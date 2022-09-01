Herb Chambers Cadillac of Warwick
Complete con artists
by 01/09/2022on
Ordered an Escalade - was told the price was 6k over MSRP which is ridiculous already but I agreed to it so I stuck by it. Asked specifically when agreeing to it about my lease rate and was told by Melissa that ‘they don’t play games with stuff on the back end’ so I will get the base money factor. 3 weeks later when the car arrives they tried loading 4K in extra costs in other parts of the loan…..and when called out said it ‘was a mistake in the software’. Then just said they were gonna charge me 3 times the base MF because that’s ‘what they do on Escalades’. Somehow….it equated to exactly 4K more for the car. The GM point blank told me ‘it’s my car and if you want it your gonna pay it’. Left with no choice and after paying deposits and buying accessories we relented. After having the car for a month the finance guy called and wanted another $200 so I could get my tag…comical. These people are common criminals. Do not ever buy a car from them. PS - all this is in writing also….didn’t even matter
Poor unexpected Herb Chambers Experience
by 04/17/2021on
Past experiences at a Herb Chambers Dealership have been wonderful. However, if you are expecting that same great customer service from the Herb Chambers Dealership at his Warwick Cadillac location, you will be disappointed. We brought a 2020 Cadillac last Saturday. As we progressed with this Dealership, we learned a few disappointing differences. We bought a Premium car. The car comes with carpeted floor mats. We expected to see rubber Premium mats. Although it's said to be a premium car it comes with regular carpet mats. The salesperson Brandon and then the Manager Leo told us we would have to purchase Premium mats. We learned this Herb Chambers Cadillac location does not have an in house registration service. They still have 'runners'. To date we do not have our car registration. They did not say the delay was because we are in MA. This Dealership says the delay is because of COVID the 'runner's can not wait at the Registry. Again, this Dealership does not have in house registration otherwise this would not be an issue.Yesterday a different person told me the delay with registration is because of MA computers problems. I told her the registration and the inspection sticker are two separate matters. In MA there is no delay with getting a car registration. Due to a computer hack with contractors having do with inspection stickers there is currently a delay receiving inspection stickers. Inspections stickers is not our issue at the moment. Yesterday we were told the mats car now in. Today we called to tell them we would be in to pick up the mats, have the front plate placed and find out where the tire kit is in the trunk. We can not find where it is and Brandon could not tell me where to look. Brandon told us, we could not come in today. He's busy. Come in Sunday, Monday or Tuesday but not today. I told him if he is busy we will see whoever to get the mats , be shown where the tire kit is located and to have the front license plate mounted. Brandon tell me, the tech who mounts the license plate is not in today. I said there is a special person to mount a license plate in the service department. He said yes. I could continue but you get the drift.The service is not what one would expect from a Herb Chambers Dealership. We did not go to a no name off the street car dealership ... we went to Herb Chambers ... we expected good service.
Awesome Experience!
by 08/26/2020on
What a great experience!! After going to CarMax and driving a dirty car, we drove down the road to HC. What a breathe of fresh air, literally. Not only will I be back, but I will refer anyone looking for a vehicle. From sales, to management and Jackie in finance - look no further.
AJ Pulvie
by 12/10/2019on
AJ is absolutely the best. Professional, personable and knowledgeable. Always willing to go above and beyond!
service
by 10/08/2019on
best service and best people .. hands down great dealership
Routine maintenance
by 09/23/2019on
AJ always greets me by name and keeps me apprised of the time left to complete the job. Such a pleasure to work with. Thank you for another wonderful experience
Herb Chambers Cadillac
by 09/12/2019on
Thank you to Jamie and A.J. for unparalleled service. They are my exclusive Cadillac service provider.
As always, exceptional
by 09/10/2019on
The service department that is tops!
XT5 Service
by 09/09/2019on
Great service done on my 18 XT5. AJ Pulvie is the best! Always takes great care of my car.
2019 Cadillac XT4
by 08/17/2019on
Harold was one of the best salesman I have ever worked with. Jackie also was so very pleasant and helpful with her explanations of our options during the financial side of the purchase.
Awesome
by 07/09/2019on
Service dept is always extremely helpful
service
by 05/22/2019on
Always a pleasant experience.
President
by 04/14/2019on
The dealership and there sales team were excellent. Well experienced in there field . I am a very happy customer . Thank you.
2009 CTS Premium
by 04/10/2019on
I deal with Alfred Pulvie a.k.a. AJ and have been since I purchased my vehicle. He constantly keeps me informed of the progress with my automobile, as well as associated costs. This last time our vehicle had a check engine light on it came back as a timing chain code and needed to be replaced. He and the tech were able to find a bulletin for this repair and ultimately the cost was covered completely under that bulletin. I always feel when I bring my vehicle in and work with AJ that I’m going to get the best service at the best price because of his work ethic to make certain his customer is treated like they are number one. In short I would say AJ is an asset to your company and should be treated as such. Sincerely AL Capobianco.
Service
by 04/09/2019on
Job was done on time as requested.
Excellent service
by 03/06/2019on
Service staff is exceptional
Review
by 02/20/2019on
Timely. courteous and professional service provided.
great service ,and AJ is so polite
by 01/07/2019on
ONSTAR notified us that my car need service My appt. was on time and service was 15 minutes sooner than I was told and my cars was washed and I got a discount WOO-HOO.....
SRX Fix
by 12/27/2018on
My 9 year old SRX needed quite a bit of work. It was going to be rather expensive. The Service Representative worked with me to determine what work was necessary and just how much should have done considering the fact I was thinking about trading the car in.
Best Service
by 12/21/2018on
Best five star service all the way around from sales, customer service to parts department. I could not ask enough from a dealership. Herb Chambers Cadillac in Warwick, RI is the best. Thanks for being there for me and my family.
Mr.
by 12/04/2018on
Always have a pleasant experience when bringing my car infor service. My Service advisor (Michael) is always very helpfull and professional.
