1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Went in with a check engine light.. the car was at the dealership ALL day for no reason. They said there was nothing wrong with it. The engine light magically disappeared? I believe they decided to reset the car to remove the light yet took all day to do it. They decided to call me 10 mins before they closed to tell me the car was ready to get picked up. When first off, I have no ride to the dealership. Second, if I did get a ride it would take more than 10 mins. Third, when you call to talk with someone in service team.. since it's 7 minutes before closing… you get passed around since now no one knows anything! Smh. Worst experience ever.