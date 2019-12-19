In the past, I’ve had less than stellar experiences at Mini of Dallas (discussing an issue with a service rep & basically told to fix it myself; making appointments and arriving to find that no one knew why I was there) but everything went smoothly this visit.
On Monday, I got an unspecified “perform service” warning with a systems reporting OK.
Made an appointment Monday for a week-from-Saturday, the earliest weekend time available. Then a flat tire indicator the next day. Took the car in noon Wednesday for a “work it in as soon as you can” flat replacement, warning check, and added in replacement of the sunroof screens.
I asked that whatever caused the flat be saved, and it was. Car ready in 24 hrs, a pleasant surprise.
The only thing I don’t know was what caused the generic “perform service” warning but I suspect it was mileage or time triggered.
It’s a bit of a haul to but staff was great and worth the drive . Skylar got me all set up and got they my car in quick and even found a recall while I was there and fixed along with my scheduled service. They even washed and vacuumed it out for me.
My initial experience with Mini of Dallas was disappointing. While my service guy was very pleasant and a good communicator their sales receptionist was disagreeable and not concerned about providing excellent service. Since Sewell no longer has a Mini service center I shall be selling my Mini very soon in order to return to a dealer with quality service. I am one of those Sewell for life people.
Came in for routine service, was quoted 1-2 hours. Four hours later car is done with no rattle detected, routine service done, and then my state inspection not preformed. Just absolutely fed up at this point and this was my first visit into the dealership. You would think after Sewell closed they would step up to the plate but that is not the case. Looking into trading in my car so I don't have to deal with these idiots!
Purchased a Mini Cooper Next from Mini of Dallas. Sales person Joseph Jeoun did an outstanding job. Would buy from him again. The delivery process from make ready took absolutely to long. Jo was good to keep us informed.
I had a great experience when buying my car through Mini Cooper. The sales associate that helped us was super friendly and very willing to go the extra mile in trying to meet all of our needs. They even we're super patient with us when my fiancé had to drive 2 hours to go get the title of my trade in. I would recommend this Mini dealership to all my friends.
I had previously leased a 2013 BMW 328i and was a couple months from maturity date, and still had quite a bit to pay off. They made the process so easy, never told me something wasn't possible, and without even mentioning it - took care of the remaining payments, told me to NOT pay anything else on the BMW and had all of my paperwork done for my brand new 2016 Mini Cooper 2 Door ready to go. They found a car that fit all of my requirements, and then some. They stayed within my budget and didn't even require any money down. My sales person was awesome - offered to let me drive as many models as I'd like, even took me over to a lot where additional cars were held just so I could see the color combinations in person. The day came for me to purchase the car and the whole thing was done in less than two hours. Mini of Dallas made my first car purchase experience a positive one - and I will be back for future purchases! Thank you Mini of Dallas! -Kate H.
I just purchased 2006 Mini Cooper S from Mini of Dallas, and cannot be more happier! Very professional and knowledgeable sales team. Car buying process was very transparent and everything was explained upfront. I am glad that I choose Mini of Dallas to shop for my car.
John helped me out through the whole process of buying my Mini Countryman. Besides loving my new car, the experience was on point with everything; service, management, presentation -- you name it. I would highly recommend checking this place out, if you're in the market for a new ride.
Zack is a very knowledgable salesman and we felt NO pressure to purchase. He was very patient as we test drove a couple of MINI Coopers. The negotiation process was painless as well. I would recommend MINI of Dallas to anyone looking to purchase a MINI Cooper.
My wife and I recently purchased a new Mini S Countryman from this dealership. We were very impressed with their entire sales process and how it easy they made it feel. Our sales person, Wade Cowsert, knew his product and answered all of our questions. His low pressure approach was very refreshing and contributed to our being really happy we purchased from this dealership. Everyone we had contact with at this dealership had a part in making this one of the best car buying experiences we've ever had.
Purchased a new Mini Copper from Mini of Dallas and could not be more pleased. Malcom H. was my sales agent and he was amazing. He provided great and timely information throughout the process and was a lot of fun to work with. He has great product knowledge and seemed to sincerely enjoy helping my wife and I purchase our first Mini. Everyone at the dealership was very friendly and the experience was overall a homerun. Ask for Malcom and I promise you'll have a great buying experience.
I have to say my recent purchase from MINI of Dallas was, by far, the BEST car buying experience I have EVER had. My new 2014 JCW Coupe is my third MINI, and the second one purchased through MINI of Dallas. I only thought my previous experience with them was fantastic, this time that one was blown out of the water.
I had been considering moving back into a Hardtop with the introduction of the new third gen 2014 model. Upon my first visit to the showroom, even before they Hardtop had shown up, I met and had a very lengthy conversation with Zack (M.) a MA at MoD. He was very personable and our conversation was not at all a sales pitch. We talked about a lot of things other than MINI. I would visit the showroom every opportunity I could over the next couple of months in anticipation of the new Hardtops arrival. If Zack was in and available, he would greet me as if I were a friend, and not as a potential client. Throughout our many conversations he absorbed what I was interested in and ultimately helped me to decide that the new Hardtop was not the best choice for me. It was totally my decision, but I believe he picked up on my cues. Zack, along with a very lengthy conversation with Sales Manager Lee C., put me into my Dream MINI, a JCW Coupe. This MINI is amazing!!! I only thought I had a huge smile on my face after getting out of my previous Coupe S after each and every drive.
I so want this review to convey how great of an experience I had this go round. I have chosen to stay in a MINI as long as I physically can. It is truly an awesome vehicle. MINI is an amazing company, and the people they choose to represent them go above and beyond to help make you happy. MINI is not a car, it is a culture. If you ever get to experience a MINI hosted event, (MTTS 1012 and MINIs on the Mac, for me), you will come away with such a great feeling, and be so pleased to have taken part.
Give them the opportunity to make you as they have made me.
Thank you Zack, Lee, MINI of Dallas, and MINI USA for helping put the huge smile on my face each and every day.
Great sales person Jorge D.
He was knowledgeable, easy going, no pressure tactics whatsoever.
Listened and provided great details. I've never had a better car buying experience. The deal was made simply and straightforward. He provided printed TTL statement with the agreed upon sales figure. NO smoke and mirrors there or with financing. He even stayed late to help finish up the deal AND gave me a ride to my office so I could drop off my extra car. Can't say enough about how easy and comfortable he made my experience. I will definitely recommend MINI of Dallas and Jorge. THANKS JORGE!
We have purchased 3 new Minis from Riley W., last week I bought a Paceman S and turned in my 2012 Mini Cooper S.
I am on my 55th car so I am set in my way of doing the deal and getting in and out of the dealer quick.
Dallas Mini and Riley have been among the best, working a fair deal with respect for my time.
They know how to order cars for stock better than most other dealers.
They intelligently equip a car that makes sense.
You will see some dealers that load a car up and than forget the roof, desirable wheels, or small things like auto air/heat.
If you want a low cost car they keep it low with needed equipment that does not feel just cheap.
Gene and the team in service are dedicated to making the car right; Gene is active in the Metroplex Mini club and always ready to help.
If you bought cars from smaller hometown dealers in days gone by, you will feel the same relaxed, no pressure atmosphere in a big dealer with massive inventory and resources.
