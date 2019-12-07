Customer Reviews of Town North Nissan
New Nissan Rogue
07/12/2019
I purchased a 2019 Nissan Rogue earlier this month and was extremely impressed with the service I received. Ahmad, the new car salesman, was extremely personable and attentive. He made us feel like we were in good hands and made sure we were getting everything we needed from a new vehicle. He understood that were are on an extremely tight budget and didn’t try to up sell or convince us to upgrade to anything we didn’t need. I appreciated his professionalism and am so happy I purchased my new vehicle at Town North Nissan! I can’t imagine having a better experience anywhere else!
Unprofessional Organization
09/09/2020
Do Not Buy Here! you can find bad reviews about this dealer all over the internet! My experience was the worse I had in all my experience as car buyer, I am 49 and change cars every year been in many dealerships and this one is like a bad joke. The people running this business are all [non-permissible content removed] and they will do it till they get the sale done and after the sale is done... Carlos and all his lies: EV Cable inside - lie, Mats inside - lie, 2 keys - lie I traded a car with positive equity and got a cheaper car, My car was worth 25000 and the one I got was 22.000 so they owe me $3000. That usually is paid for most dealers 4-5 weeks after the sale, I been in this situation many times. Its been 3 months and I am still waiting for that check, I been calling, emailing and they just keep lying... so many times they already told me we'll ship it tomorrow overnight. Last excuse they told me FedEx won't deliver to my address and I do get Fedex. I went to the dealership and they told me we ll get the check for you today, waited for 5hrs and then they told me it won't happen today but will ship it tomorrow... more and more lies its been 3 weeks.... STAY AWAY FROM THIS DEALERSHIP!!!!!
Advertising great deals on cars that are not for sale.
08/19/2020
I scheduled an appointment to Check out three different cars that were in my budget. 2010 maxima, 2012 Altima, and 2013 Nissan Juke. It was confirmed via text message all three of these vehicles were available before I made the one hour trip into N. Austin. First off, the salesperson I scheduled with was unavailable and I was passed off. Second the new salesman tried to upscale me on everything other than the three cars mentioned above. He kept asking me to finance although I made it clear before I got there and directly to him that I was there to pay cash. Finally once he realizes I’m getting a little agitated he stands up and says he needs to talk to his sales manager because sometimes the cars aren’t ready to be sold. He leaves for five minutes or so and comes back offering financing on yet another car I hadn’t expressed any interest in. I told him again I was paying cash and please let me see the cars I came to look at. Then he says all three of the cars aren’t for sale because the didn’t pass inspection. This happened yesterday 7/18/20, and all three of them are for sale again today! Ty is place is unethical. They lure people in with good deals and then the lie and try to upscale beyond your budget. I highly do not recommend this place to anyone.
Hapoy with Jose
07/30/2019
Jose Herrera was the best ever service tech. Fast, friendly, poesses a whole book of knowledge. I reccommend him anytime. Yolanda Ayala
Great service
07/24/2019
I had a great service today when I went for an oil change. The service department found a problem with my battery and were able to replace it at no cost as it was within warranty. Thank you to Christi for keeping me informed and explaining things. Once again amazing service
Rogue Sport
07/13/2019
My first oil change at Northtown Nissan was a pleasant one but dissappointed because my appointment was not honored...I was told that services are on first come/first serve basis...so why make an appointment in the first place?
New Nissan Rogue
07/12/2019
I purchased a 2019 Nissan Rogue earlier this month and was extremely impressed with the service I received. Ahmad, the new car salesman, was extremely personable and attentive. He made us feel like we were in good hands and made sure we were getting everything we needed from a new vehicle. He understood that were are on an extremely tight budget and didn’t try to up sell or convince us to upgrade to anything we didn’t need. I appreciated his professionalism and am so happy I purchased my new vehicle at Town North Nissan! I can’t imagine having a better experience anywhere else!
great service experience
06/12/2019
You know how much you're going to pay for the service before they perform the maintenance work on your car. The agent was very nice and responsible. Recommend to do the car service here!
