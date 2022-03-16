1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I purchased my Jeep from Lithia in 2017 and as a perk for purchasing with them, they offered Lifetime Oil Changes. I do not live in the area and drive to Lithia to do the oil changes as needed. When I picked up my vehicle, they charged me. When I told them I had lifetime oil changes, they checked their system and said it had been canceled a couple months prior. I was never notified of this change. The vehicle has never changed hands. I am the one that has always brought it in for oil changes because it is my responsibility. Instead of honoring Lithia’s policy and trying to figure it out on their end, it was just presented as ‘it was canceled, you’ll just have to pay for it.’ I’m disappointed that policy wasn’t honored and in the lack of customer service. There were not enough Service Consultants and they were swamped which means customer service is decreased. I noted many staff doing nothing while I was there while others were overwhelmed. That’s not how it should be. You are all on the same team. Read more