9150 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78758
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Town North Nissan

4.5
Overall Rating
4.55 out of 5 stars(516)
Recommend: Yes (415) No (45)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Town north nissan is the dealership to go. Don’t wast your time at others.

by Valerie V on 05/06/2022

Ryan was the best. He was very knowledgeable answered every question I had of the vehicle . He was very patient no pressure what so ever from him in purchasing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Amy is amazing!

by Rose Banks on 05/13/2022

I came in for an oil change and had an amazing experience with my service advisor Amy! Amy not only provided me with the service I needed but she also brought to my attention the importance of getting my brake fluid flushed every 20,000 miles. I enjoyed her interaction with the other customers and look forward to taking my car back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Amazing service crew

by Candy on 05/12/2022

Everyone is very nice and the work is done correctly and in a timely manner. I almost always have Jose greeting me and writing up my service order...he's the best in my opinion. I wouldn't take my var any where else. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Took Care of my Leaf

by Electric Lady on 05/12/2022

The great people at the Service Dept took care of my little Leaf, diagnosing the problem efficiently and repairing it even faster. Shout out to Chris for above and beyond customer service on his day off!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

3 out of 5 starssales Rating

Trade In

by MJ on 05/11/2022

Everyone was very nice and Val was knowledgeable about the Rogue I was interested in. However the entire process took way too long. I came in at 4 PM and didn’t get out of there till 9. It should not take that long. I made my decision fairly quickly even with some haggling but the approval Process and paperwork took too long. I was ready to walk out and forget the whole thing. I heard other people in the waiting area complaining about how long they had been there too. When I bought my last car at a different dealer I was out in two hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Joe’s just great

by LR on 05/11/2022

Reliable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Routine Vehicle Maintenance

by T Bedford on 05/11/2022

Friendly atmosphere and friendly staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service and timely!!!

by Robert on 05/11/2022

Great waiting area and spacious.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good service

by Fern G on 05/10/2022

Service was pretty quick and got notified

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

My oil change experience today

by ET on 05/09/2022

The service on my vehicle was was very efficient and done quickly however when I got there I got passed by 4 times before someone finally came up to my truck to ask me if I needed help that was the only thing that I felt disappointed in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service, like usual

by Rie Sheridan Rose on 05/09/2022

We go to Town North for all our service needs. The staff is always courteous and knowledgeable. I highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service for my oil change

by Kevin Taylor on 05/09/2022

Fast, efficient and professional service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excessive time taken for nothing

by Yolanda on 05/08/2022

Went in with a check engine light.. the car was at the dealership ALL day for no reason. They said there was nothing wrong with it. The engine light magically disappeared? I believe they decided to reset the car to remove the light yet took all day to do it. They decided to call me 10 mins before they closed to tell me the car was ready to get picked up. When first off, I have no ride to the dealership. Second, if I did get a ride it would take more than 10 mins. Third, when you call to talk with someone in service team.. since it’s 7 minutes before closing… you get passed around since now no one knows anything! Smh. Worst experience ever.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Luis Ruiz on 05/07/2022

Great and timely service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recalibration celebration

by Steve B on 05/07/2022

Brought my ‘21 Rogue in for driving-assist recalibration after having a stoned windshield replaced. They worked with my insurance, got me in quickly, and finished when they said they would—all on a busy Saturday. Good job by Chris and the service crew at Town North!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Love bringing my car back.

by VeeCee Spear on 05/07/2022

I bought my car there 7 years ago, always come back to have service. Jose has taken excellent care of me and helps me to keep it running perfect, always checking to be sure everything is running great. I feel like family!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

On time

by Sue Kirkland on 05/06/2022

I feel safe afterwards for me and my car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

N/A

by orlando on 05/06/2022

quick and easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service at it's best

by Hans Dresen on 05/05/2022

Very professional and customer oriented dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick and Easy

by Tracy TRAFFANSTEDT on 05/05/2022

Friendly, clean, facility. service guy was right on when he estimated an hour.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best Dealership in Austin

by Robert R on 05/05/2022

The staff here is amazing, my favorite service advisor is Amy! I know absolutely nothing about cars and Amy was able to break everything down for me so that I could understand and over all made the whole experience at the dealership so much better!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

Town North Nissan invites you to visit our car and truck dealership in Austin, TX. Our team members are standing by to provide you with some of the best deals near you on Nissan cars, trucks, and SUVs, as well as financing, maintenance, repair, parts and more. Find out why we are one of the Austin area's most trusted Nissan dealers.

ESPAÑOL

Town North Nissan le invita a visitar nuestro concesionario de autos nuevos y usados en Austin, TX. Visítanos hoy para carros Nissan y trocas, camionetas y SUVs, así como servicio completo, autofinanciamiento y más. Nuestro equipo está listo para ayudarle a descubrir porqué somos uno de los mejores distribuidores de coches Nissan en el área Austin.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

What shoppers are searching for