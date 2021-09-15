Customer Reviews of Bill Knight Ford
Enjoyable Car Buying Experience
by 09/15/2021on
I really enjoyed buying car from Bill Knight Ford in Tulsa. My Salesman, Mario Wells, was honest, straight forward, and helpful. I would send my friends and family there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2021 Ford Ranger "You can't return it!"
by 07/17/2021on
I purchased a new 2021 Ford Ranger with about 170 miles on it. The paperwork ignored the exact mileage. I drove it about 50 miles and contacted them after 5 days to inquire with the salesman about returning. I spoke with the new car manager, David Balthis, the next day and he explained to me that they wouldn't accept a return but offered to buy back as a used vehicle at over $3000 less than I paid. I now have to pay the sales tax on it and tag it. Very discouraging to see this. I will no longer buy a vehicle from this dealership. Poor management and poor representation of the Ford brand. This is at a time when new vehicles are hard to find and can easily be sold.
2019 FORD RANGER LARIAT 4X4
by 04/06/2021on
I traded-in my 2013 Ford F150 Limited 4X4 and bought a 2019 Ford Ranger Lariat 4X4, on March 31, 2021. I bought my Ford F150 Limited from Eddie Kimbrel at Bill Knight Ford and then last week I bought the Ford Ranger Lariat from Eddie. After 49 years he was retiring and I was his last customer. Eddie was very experienced and professional and one of a kind. He will be missed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kudos to the Bill Knight Lincoln/Volvo dealership
by 04/14/2020on
John McMahon was very helpful in working with me on purchasing a new Lincoln MKZ. I have always found the Bill Knight Lincoln dealership in Tulsa to be easy to work with and very courteous. John went out of his way to assist me and to answer all my questions.
Ford F 150
by 03/31/2020on
Jeff was low pressure, extremely helpful, and and made the buying process smooth and comfortable! He found us a vehicle to meet our needs and got us the price that made everyone happy!! I would recommend Jeff to anyone and buy from him again!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Do not go to Bill Knight Ford
by 09/30/2019on
This was not a pleasant experience. Here is a recount of our experience. DO NOT TAKE YOUR VEHICLE TO BILL KNIGHT FORD From looking over the Google reviews, my experience is not unique, and many have complained about the "appointment" process in place in the service department. We still need the head gasket fixed but are looking at other shops to get it fixed. This experience has cost the company potentially $10,000 in repair fees. On Wed Sept 18th we requested an appointment for Monday Sept 23rd at 7:15am to have our truck looked at and potentially repaired. We selected the early morning appointment as we were told it could be looked at and possibility repaired the same day, if the repairs were not that extensive. We arrived at your service center on Monday Sept 23rd. I was greeted by a Jeff. I unfortunately don't have his last name. When I arrived ****, the service advisor, told me they were backed up from the weekend, but they would be able to give me an estimate by the end of the day. I received a text message from him stating if I had any questions to simply reply. I waited until 4:30pm and had not received any update. I sent a text asking for one. I did not receive a reply. I then called at 5:30pm and was sent to ****'s voicemail. I asked for a call back but did not receive one. I texted and then called again at 6:30pm and was told **** left for the day. I requested that he call me first thing in the morning to provide the update. I was also told that the vehicle had not been looked at yet. The next day I waited until 8:30am and then called ****. He explained they were busy, and he promised they would have the estimate by noon that day. I inquired as to the reason why it was not looked at yet and **** said, "that is industry standard". I don't know if he meant Ford or mechanics in general, but either case is wrong. I asked why we would make an appointment 5 days in advance if it didn't mean we would have our vehicle looked at the same day. He explained the appointment was to get us in queue. I thanked him for his answer and ended the call. I waited until 2pm and called the dealership asking for a Lyft to pick me up. One was sent and I arrived at the dealership to speak to the service manager, Bill Duensing. It was about a 20-minute wait. He was on the phone. After his call I explained the situation and how I felt I was lied to multiple times by his staff and especially ****. He was empathetic and treated me as well as any manager could dealing with an upset client. He explained the appointment is always to see a service technician and not for an actual appointment. I asked why someone would make an appointment 5 days in advance to go into a queue line. He explained this is how the service department works. Again this is not how service departments work, this is how a poorly run Bill Knight service department works. I asked to have them to remove my truck from the queue because I was not going to have service done at the shop because of my experience. He understood and went to locate the vehicle. They were apparently looking at it right then and brought back a review of the truck. The head gasket was cracked and that there was extensive work to be done. It would cost between $4,000 to $6,0000. I took it to an independent mechanic. They were able to confirm that the technicians at Bill Knight were correct, but the estimate cost of repairs would be $6,500 minimum and would most likely be closer to $10,000. I have no doubt their estimate is more accurate. At this point, I am leaning to the belief that the service manager was underestimating the cost of the service and we would of been on the line for the additional charges. I understand that estimates are just estimates but after explaining my experience then the manager should of been more conservative in the estimate.