Best experience buying a car
06/11/2019
I had a great experience buying my Maxima at Austin Town North Nissan. They gave me the best price possible, were respectful, and helpful through the entire process. It really was the best car buying experience I have ever had. I highly recommend this dealership.
Excellent salesmanship
05/14/2019
Oleg is a bright and astute sales person. I went in for an oil change and came out with new car. Loving it. I didn't know I needed a different car. It's like riding on butter.
Nissan does not honor warranty because of k&n filter
04/10/2019
At 13500 miles check engine light went on. Dealership said the maf sensor needs cleaning and reprogramming and charged me $258. They denied warranty bec of k&n filter. Ive used k&n in all my vehicles (2011 camry and 2015 mazda). Never had a problem. Now we get a chk engine light at 13500 miles and its because of the same brand ilter? I dont think so. This is the 1st and last nissan vehicle i will own.
Great service
04/08/2019
The staff was super helpful and what I told them what I was looking for, they called around to different locations and to try to find exactly what I wanted. They had my truck delivered from Round Rock that same day! I love my new 2019 2.5 liter 5 speed manual Nissan Frontier and and look forward to having it for years.
Awesome
03/31/2019
Thank you Jace for your help repairing my Rogue. 100% satisfied
Great service
03/30/2019
Jace May was great, he kept us informed on everything they were doing on my vehicle.
Great customer service
03/11/2019
My service appointment was great. The service technician was knowledgeable and answered all my questions. My car was serviced pretty fast I had a good experience overall.
Reliable service
03/05/2019
Having taken our pathfinder to 3 other Nissan dealerships, the experience at town north was superior. I appreciate Dan Stone and his expertise and follow through. I felt he was honest and followed normal protocols to find out that was wrong with the vehicle
Oil change Plus tire rotation
03/05/2019
I service representative was very helpful very informative and easy to talk to the service done on my vehicle Done quickly and efficiently
Great customer service
03/04/2019
Edmunds, was a great salesman and he really helped me get a great car.
Great dealership and salesmen
03/02/2019
Town North Nissan is a great place to buy a new or used vehicle. I found exactly what I wanted with no pressure and my payments are were I wanted them to be. The salesmen were also excellent. Their names are Jason and Frank. So if anyone is looking for a new or used car/truck definitely contact or go by Town North Nissan
Props to Town North
03/02/2019
I usually don’t write reviews but I thought my experience at Town North Nissan was definitely worth sharing! Ill start by saying I had a surprisingly good time here. Customer service is something I always look for wherever I shop, and Ashton did a great job of meeting my expectations. From the get go he greeted me AND treated me as someone who had a real need and not just someone who was trying to buy a car. As I continued to shop around, I had one other associate help me, Nate, he showed me the Altima’s and was very knowledgeable about the mechanics and safety features of the car. Even though all of it was very over my head, I appreciated him sharing his expertise on the vehicle. I also really liked that fact that he owned the car that I was getting, that’s a huge plus for me: when people use what they are selling, it really shows they are not just out to make money. The final part of the process was smooth as well, they not only fought hard for my business, but also respected me and my time. They were quick to offer better incentives than the other dealers in Austin and had no problem beating their competition. The sales manager Hardy as well as Ashton kept in touch with me outside the dealership which a lot of places just don’t flat out do. Again, I don’t usually write reviews, but I felt as if Town North deserved a good one. I’m very happy with my purchase and I definitely recommend this dealership if you are in the market for a dependable and long term vehicle. Happy Car Hunting, Sanka
Awesome Experience!
03/01/2019
Kevin was really nice and easy going. No high pressure sales. The guys in finance really helped me the best they could. 5 star service at Town North Nissan!!!
Purchased brand new car
02/28/2019
Ashton was the sales rep that assisted me he help me so much i have bad credit so I knew I was going to have to put a downpayment they worked with me he tried his best to get me in the car I wanted I love my brand new car i recommend town north nissan. He even got me lunch since it did take awhile
