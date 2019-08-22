Kendall Acura's service department is great to work with. They are always very forthcoming about the costs involved and reach out quickly if there's any change in their estimate. The are efficient, usually finishing the work much earlier than promised. The waiting room is comfortable, with a café close by for breakfast, lunch or coffee if you do have to wait. They've also taken good precautions related to Covid.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The service department at Kendall Acura in Eugene replaced an Acura battery that they installed that was still under warranty and failed testing. They also discovered the need to replace a drivers airbag inflator (recall) that I was unaware of on my 2003 Acura 3.2 TL.
I appreciate the efficiency, honesty and quality of the service I receive at Kendall Acura.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Paul made my experience one of the best ever.
He is knowledgable, patient, and a good communicator.
The deal we worked out was very fair and I felt that I got good value while supporting a local dealership.
If you want an Acura (or Honda), I strongly suggest asking for Paul Casey.
what sets us apart
Kendall has been a proud member of the Eugene community since 1937 and supporting local initiatives and organizations like the Relief Nursery, March of Dimes, and Food for Lane County has become a pillar of our company and what we stand for.
