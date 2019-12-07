sales Rating

I usually don’t write reviews but I thought my experience at Town North Nissan was definitely worth sharing! Ill start by saying I had a surprisingly good time here. Customer service is something I always look for wherever I shop, and Ashton did a great job of meeting my expectations. From the get go he greeted me AND treated me as someone who had a real need and not just someone who was trying to buy a car. As I continued to shop around, I had one other associate help me, Nate, he showed me the Altima’s and was very knowledgeable about the mechanics and safety features of the car. Even though all of it was very over my head, I appreciated him sharing his expertise on the vehicle. I also really liked that fact that he owned the car that I was getting, that’s a huge plus for me: when people use what they are selling, it really shows they are not just out to make money. The final part of the process was smooth as well, they not only fought hard for my business, but also respected me and my time. They were quick to offer better incentives than the other dealers in Austin and had no problem beating their competition. The sales manager Hardy as well as Ashton kept in touch with me outside the dealership which a lot of places just don’t flat out do. Again, I don’t usually write reviews, but I felt as if Town North deserved a good one. I’m very happy with my purchase and I definitely recommend this dealership if you are in the market for a dependable and long term vehicle. Happy Car Hunting, Sanka Read more