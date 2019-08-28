Bought a new F-150 for me and a new Explorer for my wife. The sales team was great and always had an answer to our questions. There was never any pressure and everyone was polite and courteous. I like the mom and pop feel of the place. You just get the impression that everyone wants to help you and enjoys working there. Robin Ford is the best place to buy a Ford in the Philly are hands down!
I recently brought my wife's car in for service. They guys were so helpful and diligent in keeping me up to date about the status of my repair(s). Plus, they ever gave me a 10% veteran discount! I will never go anywhere else for service from now on.
I just bought and recently serviced a pre-owned F-150 at Robin Ford. They got me in and out in under 2 hours for a break job and tire rotation! Plus they gave me a 10% discount for being in the Navy. Great bunch of people and super attentive. They now hav my business for life!
I was in the market for a new or used car and had traveled many miles searching for the right vehicle. Not only did I find the vehicle, but it was at Robin Ford and I was treated with absolute respect. I got a great deal and enjoyed buying a car for the first time ever. Robin Ford has won my business!
Just bought another new SUV from Robin Ford. This is my 6th from them. Every time we go in, we are greeted with a smile and offered a beverage. Our sales person Jules was very sweet and she was not pushy at all. We got the exact Edge we wanted for the price we wanted to pay! I tell all my family and neighbors that Robin is the place to buy and service any vehicle in Delco.
I had taken my F-150 into 2 other dealers, Springfield Ford and Pacifico Ford for a noise in the engine. Both dealers had my truck for over a week and couldn't fix the problem. I was very annoyed. So, I went took it to Robin Ford (which I should have done from the start, because everyone told me they have the best service department in the area- even for non-Fords), and they had my truck for less than 36 hours, diagnosed the issue and fixed it! Those guys are great. They gave me a lower vehicle and kept me up to date throughout the entire process on what they were doing and how much longer they thought it would take! I'll never go anywhere else again!
They totally disregard what I said and wanted ... they replaced the motor in my explore for my sun roof and was told they unclogged all the drains.. a few days later my car flooded again!!. Then tried to throw a 65 dollar discount they gave me for their service.. NEVER AGAIN
I recently purchased a used Challenger from Robin Ford. The staff at Robin Ford broke the stereotype for a typical car sales deal. They had the car I wanted at a price that was reasonable. From the start, Michelle worked with me and respected my inconvenient "third shift" lifestyle hours. After a night of working, I drove an hour on i95 to test drive the vehicle, and Michelle was already prepared for my arrival . Eric, a product specialist took care of me during the process, allowed me to take my time with the vehicle, test it, and facilitated a fair appraisal on my trade in. I was sold. I purchased the vehicle that morning. Jim was instrumental in disclosing all other pertinent information to my purchase, such as recalls and warranty concerns. I am highly satisfied, and would brave i-95 again during rush hour to deal with this team.
Robin Ford made my car buying experience easy and enjoyable. At no point did I feel pressured to make a purchase and Chris McMullin, an extremely knowledgeable and friendly Product Specialist, worked with me to reach a price and financing terms that I was comfortable with. He also took the time to demonstrate how to use the many features of the car I was interested in and invited me to come back to see him with any questions that might arise. I left the dealership happy with my new ride a late model Mustang convertible and a few more new friends.
Anyone with a ford car,truck,suv please i cant stress this enough please goto robins ford for any concerns or tech problems or just have a question my name is shaun h i live in Delaware county an i bought my truck preowned in nov 2017 ruby red 2014 f150 ecoboost screw 6.5 bed. Anyway im not in anyway sponsored or paid by ford for this review this was real life experience. So i got my truck loved it still do an i take very good care of it so me an my wife were on 95 south heading home from picking up a pressure washer an all of sudden my truck decides to go from 6th gear at 65mph down to 1st gear by itself back tires locked up an almost killed us twice it was reving up by itself to then wrench light came on after all of this i was in a construction zone no shoulder limped it to on ramp from edgemont ave onto 95 south to get to safty meanwhile my mind was blown cars 18 wheelers are flipping us off beeping noone helped two cops pasted no help either anyway we get a tow it was late sun night i get it home call murphys ford mon morning an it then starts. So they tell me oh sorry this happened but we cant get you in for two weeks huh? I was pissed so called warrenty company asked them what can i do they said call other ford places so i called robins ford an rob service tech great guy said we are so sorry about this issue we can get you in on weds i said great had it towed there they had it for three days then called me again rob said hey we definitely found out the trans self destructed itself an it needs to be rebuilt we will go that route first if we do not succeed we will push a new trans threw on your warrenty omg really i said i was almost in tears cause i 4got to mention murphys ford asked me what happen after i told them we got strainded in middle of 95 plsying dodge ball with live cars an trucks heading at us at 90mph i didnt even get a oh man we are sorry or thank god your ok anyway they did however say it sounds like a trans issue well we hope its inside trans cause if it was something outside trans or leading to trans an caused trans to overheat an lock up youll be buying a new one we wont cover it. So i was convined murphys ford didnt give a [non-permissible content removed] about us or thst big warrenty they sound me up on they were by all means gonna try to find a way to make me eat a trans an he even told me about how much installed 5-8 k now why would they say thst if they wernt planning on blameing it on me. Well i got truck to robins no questions asked truck trans was completely overhauled an it feels better then it ever did an i was so sketchy leaving there shaking afraid of that night repeating itself but robins ford rob an steve in services department where the best guys ive ever met awsome work guys thank you so much it means the world to me i love my truck.
