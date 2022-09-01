1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Past experiences at a Herb Chambers Dealership have been wonderful. However, if you are expecting that same great customer service from the Herb Chambers Dealership at his Warwick Cadillac location, you will be disappointed. We brought a 2020 Cadillac last Saturday. As we progressed with this Dealership, we learned a few disappointing differences. We bought a Premium car. The car comes with carpeted floor mats. We expected to see rubber Premium mats. Although it's said to be a premium car it comes with regular carpet mats. The salesperson Brandon and then the Manager Leo told us we would have to purchase Premium mats. We learned this Herb Chambers Cadillac location does not have an in house registration service. They still have 'runners'. To date we do not have our car registration. They did not say the delay was because we are in MA. This Dealership says the delay is because of COVID the 'runner's can not wait at the Registry. Again, this Dealership does not have in house registration otherwise this would not be an issue.Yesterday a different person told me the delay with registration is because of MA computers problems. I told her the registration and the inspection sticker are two separate matters. In MA there is no delay with getting a car registration. Due to a computer hack with contractors having do with inspection stickers there is currently a delay receiving inspection stickers. Inspections stickers is not our issue at the moment. Yesterday we were told the mats car now in. Today we called to tell them we would be in to pick up the mats, have the front plate placed and find out where the tire kit is in the trunk. We can not find where it is and Brandon could not tell me where to look. Brandon told us, we could not come in today. He's busy. Come in Sunday, Monday or Tuesday but not today. I told him if he is busy we will see whoever to get the mats , be shown where the tire kit is located and to have the front license plate mounted. Brandon tell me, the tech who mounts the license plate is not in today. I said there is a special person to mount a license plate in the service department. He said yes. I could continue but you get the drift.The service is not what one would expect from a Herb Chambers Dealership. We did not go to a no name off the street car dealership ... we went to Herb Chambers ... we expected good service. Read more