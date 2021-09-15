1 out of 5 stars service Rating

This was not a pleasant experience. Here is a recount of our experience. DO NOT TAKE YOUR VEHICLE TO BILL KNIGHT FORD From looking over the Google reviews, my experience is not unique, and many have complained about the "appointment" process in place in the service department. We still need the head gasket fixed but are looking at other shops to get it fixed. This experience has cost the company potentially $10,000 in repair fees. On Wed Sept 18th we requested an appointment for Monday Sept 23rd at 7:15am to have our truck looked at and potentially repaired. We selected the early morning appointment as we were told it could be looked at and possibility repaired the same day, if the repairs were not that extensive. We arrived at your service center on Monday Sept 23rd. I was greeted by a Jeff. I unfortunately don't have his last name. When I arrived ****, the service advisor, told me they were backed up from the weekend, but they would be able to give me an estimate by the end of the day. I received a text message from him stating if I had any questions to simply reply. I waited until 4:30pm and had not received any update. I sent a text asking for one. I did not receive a reply. I then called at 5:30pm and was sent to ****'s voicemail. I asked for a call back but did not receive one. I texted and then called again at 6:30pm and was told **** left for the day. I requested that he call me first thing in the morning to provide the update. I was also told that the vehicle had not been looked at yet. The next day I waited until 8:30am and then called ****. He explained they were busy, and he promised they would have the estimate by noon that day. I inquired as to the reason why it was not looked at yet and **** said, "that is industry standard". I don't know if he meant Ford or mechanics in general, but either case is wrong. I asked why we would make an appointment 5 days in advance if it didn't mean we would have our vehicle looked at the same day. He explained the appointment was to get us in queue. I thanked him for his answer and ended the call. I waited until 2pm and called the dealership asking for a Lyft to pick me up. One was sent and I arrived at the dealership to speak to the service manager, Bill Duensing. It was about a 20-minute wait. He was on the phone. After his call I explained the situation and how I felt I was lied to multiple times by his staff and especially ****. He was empathetic and treated me as well as any manager could dealing with an upset client. He explained the appointment is always to see a service technician and not for an actual appointment. I asked why someone would make an appointment 5 days in advance to go into a queue line. He explained this is how the service department works. Again this is not how service departments work, this is how a poorly run Bill Knight service department works. I asked to have them to remove my truck from the queue because I was not going to have service done at the shop because of my experience. He understood and went to locate the vehicle. They were apparently looking at it right then and brought back a review of the truck. The head gasket was cracked and that there was extensive work to be done. It would cost between $4,000 to $6,0000. I took it to an independent mechanic. They were able to confirm that the technicians at Bill Knight were correct, but the estimate cost of repairs would be $6,500 minimum and would most likely be closer to $10,000. I have no doubt their estimate is more accurate. At this point, I am leaning to the belief that the service manager was underestimating the cost of the service and we would of been on the line for the additional charges. I understand that estimates are just estimates but after explaining my experience then the manager should of been more conservative in the estimate.