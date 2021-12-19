5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have an employee who knew a girl that had a friend that used to work with Lauren. She said I would like her and I did. We had a little conversation about the car I wanted and I told her about my special requests. She was very knowledgeable about the car and helped me out with some inspired suggestions. At my request, she put me on a list and as soon as 2015 C-7s could be ordered she called me. We ordered the car and she called me again, about 2 weeks ahead of schedule and told me I could come get it. It was exactly what I wanted and we stayed late into the night as she tried to explain the features that seem to be endless on this car. Overall, the car was spotless and the experience excellent. I'm not the sort of person who gives 5 stars but I cannot think of a single thing that could have been done better. So, even if you don't have an employee who knows a girl that has a friend that used to work with Lauren, I don't think you could go wrong with her or AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway, especially if you're a Corvette fan. Read more