Extremely Nice
by 12/03/2018on
Staff was very friendly as soon as I pulled in. Service advisor got with me quickly and I was done within the time they had mentioned. Been to a lot of dealerships for service and Covert definitely has been the best to deal with
Therapuetic Experience
by 06/29/2018on
We recently experienced the professionalism and quality of sales/service of the Covert Staff. After an unforgettable experience with a local dealership in San Antonio we decided to trade our son's car and found one at Covert. From the initial contact via Cargurus to meeting/dealing with Jorge (great name), finance, general manger and now the service department I am flabbergasted by their willingness to invite us into the Covert family. Trust me when I laud these guys after dealing with the same service advisor at a local dealership for over 18 years, they have made a heck of impression on me in one week. It's not often you purchase a vehicle and walk away totally satisfied with all aspects as we are at this time. The only thing I can say is: my servicing dealership in San Antonio has some HUGE shoes to fill but I have the comfort of knowing I can always return to COVERT! Thanks guys! George!
Frustrated
by 06/12/2018on
Today I sent someone to get a replacement key fob for my CTS and I was annoyed and frustrated at the process they had to go through. They went to the parts department and purchased the key but never notified them that they had to get the key programmed to the car. Went back to ask them what he needed to do to get it programmed, and took the department a long time to even answer that question. He told them he would have to come back cause he needed to get to work and when he went to leave, the key fob he had when he got there wasn't working either. They had taken it apart and it wouldn't work after that. They offered to pay half of the cost to program the new one. Had they not broke the first one, we wouldn't need to pay anything for programming since we have a professional who could program it. In the end, they covered the $120 to program the new key, but that still left us with just the new key and the old one not working. While it only takes a few minutes to program this key fob, they were there from 9am until 1:30pm even though the department told them it would be an hour. This is by far the worst customer service I have experienced with a dealership in a long time for something so simple.
Great Customer Service!
by 06/11/2018on
I recently purchased a used Nissan Maxima from Covert Cadillac in late April of this year. The vehicle had some issues that needed to be addressed. Bob Larimore, General Sales Manager for Covert Cadillac, handled my case personally. He was great! I am very pleased with my purchase, their Customer Service and would highly recommend this dealership. Thanks again Bob for all of your help - it is greatly appreciated...
Great Consistent Service
by 04/09/2018on
I called on a Saturday in a panic because my check engine light came on and my car was stalling. The service department assured me that they would take care of me and helped me tow it in. Jason Wolk greeted me and made me feel valued. Jason and the ladies got me a loaner and took care of my car. I was so very grateful. Outstanding service. Always.!
Ask for Cory Rutherford
by 12/19/2017on
Cory has been professional and upfront the entire sales process, and made what could be a hassle to some, very easy. We will look to Covert, and Cory, in the future.
Service review
by 08/23/2017on
Covert service takes fantastic care of me. Thank you Jason Wolk for answering all my questions and responding quickly when I have a need for service.
Jim Henry Service Experience
by 06/20/2017on
My service experience with Covert was great. My service advisor Joe was spot on. He was very knowledgeable and told me everything that was going to be done and the price. I got a loaner, my car was seen as soon as I got to the dealership and it was fixed the same day. I couldn't be happier
Awesome buying experience stress and hassle free
by 05/24/2017on
The best and quickest buying process I ever had with any dealer I went in to look at a 13 Lexus lx570 since I was in the area I came from Houston tx due to work and after work I found they had the car I was looking for a while and was looking for a great deal and that day was not ready to buy car that day was just looking to see how it drove etc and then I called my salesman bill p back and made him a offer and they gave me counter offer n we agreed on price over the phone in 15 min then I did online credit app had everything approved and literally did everything on the phone from payments to warranty all agreed on phone my finance manager was Jerry Duran he was awesome took care of me on all finances and went in picked up car was in and out of dealer In less then 30 min I would highly recommend this dealership they respect your time and very understanding and very aggressive on price thanks bill P , Eric, Jerry, Corey for the great deal will recommend al my family and friends love my Lexus
surprized
by 03/06/2017on
I have used covert cadillac service department and its awesome.Anyway I'm pre approved through roadloans at high interest so after emailing a sales rep was persuaded to try for pre approval with covert in hopes to get lower interest rate.Well after three days never heard back so I email sales rep nothing .To make long story short I was highly disappointed took three inquiries and never heard a darn thing.
cadillac XT5
by 01/03/2017on
Very Good! Jeff Perantoni, salesman, treated me fairly and personally during negotiation to purchase. Jeff Payne, the technical expert was very knowledgeable explained all the technology features perfectly. Jennifer Martinez, the service writer quickly and efficiently rectified a concern.
