Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. MINI of Dallas

MINI of Dallas

MINI of Dallas
Visit dealer’s website 
6200 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75209
Call Dealer
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of MINI of Dallas

4.6
Overall Rating
4.62 out of 5 stars(38)
Recommend: Yes (12) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Going Electric

by Tronche on 07/04/2021

After having owned a Cooper S for 10 years and then a 500 Abarth I decided to try a MINI SE. i’m very happy with the car so far (200 miles). Mini of Dallas was easy to deal with: Straight pricing, no sales pressure and a very responsive sales person, Joe. The car was ready, clean and the paperwork didn’t take too long. Overall a very pleasant experience, I’m looking forward to going back when service is needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
38 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

The Usual Up Charge Game at Mini of Dallas

by Crazy Cate on 05/13/2022

As usual, we fought the back and forth up charges with the mini service person. This is always very frustrating, and mini kept my car for over a week, trying to find “overdue” service concerns to charge me for.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Satisfied custoomer

by Luiselio on 05/07/2022

We the pleasure to be helped by Miss Katherine Dickey. She took our information and gave us an appointment for the very next day at 9:00 am. We bought a 2018 Mini Cooper S at another dealer so we decided to take it to your dealer to check a water leak. We are very happy that we have become part of your Mini family and will make sure that we'll keep up with the maintenance of our Mini with the help of Miss Katherine. Thank you, Luis Ramirez

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Happy

by RENEVANE on 03/25/2022

Just the same review I always give. I love my Mini . The service department is excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Rene Vane on 01/19/2022

The same great Mini Cooper service I have experienced EVERY SINGLE TIME.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great and speedy service

by Johnbare on 12/03/2021

Drop off and pickup was quick and easy. Service advisor had great communication.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Happy

by Rene Van on 09/24/2021

Fast efficient nice

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Going Electric

by Tronche on 07/04/2021

After having owned a Cooper S for 10 years and then a 500 Abarth I decided to try a MINI SE. i’m very happy with the car so far (200 miles). Mini of Dallas was easy to deal with: Straight pricing, no sales pressure and a very responsive sales person, Joe. The car was ready, clean and the paperwork didn’t take too long. Overall a very pleasant experience, I’m looking forward to going back when service is needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by MiniOwner on 04/08/2021

Timely, efficient service. Colin was first rate

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best Service You Can Find

by Lynsey Lyons on 02/26/2021

So happy and thankful for the easy experience and hassle free service received!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mini of Dallas

by Maria on 02/09/2021

Great experience buying our first Mini! Zu was great to work with and we will definitely be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by dhaloftis on 12/29/2020

Service received was very efficient, thorough and well performed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying a used Mini

by vmhodge1 on 12/18/2020

Superior sales people. Zu and Ryan made a great team to find a car for my budget which wasn't easy. Great experience, no stress. Will start my next vehicle search at Mini of Dallas.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mini Cooper Service

by anitamcassel on 12/05/2020

I'm giving the 4 star rating for the service and the friendliness of the dealership. They take great care of our Mini Cooper. Even though prices are way too high ($150 for an oil change is over the top), we will continue to take our vehicle there due to the quality of their service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Repair service

by litlred700 on 12/19/2019

Great experience. Skye was wonderful making sure all was handleded timely and professionally. He went above and beyond.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by AndreaV on 12/18/2019

Attention to detail and friendly staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by A7MA7MA7M on 12/11/2019

Found the issues, provided quick price quote, and finished work a day ahead of schedule.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great people, great service.

by Why???? on 11/14/2019

I arrived an hour early, unintensionally, but they took me right in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Overall: fine

by Alan L ‘13 S on 11/09/2019

In the past, I’ve had less than stellar experiences at Mini of Dallas (discussing an issue with a service rep & basically told to fix it myself; making appointments and arriving to find that no one knew why I was there) but everything went smoothly this visit. On Monday, I got an unspecified “perform service” warning with a systems reporting OK. Made an appointment Monday for a week-from-Saturday, the earliest weekend time available. Then a flat tire indicator the next day. Took the car in noon Wednesday for a “work it in as soon as you can” flat replacement, warning check, and added in replacement of the sunroof screens. I asked that whatever caused the flat be saved, and it was. Car ready in 24 hrs, a pleasant surprise. The only thing I don’t know was what caused the generic “perform service” warning but I suspect it was mileage or time triggered.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Had a great experience from Mini of Dallas

by LLBCelina on 08/25/2019

It’s a bit of a haul to but staff was great and worth the drive . Skylar got me all set up and got they my car in quick and even found a recall while I was there and fixed along with my scheduled service. They even washed and vacuumed it out for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Less than stellar

by Lori 2016 on 08/21/2019

My initial experience with Mini of Dallas was disappointing. While my service guy was very pleasant and a good communicator their sales receptionist was disagreeable and not concerned about providing excellent service. Since Sewell no longer has a Mini service center I shall be selling my Mini very soon in order to return to a dealer with quality service. I am one of those Sewell for life people.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Just terrible

by Paiger90 on 06/18/2019

Came in for routine service, was quoted 1-2 hours. Four hours later car is done with no rattle detected, routine service done, and then my state inspection not preformed. Just absolutely fed up at this point and this was my first visit into the dealership. You would think after Sewell closed they would step up to the plate but that is not the case. Looking into trading in my car so I don't have to deal with these idiots!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
4 cars in stock
1 new0 used3 certified pre-owned
MINI Hardtop 2 Door
MINI Hardtop 2 Door
1 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
MINI Clubman
MINI Clubman
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
MINI Countryman
MINI Countryman
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

We make it easy - we'll buy your car with a check that you can deposit the same day, our pre-owned vehicles come with a 5-day return policy* and we'll even sanitize your vehicle so you can buy and service safely. Now that’s easy. Schedule an appointment today!

*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.

what sets us apart
Through DRV PNK, we continue to raise millions to support cancer research and treatment. Every AutoNation Pink Plate on the road helps put our fight against cancer on full display.
We offer a wide range of finance or lease programs with a menu that makes financing with us clear & simple.
We’ll buy your car and give you a check that you can deposit the same day. Get a certified offer for your vehicle, guaranteed for 7 days or 500 miles at any of our locations, even if you don’t buy a car from us.
We use an EPA-approved disinfectant to sanitize every vehicle we sell. Plus, we offer store-to-door-delivery for a safer shopping experience.
Our pre-owned vehicles are priced just right. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle is backed by a 5-day or 250-mile (whichever comes first) Money-Back Guarantee and a CARFAX™ Vehicle History Report.
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Complimentary WiFi

What shoppers are searching for