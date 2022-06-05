Customer Reviews of Town North Nissan
Town north nissan is the dealership to go. Don’t wast your time at others.
by 05/06/2022on
Ryan was the best. He was very knowledgeable answered every question I had of the vehicle . He was very patient no pressure what so ever from him in purchasing.
Amy is amazing!
by 05/13/2022on
I came in for an oil change and had an amazing experience with my service advisor Amy! Amy not only provided me with the service I needed but she also brought to my attention the importance of getting my brake fluid flushed every 20,000 miles. I enjoyed her interaction with the other customers and look forward to taking my car back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing service crew
by 05/12/2022on
Everyone is very nice and the work is done correctly and in a timely manner. I almost always have Jose greeting me and writing up my service order...he's the best in my opinion. I wouldn't take my var any where else. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Took Care of my Leaf
by 05/12/2022on
The great people at the Service Dept took care of my little Leaf, diagnosing the problem efficiently and repairing it even faster. Shout out to Chris for above and beyond customer service on his day off!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Trade In
by 05/11/2022on
Everyone was very nice and Val was knowledgeable about the Rogue I was interested in. However the entire process took way too long. I came in at 4 PM and didn’t get out of there till 9. It should not take that long. I made my decision fairly quickly even with some haggling but the approval Process and paperwork took too long. I was ready to walk out and forget the whole thing. I heard other people in the waiting area complaining about how long they had been there too. When I bought my last car at a different dealer I was out in two hours.
Joe’s just great
by 05/11/2022on
Reliable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine Vehicle Maintenance
by 05/11/2022on
Friendly atmosphere and friendly staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service and timely!!!
by 05/11/2022on
Great waiting area and spacious.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service
by 05/10/2022on
Service was pretty quick and got notified
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My oil change experience today
by 05/09/2022on
The service on my vehicle was was very efficient and done quickly however when I got there I got passed by 4 times before someone finally came up to my truck to ask me if I needed help that was the only thing that I felt disappointed in.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service, like usual
by 05/09/2022on
We go to Town North for all our service needs. The staff is always courteous and knowledgeable. I highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service for my oil change
by 05/09/2022on
Fast, efficient and professional service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excessive time taken for nothing
by 05/08/2022on
Went in with a check engine light.. the car was at the dealership ALL day for no reason. They said there was nothing wrong with it. The engine light magically disappeared? I believe they decided to reset the car to remove the light yet took all day to do it. They decided to call me 10 mins before they closed to tell me the car was ready to get picked up. When first off, I have no ride to the dealership. Second, if I did get a ride it would take more than 10 mins. Third, when you call to talk with someone in service team.. since it’s 7 minutes before closing… you get passed around since now no one knows anything! Smh. Worst experience ever.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great service
by 05/07/2022on
Great and timely service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recalibration celebration
by 05/07/2022on
Brought my ‘21 Rogue in for driving-assist recalibration after having a stoned windshield replaced. They worked with my insurance, got me in quickly, and finished when they said they would—all on a busy Saturday. Good job by Chris and the service crew at Town North!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love bringing my car back.
by 05/07/2022on
I bought my car there 7 years ago, always come back to have service. Jose has taken excellent care of me and helps me to keep it running perfect, always checking to be sure everything is running great. I feel like family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
On time
by 05/06/2022on
I feel safe afterwards for me and my car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
N/A
by 05/06/2022on
quick and easy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service at it's best
by 05/05/2022on
Very professional and customer oriented dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick and Easy
by 05/05/2022on
Friendly, clean, facility. service guy was right on when he estimated an hour.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Dealership in Austin
by 05/05/2022on
The staff here is amazing, my favorite service advisor is Amy! I know absolutely nothing about cars and Amy was able to break everything down for me so that I could understand and over all made the whole experience at the dealership so much better!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
