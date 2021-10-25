Customer Reviews of Kendall Acura of Eugene
purchase of new Acura MDX
by 10/25/2021on
Experience was excellent. could not have had a better experience with every detail handled efficiently and thoroughly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service
by 02/26/2022on
I went in for an oil change and safety check without an appointment and was taken care of in 90 minutes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my Acura MDX
by 02/08/2022on
We have had a wonderful experience with Kendall Acura--from the time of purchase and now on our first service. So very happy!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Acura TSX
by 01/18/2022on
Professional and friendly, as always.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 12/17/2021on
We were very satisfied with our recent trip to Kendall Acura for a 30,000 mile service and a battery replacement. The staff was friendly and professional as usual. We were told that it would take about five hours so we requested and were provided with a loaner vehicle. We returned to the dealer early and our RDX was ready for pickup within an hour upon our return. The vehicle was clean and ready to go as is usually the case with Kendall Acura. Special thanks to David Sanchez, our service advisor who is always a "go to" type of person.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Reliable service done right
by 12/03/2021on
Kendall Acura has provided excellent service over the last 20 years. If you want the job done right the 1st time with quality parts, choose Kendall.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MDX review
by 12/03/2021on
Great experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service, ahead of schedule
by 10/20/2021on
spent less than an hour while getting oil changed--had lunch, great sandwich, finished computer work and on my way, ahead of promised time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Help despite scarce resources
by 08/10/2021on
Had some frustration as dealership is hamstrung by parts shortage and backlog delivery--not their fault--they communicate what they know when they know it--not fulfilling their promise was sketchy from the beginning based on the outside resources the dealership is counting on--not completing promises was not the fault of Acura Eugene
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
MDX
by 07/09/2021on
Good guys. Sharp. Efficient. Helpful. Honest.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 05/08/2021on
We experienced a loud metallic "bang" under the front of the car with no idea as to the origin. I brought the car in to Kendall Acura and asked them to attempt to find the source. After a thorough search no issue was discovered.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kendall Acura, Eugene OR
by 03/31/2021on
I left my Acura MDX for a service and tire rotation. It was finished more quickly than I expected. I am more than pleased with their service department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Emergency tire repair
by 01/26/2021on
needed emergency look at two of my tires--turned out low air level with one tire damaged by nail--it took 45 minutes to get the tires back to normal, all without an appointment--good service with a smile and in a hurry!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kendall Acura of Eugene
by 12/18/2020on
Kendall Acura of Eugene has been servicing my Acura TL since 2007. I have found that they always do an excellent job. The service work is of a high quality at a fair price. I have confidence that they only recommend services that are required to keep my vehicle in top condition. The current service adviser I use, David Sanchez, is courteous, thorough, and keeps me well informed during the service process. I would highly recommend David and his repair staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 08/03/2020on
I drive 3 hours to have Kendall Acura service my Acura MDX. They are very thorough and reasonably priced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 05/14/2020on
As always, service was rapid, efficient, and very pleasant. Would highly recommend this dealer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer
by 05/14/2020on
Kendall Acura's service department is great to work with. They are always very forthcoming about the costs involved and reach out quickly if there's any change in their estimate. The are efficient, usually finishing the work much earlier than promised. The waiting room is comfortable, with a café close by for breakfast, lunch or coffee if you do have to wait. They've also taken good precautions related to Covid.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2019 MDX purchase
by 08/22/2019on
Purchased a 2019 MDX at Kendall Acura. It went very well. They came up with the car I wanted. Acura offered a couple discounts.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 06/14/2019on
The service department at Kendall Acura in Eugene replaced an Acura battery that they installed that was still under warranty and failed testing. They also discovered the need to replace a drivers airbag inflator (recall) that I was unaware of on my 2003 Acura 3.2 TL. I appreciate the efficiency, honesty and quality of the service I receive at Kendall Acura.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast and excellent!
by 05/27/2019on
The recall repair was very fast well done!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kendall Acura
by 05/15/2019on
I bought an Acura MDX from Kendall and I was very happy with my car buying experience. I highly recommend them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
