Customer Reviews of MINI of Dallas
Going Electric
by 07/04/2021on
After having owned a Cooper S for 10 years and then a 500 Abarth I decided to try a MINI SE. i’m very happy with the car so far (200 miles). Mini of Dallas was easy to deal with: Straight pricing, no sales pressure and a very responsive sales person, Joe. The car was ready, clean and the paperwork didn’t take too long. Overall a very pleasant experience, I’m looking forward to going back when service is needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Usual Up Charge Game at Mini of Dallas
by 05/13/2022on
As usual, we fought the back and forth up charges with the mini service person. This is always very frustrating, and mini kept my car for over a week, trying to find “overdue” service concerns to charge me for.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Satisfied custoomer
by 05/07/2022on
We the pleasure to be helped by Miss Katherine Dickey. She took our information and gave us an appointment for the very next day at 9:00 am. We bought a 2018 Mini Cooper S at another dealer so we decided to take it to your dealer to check a water leak. We are very happy that we have become part of your Mini family and will make sure that we'll keep up with the maintenance of our Mini with the help of Miss Katherine. Thank you, Luis Ramirez
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Happy
by 03/25/2022on
Just the same review I always give. I love my Mini . The service department is excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil change
by 01/19/2022on
The same great Mini Cooper service I have experienced EVERY SINGLE TIME.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great and speedy service
by 12/03/2021on
Drop off and pickup was quick and easy. Service advisor had great communication.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Happy
by 09/24/2021on
Fast efficient nice
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments
Great service
by 04/08/2021on
Timely, efficient service. Colin was first rate
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Service You Can Find
by 02/26/2021on
So happy and thankful for the easy experience and hassle free service received!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mini of Dallas
by 02/09/2021on
Great experience buying our first Mini! Zu was great to work with and we will definitely be back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 12/29/2020on
Service received was very efficient, thorough and well performed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Buying a used Mini
by 12/18/2020on
Superior sales people. Zu and Ryan made a great team to find a car for my budget which wasn't easy. Great experience, no stress. Will start my next vehicle search at Mini of Dallas.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mini Cooper Service
by 12/05/2020on
I'm giving the 4 star rating for the service and the friendliness of the dealership. They take great care of our Mini Cooper. Even though prices are way too high ($150 for an oil change is over the top), we will continue to take our vehicle there due to the quality of their service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Repair service
by 12/19/2019on
Great experience. Skye was wonderful making sure all was handleded timely and professionally. He went above and beyond.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 12/18/2019on
Attention to detail and friendly staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 12/11/2019on
Found the issues, provided quick price quote, and finished work a day ahead of schedule.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great people, great service.
by 11/14/2019on
I arrived an hour early, unintensionally, but they took me right in.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Overall: fine
by 11/09/2019on
In the past, I’ve had less than stellar experiences at Mini of Dallas (discussing an issue with a service rep & basically told to fix it myself; making appointments and arriving to find that no one knew why I was there) but everything went smoothly this visit. On Monday, I got an unspecified “perform service” warning with a systems reporting OK. Made an appointment Monday for a week-from-Saturday, the earliest weekend time available. Then a flat tire indicator the next day. Took the car in noon Wednesday for a “work it in as soon as you can” flat replacement, warning check, and added in replacement of the sunroof screens. I asked that whatever caused the flat be saved, and it was. Car ready in 24 hrs, a pleasant surprise. The only thing I don’t know was what caused the generic “perform service” warning but I suspect it was mileage or time triggered.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Had a great experience from Mini of Dallas
by 08/25/2019on
It’s a bit of a haul to but staff was great and worth the drive . Skylar got me all set up and got they my car in quick and even found a recall while I was there and fixed along with my scheduled service. They even washed and vacuumed it out for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Less than stellar
by 08/21/2019on
My initial experience with Mini of Dallas was disappointing. While my service guy was very pleasant and a good communicator their sales receptionist was disagreeable and not concerned about providing excellent service. Since Sewell no longer has a Mini service center I shall be selling my Mini very soon in order to return to a dealer with quality service. I am one of those Sewell for life people.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Just terrible
by 06/18/2019on
Came in for routine service, was quoted 1-2 hours. Four hours later car is done with no rattle detected, routine service done, and then my state inspection not preformed. Just absolutely fed up at this point and this was my first visit into the dealership. You would think after Sewell closed they would step up to the plate but that is not the case. Looking into trading in my car so I don't have to deal with these idiots!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
1 Comments