Howdy Honda

5519 E Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78741
Great salesman awful finance department

by Great salesman awful finance on 09/19/2020

Nick, the salesman, was awesome. When I contacted him by phone he was courteous and sent me a video of the car (I live 80 miles away). Every phone call and every text was informative and helpful. When I drove up to see the car he made us feel welcome. That's the good. The finance department is a different story.  The finance manager (some blonde lady whose name I cannot read on my paperwork) was initially kind but turned quite sour quickly.  I have often looked at car salesmen as being the dishonest ones but this lady changed my view. They refused my Security Service financing which I had lined up when I walked in the door, and to get the car I had come from San Antonio to Austin to buy, forced me to use their in-house financing at 2.5 points higher than mine, then added several things above the purchase price that were “required”, which I did not want and should not have had to pay for. The experience with their finance person made it clear that whatever they felt they lost on the car price they more than make up for when you deal with the finance office. She quickly turned what was a nice experience into an affair I hope I never have to do again.  From the addition of garbage I did not want on my deal (nitrogen in the tires, GPS tracking) to her very obvious frustration with me when I was unwilling to pay more than what I had intended she single-handedly ruined the experience. The only reason my rating is a two star is because of Nick, the salesperson, otherwise the rating would be one star.  I will finish by saying that I have no plans to ever visit this dealership again, thanks to this lady’s complete lack of integrity.  I hope that no one ever has to deal with her.