After having a very bad first experience at a previous dealership, I went to Robin Ford with a cautious mind. I immediately felt at ease with Dave Adler helping me with all of my car buying needs. I went in with the idea of purchasing a new 2017 leftover vehicle due to budgeting purposes, and I left the dealership with the purchase of a new 2018 vehicle with a better package and still in my budget/affordable price range. Himself, along with the finance department, helped to make my first large purchase as a recent college graduate as simple and enjoyable as possible. Thank you!
My wife had an Explorer that was out of warranty and we took it to a Ford Dealer closest to our home in Springfield. They had it for 10 days and couldn't fix the transmission correctly. So, I got it out of there and brought it to Robin Ford and it took them 2 days to fix correctly, and they charged me 15% less than my normal dealer! From now on, I will only get my vehicles serviced at Robin Ford. They were courteous, kept me updated with the repair and didn't try to gouge me on the price the way the other Ford dealer did (Springfield). I highly recommend Robin Ford to everyone I know! Thanks Sean, Rob and Steve.
Bought my first truck from Robin Ford last week. Was in and out fast with no hassle. Salesman, managers, and staff were all very easy and pleasant to deal with. Definitely go back again to purchase. Best dealer experience I ever had buying a truck.
I bought my 10th car today at Robin Ford. Their sales staff is always cordial and never pushy. They have a great selection and my husband and I have nothing but praise for Jim, Mickey and the rest of the staff at Robin. Plus, they have a GREAT service department! Highly recommended!!!
I recently brought my wife's car into Robin Ford for a scheduled oil change.
Upon arrival, Walt wrote me up and took my keys.
36 minutes later, not only did they change my oil, but gave me a complimentary tire rotation and multi point inspection... for only $29 bucks.
I was offered a donut and coffee and really enjoyed watching the olympics in their customer lounge.
Robin Ford has a great staff, good prices and efficient and fast maintenance options.
They are my new dealership for all our family's cars.
I went to Robin Ford with my wife not sure what we wanted to purchase.
We looked at SUVs and cars and Mickey greeted us at the door and right away offered us coffee.
After my wife had a cup of coffee, we discussed what was important in our buying decision and he led us to several choices.
We ended up buying a new Edge in white platinum with tan leather.
My wife loves it.
Mickey couldn't have been nicer and more accommodating and then Jim came over with leasing options and really made our day.
They got the payment in our range and we are very happy.
We are both very pleased with the entire experience and will be recommending Robin Ford to all our family and friends.
This really was the most pleasurable buying experience we've ever had.
Kudos to Robin Ford and their staff... it truly is a one of a kind dealership!
I recently brought my truck in to get new tires.
Not only did they give me a great price, but they offered me a rental car so I didn't have to wait around.
Steve, Sean and Walt make you feel at home and really take care of me and my family every time we come in.
I've been coming to Robin Ford since the late 1980s, they truly are the best Ford dealership in the Philly area!
I recently purchased a new 2014 Ford Fusion from Robin Ford.
I traded in a 2006 Audi A4.
I felt at home the minute I walked into the showroom.
I was never pressured, yet my salesperson directed me gently.
I feel I got a great deal and I'm very happy with their service department too.
We needed to bring in my husband's SUV and they not only greeted us out in the snow, but gave us a ride home so we didn't have to wait around.
They truly make you feel welcome and are really a nice bunch of guys.
My latest new car purchase was a pleasure, thanks to the friendly, helpful folks at Robin Ford.
From start to finish, their professional, no-nonsense approach was a welcome change from the usual experience of buying a car.
I was treated well, given a great deal and got a wonderful new car.
I have also had experience with the service department at Robin Ford, and have found their work to be high quality and priced fairly.
I am now a loyal Robin Ford customer, and can't imagine buying a car from any other dealer.
We are family owned and operated since 1963. No matter what your automotive needs are, you can depend on getting the treatment and service that you deserve at Robin Ford. We're proud to hold the Ford President's Award for highest sales and customer satisfaction rankings in our area. To take the next step toward a vehicle you'll love, we invite you to call us directly anytime at 610-586-3600.
what sets us apart
We sponsor several youth sport teams as well as host various school charity programs such as Drive 4UR School and Toys for Tots.
Our top priority is to meet your needs and exceed your expectations. As a family owned and operated dealership since 1963, our dedication to customer satisfaction is the most important part of our business.
