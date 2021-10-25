5 out of 5 stars service Rating

We were very satisfied with our recent trip to Kendall Acura for a 30,000 mile service and a battery replacement. The staff was friendly and professional as usual. We were told that it would take about five hours so we requested and were provided with a loaner vehicle. We returned to the dealer early and our RDX was ready for pickup within an hour upon our return. The vehicle was clean and ready to go as is usually the case with Kendall Acura. Special thanks to David Sanchez, our service advisor who is always a "go to" type of person. Read more