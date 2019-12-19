sales Rating

I have to say my recent purchase from MINI of Dallas was, by far, the BEST car buying experience I have EVER had. My new 2014 JCW Coupe is my third MINI, and the second one purchased through MINI of Dallas. I only thought my previous experience with them was fantastic, this time that one was blown out of the water. I had been considering moving back into a Hardtop with the introduction of the new third gen 2014 model. Upon my first visit to the showroom, even before they Hardtop had shown up, I met and had a very lengthy conversation with Zack (M.) a MA at MoD. He was very personable and our conversation was not at all a sales pitch. We talked about a lot of things other than MINI. I would visit the showroom every opportunity I could over the next couple of months in anticipation of the new Hardtops arrival. If Zack was in and available, he would greet me as if I were a friend, and not as a potential client. Throughout our many conversations he absorbed what I was interested in and ultimately helped me to decide that the new Hardtop was not the best choice for me. It was totally my decision, but I believe he picked up on my cues. Zack, along with a very lengthy conversation with Sales Manager Lee C., put me into my Dream MINI, a JCW Coupe. This MINI is amazing!!! I only thought I had a huge smile on my face after getting out of my previous Coupe S after each and every drive. I so want this review to convey how great of an experience I had this go round. I have chosen to stay in a MINI as long as I physically can. It is truly an awesome vehicle. MINI is an amazing company, and the people they choose to represent them go above and beyond to help make you happy. MINI is not a car, it is a culture. If you ever get to experience a MINI hosted event, (MTTS 1012 and MINIs on the Mac, for me), you will come away with such a great feeling, and be so pleased to have taken part. Give them the opportunity to make you as they have made me. Thank you Zack, Lee, MINI of Dallas, and MINI USA for helping put the huge smile on my face each and every day. Read more