846 Goodpasture Island Rd, Eugene, OR 97401
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Kendall Acura of Eugene

4.6
Overall Rating
4.65 out of 5 stars(24)
Recommend: Yes (17) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

purchase of new Acura MDX

by Jimdwal on 10/25/2021

Experience was excellent. could not have had a better experience with every detail handled efficiently and thoroughly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

24 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good service

by JMGVirginia on 02/26/2022

I went in for an oil change and safety check without an appointment and was taken care of in 90 minutes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Love my Acura MDX

by peggysal on 02/08/2022

We have had a wonderful experience with Kendall Acura--from the time of purchase and now on our first service. So very happy!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Acura TSX

by Nebraska 95 on 01/18/2022

Professional and friendly, as always.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

lhwest13@gmail.com

by lhwest13 on 12/17/2021

We were very satisfied with our recent trip to Kendall Acura for a 30,000 mile service and a battery replacement. The staff was friendly and professional as usual. We were told that it would take about five hours so we requested and were provided with a loaner vehicle. We returned to the dealer early and our RDX was ready for pickup within an hour upon our return. The vehicle was clean and ready to go as is usually the case with Kendall Acura. Special thanks to David Sanchez, our service advisor who is always a "go to" type of person.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Reliable service done right

by DahliaDeb on 12/03/2021

Kendall Acura has provided excellent service over the last 20 years. If you want the job done right the 1st time with quality parts, choose Kendall.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

MDX review

by Rodney 1 on 12/03/2021

Great experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

great service, ahead of schedule

by Ken Woody on 10/20/2021

spent less than an hour while getting oil changed--had lunch, great sandwich, finished computer work and on my way, ahead of promised time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Help despite scarce resources

by Ken Woody on 08/10/2021

Had some frustration as dealership is hamstrung by parts shortage and backlog delivery--not their fault--they communicate what they know when they know it--not fulfilling their promise was sketchy from the beginning based on the outside resources the dealership is counting on--not completing promises was not the fault of Acura Eugene

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

MDX

by Ralphie on 07/09/2021

Good guys. Sharp. Efficient. Helpful. Honest.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

?

by Alpha755 on 05/08/2021

We experienced a loud metallic "bang" under the front of the car with no idea as to the origin. I brought the car in to Kendall Acura and asked them to attempt to find the source. After a thorough search no issue was discovered.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Kendall Acura, Eugene OR

by Jan’sMDX on 03/31/2021

I left my Acura MDX for a service and tire rotation. It was finished more quickly than I expected. I am more than pleased with their service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Emergency tire repair

by Ken Woody on 01/26/2021

needed emergency look at two of my tires--turned out low air level with one tire damaged by nail--it took 45 minutes to get the tires back to normal, all without an appointment--good service with a smile and in a hurry!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Kendall Acura of Eugene

by Terry A on 12/18/2020

Kendall Acura of Eugene has been servicing my Acura TL since 2007. I have found that they always do an excellent job. The service work is of a high quality at a fair price. I have confidence that they only recommend services that are required to keep my vehicle in top condition. The current service adviser I use, David Sanchez, is courteous, thorough, and keeps me well informed during the service process. I would highly recommend David and his repair staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Kenners on 08/03/2020

I drive 3 hours to have Kendall Acura service my Acura MDX. They are very thorough and reasonably priced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent

by Drrogerb1 on 05/14/2020

As always, service was rapid, efficient, and very pleasant. Would highly recommend this dealer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Customer

by Michael on 05/14/2020

Kendall Acura's service department is great to work with. They are always very forthcoming about the costs involved and reach out quickly if there's any change in their estimate. The are efficient, usually finishing the work much earlier than promised. The waiting room is comfortable, with a café close by for breakfast, lunch or coffee if you do have to wait. They've also taken good precautions related to Covid.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2019 MDX purchase

by Khlandrum on 08/22/2019

Purchased a 2019 MDX at Kendall Acura. It went very well. They came up with the car I wanted. Acura offered a couple discounts.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by An Acura Fan on 06/14/2019

The service department at Kendall Acura in Eugene replaced an Acura battery that they installed that was still under warranty and failed testing. They also discovered the need to replace a drivers airbag inflator (recall) that I was unaware of on my 2003 Acura 3.2 TL. I appreciate the efficiency, honesty and quality of the service I receive at Kendall Acura.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast and excellent!

by Jolly Roger on 05/27/2019

The recall repair was very fast well done!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Kendall Acura

by Mary Ellen on 05/15/2019

I bought an Acura MDX from Kendall and I was very happy with my car buying experience. I highly recommend them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

Serving the Eugene area, Kendall Acura, located at 846 Goodpasture Island Rd in Eugene, OR, is your premier retailer of new and used Acura vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous.

what sets us apart
Kendall has been a proud member of the Eugene community since 1937 and supporting local initiatives and organizations like the Relief Nursery, March of Dimes, and Food for Lane County has become a pillar of our company and what we stand for.
Amenities
Complimentary Drinks
Complimentary Coffee
Shuttle Service
Television
Cable Television
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

