In the past, I’ve had less than stellar experiences at Mini of Dallas (discussing an issue with a service rep & basically told to fix it myself; making appointments and arriving to find that no one knew why I was there) but everything went smoothly this visit. On Monday, I got an unspecified “perform service” warning with a systems reporting OK. Made an appointment Monday for a week-from-Saturday, the earliest weekend time available. Then a flat tire indicator the next day. Took the car in noon Wednesday for a “work it in as soon as you can” flat replacement, warning check, and added in replacement of the sunroof screens. I asked that whatever caused the flat be saved, and it was. Car ready in 24 hrs, a pleasant surprise. The only thing I don’t know was what caused the generic “perform service” warning but I suspect it was mileage or time triggered. Read more