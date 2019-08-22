Kendall Acura of Eugene

Kendall Acura of Eugene

Visit dealer’s website 
846 Goodpasture Island Rd, Eugene, OR 97401
(855) 625-8715
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Kendall Acura of Eugene

5.0
Overall Rating
(8)
Recommend: Yes (8) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

2019 MDX purchase

by Khlandrum on 08/22/2019

Purchased a 2019 MDX at Kendall Acura. It went very well. They came up with the car I wanted. Acura offered a couple discounts.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
10 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great service

by Kenners on 08/03/2020

I drive 3 hours to have Kendall Acura service my Acura MDX. They are very thorough and reasonably priced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent

by Drrogerb1 on 05/14/2020

As always, service was rapid, efficient, and very pleasant. Would highly recommend this dealer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Customer

by Michael on 05/14/2020

Kendall Acura's service department is great to work with. They are always very forthcoming about the costs involved and reach out quickly if there's any change in their estimate. The are efficient, usually finishing the work much earlier than promised. The waiting room is comfortable, with a café close by for breakfast, lunch or coffee if you do have to wait. They've also taken good precautions related to Covid.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2019 MDX purchase

by Khlandrum on 08/22/2019

Purchased a 2019 MDX at Kendall Acura. It went very well. They came up with the car I wanted. Acura offered a couple discounts.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service

by An Acura Fan on 06/14/2019

The service department at Kendall Acura in Eugene replaced an Acura battery that they installed that was still under warranty and failed testing. They also discovered the need to replace a drivers airbag inflator (recall) that I was unaware of on my 2003 Acura 3.2 TL. I appreciate the efficiency, honesty and quality of the service I receive at Kendall Acura.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Fast and excellent!

by Jolly Roger on 05/27/2019

The recall repair was very fast well done!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Kendall Acura

by Mary Ellen on 05/15/2019

I bought an Acura MDX from Kendall and I was very happy with my car buying experience. I highly recommend them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Customer Service!

by DKDDCDDKD on 01/28/2019

Excellent overall experience. The best deal I have ever gotten on a brand new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Easy car ourchase

by Donn0128 on 07/26/2018

Completed all the negotstions on line. Once dealer saw my trade was as represented it was a done deal. Did not need to spend all day haggling over the price. Worth the drive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Paul Casey is a true professional

by mikel22 on 02/03/2012

Paul made my experience one of the best ever. He is knowledgable, patient, and a good communicator. The deal we worked out was very fair and I felt that I got good value while supporting a local dealership. If you want an Acura (or Honda), I strongly suggest asking for Paul Casey.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
49 cars in stock
48 new0 used1 certified pre-owned
Acura RDX
Acura RDX
12 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Acura TLX
Acura TLX
10 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Serving the Eugene area, Kendall Acura, located at 846 Goodpasture Island Rd in Eugene, OR, is your premier retailer of new and used Acura vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous.

what sets us apart
Kendall has been a proud member of the Eugene community since 1937 and supporting local initiatives and organizations like the Relief Nursery, March of Dimes, and Food for Lane County has become a pillar of our company and what we stand for.
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Drinks
Complimentary Coffee
Shuttle Service
Television
Cable Television
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes