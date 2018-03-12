service Rating

Today I sent someone to get a replacement key fob for my CTS and I was annoyed and frustrated at the process they had to go through. They went to the parts department and purchased the key but never notified them that they had to get the key programmed to the car. Went back to ask them what he needed to do to get it programmed, and took the department a long time to even answer that question. He told them he would have to come back cause he needed to get to work and when he went to leave, the key fob he had when he got there wasn't working either. They had taken it apart and it wouldn't work after that. They offered to pay half of the cost to program the new one. Had they not broke the first one, we wouldn't need to pay anything for programming since we have a professional who could program it. In the end, they covered the $120 to program the new key, but that still left us with just the new key and the old one not working. While it only takes a few minutes to program this key fob, they were there from 9am until 1:30pm even though the department told them it would be an hour. This is by far the worst customer service I have experienced with a dealership in a long time for something so simple. Read more