No hassle sale
by 05/02/2022on
Breann assisted me with the best car purchase I've had. The communication was exactly how I wanted to be treated!
Recall
by 04/27/2022on
Very busy be sure to make an appointment
Quick and easy
by 04/11/2022on
I was in and out in about 30 minutes for my oil change. Fastest ever. Riz is always great and helpful but the whole team seemed to be on their game.
Full synthetic oil change
by 04/01/2022on
Mr. Garza did a great job, in and out in less than 45 minutes....
Oil change
by 03/26/2022on
Took truck in for oil change and they got it done in no time. And it was for less than I was quoted for.
Very pleased!!
by 03/16/2022on
I’m very pleased with the deal I got on my new 2022 Ram 1500 they gave me a good deal on my trade in and the salesman Rick Vernon was wonderful very professional!! I will be a return customer!!
Bad service
by 02/01/2022on
They take too long for an oil service.
Keep it up.
by 02/01/2022on
Any time your vehicle is broke down it is an emergency, and that is what I had. They had be repaired and out, quicker than was first estimated. Who does that? Keep it up and you will enjoy more, and a happier, Customers.
Terrible customer service
by 01/21/2022on
Every time we have a vehicle go in, bare minimum is done. If any questions are asked about vehicle maintenance ( ya know, their job) you would think they were insulted. The only reason I still take both of my vehicles there us because of warranty.
Friendly and courteous aleays
by 12/16/2021on
They are dependable
great service Im very happy got my truck back to work thanks
by 12/09/2021on
got my truck fixed at this place great service rodolfo garza thanks
They did the gooood job
by 12/07/2021on
I had 4 vehicles from you and I’ve always had great service. nothing was different today. great job.
My Reviews
by 12/01/2021on
Went the extra mile to assure that I had the vehicle I wanted.
Top notch sales team
by 11/28/2021on
Can’t thank Adrian enough for his determination to get us the truck we needed for our family. Thank you Coy and the management team for working amazingly to meet our needs!!! We absolutely would not hesitate to purchase from you all again in the near future!
Outstanding Service!
by 11/27/2021on
The service department is always friendly and professional. We have used Lithia for several years and their service and sales has always gone above and beyond to help us!
Awesome Job!!
by 11/26/2021on
Thank you Hanna J, and all other involved in getting us the car we wanted!! We will definitely be back for our next vehicle. Thanks again, and God Bless!! 👍👍🙏
Service Team Goes Above and Beyond the Call of Duty
by 11/25/2021on
The service team of Riz and Stone went above and beyond to trouble shoot my fuel supply issue for my Ram 1500. They took the time to look into my vehicle since it left my wife and 4 month old stranded. They worked to save me money on the repair by working closely with the technician to ensure that they properly diagnosed the source of the issue. Their integrity and honesty was something that I have found to be a rarity at any dealership. Bryan CJD Fiat should make sure that Brian, the tech, Stone, and Riz are financially well taken care of. I am full of gratitude toward this team. I didn’t see a single employee not busting their hump to turn vehicles out. Impressive job guys!!
People were nice, vehicle broke again next day
by 11/24/2021on
I took my jeep in for a bad sensor 2 days before a trip for Thanksgiving. They said the sensor just needed a reset. Next day I start out on my 4 hour trip to visit family and on my way it broke again. I am now sitting in a different dealers waiting room for them to fix it I hope.
What’s Lifetime?!
by 11/24/2021on
I purchased my Jeep from Lithia in 2017 and as a perk for purchasing with them, they offered Lifetime Oil Changes. I do not live in the area and drive to Lithia to do the oil changes as needed. When I picked up my vehicle, they charged me. When I told them I had lifetime oil changes, they checked their system and said it had been canceled a couple months prior. I was never notified of this change. The vehicle has never changed hands. I am the one that has always brought it in for oil changes because it is my responsibility. Instead of honoring Lithia’s policy and trying to figure it out on their end, it was just presented as ‘it was canceled, you’ll just have to pay for it.’ I’m disappointed that policy wasn’t honored and in the lack of customer service. There were not enough Service Consultants and they were swamped which means customer service is decreased. I noted many staff doing nothing while I was there while others were overwhelmed. That’s not how it should be. You are all on the same team.
Routine service
by 11/24/2021on
Worked me in, even though I had no appointment. Did work quickly while I waited.
Huff -Miester for the win!!!
by 11/23/2021on
Jake Huff has in touch with me over the years and has always been great to talk with. He was never pushy and just always stayed in touch. I’m was happy I got to deal with him late last night after hours to purchase my new Ram 1500! Sales and Finance department were great. Open, honest and real! Great experience buying a car!
Buying a new vehicle can be a timely and sometimes frustrating experience. But here at Bryan CJD, we strive to take that hassle and frustration out of the process and provide you with a fun, relaxed and friendly atmosphere. With over 100 years of combined sales experience, our highly knowledgeable, friendly and caring staff strives to make you feel at home as soon as you drive onto our lot. If you want to stay close to home and avoid the big city hassle, come see us at Bryan CJD.
