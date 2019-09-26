sales Rating

I am extremely disappointed with my overall buying experience. I saw my vehicle online, secured financing through my credit union, so I just needed to pick up my car. As a result of a defect with the car, I was promised that I would get 2 replacement keys(the only 1 provided doesn't work), the vehicle would be tinted, and the scratches on the console would be repaired. It is a week later, and I am still getting the run around. Also while completing my purchase, the finance manager told me that she could beat the extended warranty deal that was offered by my credit union, and she promised 4 years $50,000 miles Gold package, with a discounted $200 deductible instead of the $400, for $2900. I purchased the deal she offered me, then was told that she couldn't offer me what she sold to me, and I would have to wait for my refund. If I knew what I knew now, I would have steered clear of this dealership and the false promises that were told to me. Read more