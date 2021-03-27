Customer Reviews of Cedar Park Nissan
We showed up and ultimately purchased because of James’ customer service.
by 03/27/2021on
James was helpful and informative from the get go via our initial phone call. Upon arrival at the dealership, James was welcoming, attentive to our needs and wants, while paying attention to the details regarding the car and the dealership. He made the entire investment process smooth and stress free. I truly believe when you purchase a vehicle you must consider the service that you get with the vehicle. When considering the purchase of our next vehicle or giving referrals to friends and family, there will be no hesitation in referring to James at Cedar Park Nissan. James, Thank you for the service you provide.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Friendly
by 07/25/2019on
My rep was really nice and friendly. Love the shuttle, very convenient and accommodating
Excellent customer care
by 06/22/2019on
Enjoyed my visit, great customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service!!
by 06/10/2019on
Super great service and very friendly they go above and beyond to help you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best service
by 06/08/2019on
I would live to start off by saying thank you to my service writer! Alex Gonzales! Every time I come in he treats so good! I always get my vehicle back without any problems! Thank you to the service tech that worked on my car and got it done quick!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil change
by 06/03/2019on
Greeted promptly. A customer in front of myself, I was asked to wait just a minute. Greeted again as I was up. Friendly, informative. Had appointment at 1:30, arrived at 1:40. Told an hour and a half wait. I thought that that was a long wait time for an appointment visit. I had another appt. at 3 same day. I figured an hour, maybe a little longer for oil change. Really, 30 minutes should be all it takes. My opinion. Appointment and all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Speedy service
by 06/01/2019on
Need an oil change and the service was great today. Issac helped me, and was polite and friendly. Overall the service didn't take long.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
First Timer
by 05/31/2019on
Great service, my family had been buying cars from Anthony for almost 10 years but this week was my first. The location was clean and easy to get to. Anthony and the rest of the employees were polite and welcoming. The whole process was very smooth and easy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Cedar Park Nissan
by 04/03/2019on
Just purchased a certified preowned 2016 Altima from Scott at Cedar Park Nissan. Had a great experience from start to finish.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
The Worst
by 04/01/2019on
I went in to Cedar Park Nissan expecting a great experience only to have the opposite happen. I know that my circumstances can be challenging, but I was honest about that from the start, unfortunately they were not. I went in to look at a Kicks to see what I would need to do to get in to the car. After running some numbers and checking credit, it looked as though they wanted a $2500 dollar deposit. At this time that was just not in the budget, so I said thank you, and I would be back in about a month with that deposit. I left happy ready to come back when the time was right. A day later I get a call from my sales person saying they found a bank that approved me with only a $500 dollar down payment. I was so happy! The next day I went in with all my documents and down payment. After showing me the car again, and then making me wait quite some time, they came back and said that they actually needed a $1050 down payment to get me in the car. I decided to walk at that point. I was stopped by a manager and talked to. He asked if I was dead set on the Kicks and I said no, I was open to anything. Well after everything I wound up purchasing a Sentra. I was happy. I was satisfied with the car. All was good. Until my sales person went over the Sirius XM radio and NissanConnect. The next day when I tried to set all of that up and found out that my car does not have any of that. Okay. yes, I am upset at this point, but I can deal with this and move on. Until I get a call from the finance manager who says that they have the VIN wrong on a form and I need to come in and re-sign that form. I go in to find out they had the wrong car on all of the documents and I had to go through the whole finance procedure all over again. On top of that it appeared that they had lost one of the forms I had given them and wanted me to fill it out again. I spoke to the GM and he said he would email me a voucher for some oil changes, which I have not received, but from start to finish my experience at Cedar Park Nissan was a terrible.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Purchase of Preowned Nissan Murano
by 03/30/2019on
We shopped online and saw a vehicle we were interested in possibly purchasing. Robert Ballard contacted us and showed us the vehicle and answered our questions. Robert was very helpful and not pushy. The price was exactly as listed online. We would encourage others to contact Robert at Cedar Park Nissan. Our only downside was actually completing the purchase. Between finance staff out on vacation and one out sick, the finalization of paperwork took longer than it necessarily should. It wasn't intentional and there wasn't anything that could have sped up the backlog that day. We would encourage those in the market for a vehicle to go see Robert Ballard at Cedar Park Nissan!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best service we've had in years
by 03/30/2019on
We were not smiling when we came in on Thursday, but had huge smiles when we returned on Friday afternoon for our car! Every person there was very polite and helpful. Tom, service mgr,Tom, shop forman, Clyde,general manager, Ada, and Emilio, and the shuttle driver's too. The price was right too! And that made our smiles even bigger. Thank you all for your uncommoly great service and help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
370Z Service
by 03/15/2019on
I have a 2010 Nissan 370Z. The service was above and beyond! The services took a bit longer than I expected but only because I chose to have the brake pads as well as fluid replaced along with the original intended service. Due to the longer wait the services were discounted accordingly. Could not be happier. A+
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 03/15/2019on
Anthony always does a great job and takes great care of us
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Car repair services
by 03/14/2019on
I took my car (Nissan Versa) to get the brakes repaired. The sales and repair people were warm and accommodating, resolved the issue in a timely fashion, and left a good overall impression. I would return for other services!
Walk in No Appointment Oil Change
by 03/14/2019on
We are new to the area and the team made us feel welcome and provided superb service. Mr. Rene Loya was our representative and guided us through the process. We are very happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Excellent experience
by 03/13/2019on
Everyone from sales to management to finance were all very friendly, helpful, and accommodating. Very happy with our experience with Cedar Park Nissan and with our purchase. Would definitely recommend them and would purchase from them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Satisfied momma
by 03/13/2019on
I am a single mom of 4 busy kids and my car had severe transmission problems. The staff, particularly Anthony we're very helpful and caring in making sure I was placed in a dependable car. Thank you very much
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good
by 03/12/2019on
Sales Man Anthony Bain is so friendly and quick responses. Great service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2009 Nissan Cube
by 03/08/2019on
Cedar Park Nissan diagnosed and quickly replaced my transmission and got my Cube and I back on the road.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
I bought a truck!
by 03/07/2019on
I saw a 2009 Ford F150 with 47k miles on it for $15k and I could hardly believe it. I texted the dealership and they responded right away. I walked in and John Knorre with Cedar Park Nissan greeted me at the door. We took the truck for a drive, I wrote a check, and within an hour I was driving away in my new truck. They took care of my trade in and handled all the paperwork. I was home on time for dinner. Great experience. Nice folks. Very low key. I felt like I got a great deal and was treated fairly.
1 Comments