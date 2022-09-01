Skip to main content
Herb Chambers Cadillac of Warwick

1511 Bald Hill Rd, Warwick, RI 02886
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Cadillac of Warwick

2.3
Overall Rating
2.33 out of 5 stars(60)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
60 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Complete con artists

by SRL on 01/09/2022

Ordered an Escalade - was told the price was 6k over MSRP which is ridiculous already but I agreed to it so I stuck by it. Asked specifically when agreeing to it about my lease rate and was told by Melissa that ‘they don’t play games with stuff on the back end’ so I will get the base money factor. 3 weeks later when the car arrives they tried loading 4K in extra costs in other parts of the loan…..and when called out said it ‘was a mistake in the software’. Then just said they were gonna charge me 3 times the base MF because that’s ‘what they do on Escalades’. Somehow….it equated to exactly 4K more for the car. The GM point blank told me ‘it’s my car and if you want it your gonna pay it’. Left with no choice and after paying deposits and buying accessories we relented. After having the car for a month the finance guy called and wanted another $200 so I could get my tag…comical. These people are common criminals. Do not ever buy a car from them. PS - all this is in writing also….didn’t even matter

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Poor unexpected Herb Chambers Experience

by Sullivan on 04/17/2021

Past experiences at a Herb Chambers Dealership have been wonderful. However, if you are expecting that same great customer service from the Herb Chambers Dealership at his Warwick Cadillac location, you will be disappointed. We brought a 2020 Cadillac last Saturday. As we progressed with this Dealership, we learned a few disappointing differences. We bought a Premium car. The car comes with carpeted floor mats. We expected to see rubber Premium mats. Although it's said to be a premium car it comes with regular carpet mats. The salesperson Brandon and then the Manager Leo told us we would have to purchase Premium mats. We learned this Herb Chambers Cadillac location does not have an in house registration service. They still have 'runners'. To date we do not have our car registration. They did not say the delay was because we are in MA. This Dealership says the delay is because of COVID the 'runner's can not wait at the Registry. Again, this Dealership does not have in house registration otherwise this would not be an issue.Yesterday a different person told me the delay with registration is because of MA computers problems. I told her the registration and the inspection sticker are two separate matters. In MA there is no delay with getting a car registration. Due to a computer hack with contractors having do with inspection stickers there is currently a delay receiving inspection stickers. Inspections stickers is not our issue at the moment. Yesterday we were told the mats car now in. Today we called to tell them we would be in to pick up the mats, have the front plate placed and find out where the tire kit is in the trunk. We can not find where it is and Brandon could not tell me where to look. Brandon told us, we could not come in today. He's busy. Come in Sunday, Monday or Tuesday but not today. I told him if he is busy we will see whoever to get the mats , be shown where the tire kit is located and to have the front license plate mounted. Brandon tell me, the tech who mounts the license plate is not in today. I said there is a special person to mount a license plate in the service department. He said yes. I could continue but you get the drift.The service is not what one would expect from a Herb Chambers Dealership. We did not go to a no name off the street car dealership ... we went to Herb Chambers ... we expected good service.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Experience!

by Susan Joseph on 08/26/2020

What a great experience!! After going to CarMax and driving a dirty car, we drove down the road to HC. What a breathe of fresh air, literally. Not only will I be back, but I will refer anyone looking for a vehicle. From sales, to management and Jackie in finance - look no further.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

AJ Pulvie

by Marc on 12/10/2019

AJ is absolutely the best. Professional, personable and knowledgeable. Always willing to go above and beyond!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

service

by Lynn on 10/08/2019

best service and best people .. hands down great dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Routine maintenance

by MaryC on 09/23/2019

AJ always greets me by name and keeps me apprised of the time left to complete the job. Such a pleasure to work with. Thank you for another wonderful experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Herb Chambers Cadillac

by . on 09/12/2019

Thank you to Jamie and A.J. for unparalleled service. They are my exclusive Cadillac service provider.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

As always, exceptional

by Michele on 09/10/2019

The service department that is tops!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

XT5 Service

by Sharon on 09/09/2019

Great service done on my 18 XT5. AJ Pulvie is the best! Always takes great care of my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2019 Cadillac XT4

by spejast-charter.net on 08/17/2019

Harold was one of the best salesman I have ever worked with. Jackie also was so very pleasant and helpful with her explanations of our options during the financial side of the purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome

by Mike on 07/09/2019

Service dept is always extremely helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

service

by service on 05/22/2019

Always a pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

President

by 42 on 04/14/2019

The dealership and there sales team were excellent. Well experienced in there field . I am a very happy customer . Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2009 CTS Premium

by AlbertCapobianco on 04/10/2019

I deal with Alfred Pulvie a.k.a. AJ and have been since I purchased my vehicle. He constantly keeps me informed of the progress with my automobile, as well as associated costs. This last time our vehicle had a check engine light on it came back as a timing chain code and needed to be replaced. He and the tech were able to find a bulletin for this repair and ultimately the cost was covered completely under that bulletin. I always feel when I bring my vehicle in and work with AJ that I’m going to get the best service at the best price because of his work ethic to make certain his customer is treated like they are number one. In short I would say AJ is an asset to your company and should be treated as such. Sincerely AL Capobianco.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Tracy on 04/09/2019

Job was done on time as requested.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service

by Anthony on 03/06/2019

Service staff is exceptional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Review

by Newportowner on 02/20/2019

Timely. courteous and professional service provided.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

great service ,and AJ is so polite

by Joanne on 01/07/2019

ONSTAR notified us that my car need service My appt. was on time and service was 15 minutes sooner than I was told and my cars was washed and I got a discount WOO-HOO.....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

SRX Fix

by SRX on 12/27/2018

My 9 year old SRX needed quite a bit of work. It was going to be rather expensive. The Service Representative worked with me to determine what work was necessary and just how much should have done considering the fact I was thinking about trading the car in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best Service

by Randy on 12/21/2018

Best five star service all the way around from sales, customer service to parts department. I could not ask enough from a dealership. Herb Chambers Cadillac in Warwick, RI is the best. Thanks for being there for me and my family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mr.

by Mike on 12/04/2018

Always have a pleasant experience when bringing my car infor service. My Service advisor (Michael) is always very helpfull and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
53 cars in stock
33 new13 used7 certified pre-owned
Cadillac CT5
Cadillac CT5
8 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Cadillac CT4
Cadillac CT4
6 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

