They truly made buying a new car easy and enjoyable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Robert Bonner

by bonnerboyz on 01/09/2019

I am extremely disappointed with my overall buying experience. I saw my vehicle online, secured financing through my credit union, so I just needed to pick up my car. As a result of a defect with the car, I was promised that I would get 2 replacement keys(the only 1 provided doesn't work), the vehicle would be tinted, and the scratches on the console would be repaired. It is a week later, and I am still getting the run around. Also while completing my purchase, the finance manager told me that she could beat the extended warranty deal that was offered by my credit union, and she promised 4 years $50,000 miles Gold package, with a discounted $200 deductible instead of the $400, for $2900. I purchased the deal she offered me, then was told that she couldn't offer me what she sold to me, and I would have to wait for my refund. If I knew what I knew now, I would have steered clear of this dealership and the false promises that were told to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Recall fix

by LALALAL on 12/20/2018

Jeep breaks all fixed, excellent shuttle service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent Salesman & Loving my new 2019 Dodge Durango

by Shawn Wilson on 12/06/2018

My name is Shawn Wilson. The car salesman who sold me my new 2019 Dodge Durango was great!! I had just left another dealership and the salesman was not helpful at all. I liked the idea that he greeted us before even entering the dealership. He asked me what I was looking for. He addressed all of my questions and concerns. He was really knowledgeable and was never misleading. It is good to know there are still honest car salesman still wrong.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Jeep sales

by Pattyrod on 11/29/2018

Great place. Staff were friendly and attended every request

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Purchased a Car

by Chris Adams on 11/23/2018

My experience with this Dealership was a good one They really took care of me And got in the vehicle I wanted Thank you Chris Adams and AutoNation

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

State Inspection -quick and easy

by Riddlerspawn on 11/15/2018

The Shop Foreman took my truck back and within 10 minutes had completed the state inspection. He was so helpful and nice!! Great guy!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Recall repairs

by Dodging on 08/20/2018

Took care of the repairs and were friendly and helpful about it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change

by Shea ware on 08/11/2018

Mr. Tim in the service department was excellent very helpful really appreciated his kindness and great customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Factory Recall Service

by Nicholas on 08/08/2018

Preformed service in a prompt, courteous, and professional manner. Work completed to my satisfaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

A. Carvajal

by Jerry car on 07/10/2018

Painless, quick and easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
about our dealership

We make buying and selling your vehicle easy. The price you see is the price you pay. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle we sell is one, no-haggle price and comes with a 5-day return policy*. Plus, we’ll buy your car and give you a check the same day, even if you don’t buy one from us. Now that’s easy.

*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.