Exceptional Service!
by 12/15/2016on
With the assistance of Jason, Amit, Jerry, Brad and the 2 gentlemen that personally delivered my new 2016 Cadillac Escalade to me in Dallas from Austin...I honestly could not speak highly enough of them all. This is the 2nd vehicle I have gotten from Covert Cadillac of Austin, and my boyfriend, Steve, has also purchased 2 vehicles from Covert. I sent Jason an 'Offer Sheet' from an unrelated Cadillac dealership located in Dallas and within hours he was able to beat and surpass their offer (in both features and figures) and immediately got me in contact with Amit in financing to finalize Lease Terms. Amit was nothing less than professional, efficient and helpful; Jerry executed in the same manner. I have a busy career and was beyond appreciative of the efficiency andb professionalism of how the entire transaction was handled. The two gentlemen that delivered by vehicle to me were polite, professional and courteous. All of these reasons (and more) are why myself and my boyfriend will continue going through Covert Cadillac of Austin for all of our vehicles. TOP NOTCH ALL THE WAY!
Retired
by 07/27/2016on
Excellent treatment. Great pricing!
service oil change and tire rotation at colvert cadillac, austin tx
by 07/08/2016on
Colbert Cadillac in Austin TX, the service was excellent, prompt service, and courteous representative. The waiting room was a nice environment, other reps there asked if they could get me anything to drink, etc. The overall experience again was excellent. I would definitely recommend Colbert Cadillac with the highest rating, because they were able to honor all commitments made. E. O.
Great service with pleasant facility.
by 06/01/2016on
I have owned Ford, Chevrolet, Plymouth, Studibake, Dodge, Chrysler, Huppmobile, and none of their facilities are as well run and pleasant as Covert Cadillac in Austin, Texas!
Great service
by 04/30/2016on
I am now on my 3rd Cadillac SRX lease! Covert Cadillac makes it so easy to turn I my last car and they had just the color combo I wanted for my new ride!!! Car looks good and the process took very little time for me to drive off!!
Great service, great service representative
by 04/20/2016on
Great service as always, service advisor kept in touch all the way through. Work completed as requested.
Escalade Platinum Purchase
by 04/18/2016on
The Covert Cadillac team did a great job on pricing and getting my new Escalade delivered to me in Kansas. This is my second purchase from this team and I give a big shout out to Connie and Jason for making this a very smooth transaction!
Covert - Great Service
by 04/13/2016on
I have been a GMC customer since the 70's and have always found the service departments to be outstanding. This time, when my "check engine" light came on, I immediately called and made an appointment and was told to come in the next morning. I arrived and my vehicle was immediately taken back for diagnosing what was wrong and after 3 hours was all ready to go. The parts and labor were still under warranty and the bill was $0.00.
Awesome Service
by 04/13/2016on
For the service you get assigned to a specific service tech. They remember you by name and are always out for your best interest. Ask for Adam, he is the best!
Covert is the place to go for a car...
by 04/12/2016on
I always enjoy going to covert... from the minute you get out of your car there is someone there to say hi or can l help you with something..my favorite salesman being Joe Joseph he went above and beyond to get what l was looking for..his upbeat attude is what draws people into your showroom, and keeps them coming back..from the salesfloor to the service dept area that is clean,comfortable and once again you are greeted with smiles,good attitudes, and professionalism by those in the service dept who are waiting to service your car in a timely manner and get it back to you ready to go in tiptop shape...thanks covert for your services provided....phyllis wright