FANTASTIC !!
by 03/31/2017on
Fantastic service. This has been the best experience we have had buying a vehicle. No pressure and friendly knowledgeable service all the way around. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very nice people.
by 04/13/2016on
I had no problems and will return again for service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service department, experienced service representative, etc...
by 04/04/2016on
Jeff Lee went above and beyond to see that my car was taken care of. When he found out that it was going to take a little time for my car to be worked on he immediately got me a loaner car. Bill Knight Ford definitely has best service department. I have been having my car serviced there for almost 5 years and I have never been dissatisfied in any way. On a scale of 1 to 10 they are a 10. Thanks for a great experience!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 03/29/2016on
Ed Collins was my salesman, and he was extremely helpful and respectful, even after I made the purchase. The rest of the staff was also friendly and courteous. I would definitely recommend Bill Knight Ford, and especially Ed Collins, to anyone looking to buy a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service!!
by 01/29/2016on
Return customer and will be back again in the future! Easy to work with and made our vehicle buying experience a joyful one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bill Knight Service
by 01/15/2016on
I took my 2006 Expedition in for it's 250,700 mile oil change and had mentioned a leak that I was seeing and if they would look into it. I knew it was transmission fluid and where it was coming from. My service rep said they would and he called back and confirmed what I thought it was and he quoted a price for the repair and it turned out to be that amount. Before I picked up the truck I checked around for parts prices and Bill Knight was in the ball park. I have been taking my truck to them since the day I got it and haven't had any problems with them servicing it. I can recommend them for service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Escape
by 01/05/2016on
Very happy with the people I dealt with. Patient, helpful, and most of all, not pushy. I will definitely go back if I need another vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast Friendly Service
by 12/18/2015on
I drive up 2 hours each way to get my new ford serviced at Bill Knight, because they are Fast, Friendly, and Professional. They had the best price when I purchased the 2016 Explorer, so I decided to give the service a try as well, I'm glad I did, I will continue to use and send them customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SERVICE AT BILL KNIGHT FORD, TULSA, OK.
by 12/17/2015on
Outstanding service. Fast, efficient and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast, friendly, and trustworthy. Very Professional!
by 11/24/2015on
I feel like I can trust them and the work they do. Also, they are very friendly, in a "real" way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Consistently High Quality Auto Service
by 10/28/2015on
Bill Knight's personnel on the Service drive are always courtesy and professional. The work performed on my vehicles is comprehensive and done right the first time. I always follow their maintenance recommendations which allows my family to drive our vehicles into high-mileage with very little to no reliability issues. I have experience with other dealership Service departments in Tulsa, and I have to say that Bill Knight has a quality organization. Always a pleasure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bill Knight great place to buy and great place to have service
by 10/27/2015on
We travel 90 miles to get Bill Knight's service and it's worth the extra trouble. They are a great dealer to buy from and do a terrific job in shop service as well. You should give them a try and see for yourself.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Prompt, courteous service
by 10/25/2015on
I took my 1999 Ford SuperDuty in for service and saw Bob, my Service writer, And he wrote it up. The problem was, when using the wash cycle, they will not turn off until the Truck is shut off. The Truck was taken back to wait it's turn. A few days later I had a call from Bob with the news. It wasn't a fuse, circuit breaker or anything they could easily find. I needed an ECU. The cost was prohibitively expensive. They have never told me wrong before. I told Bob that I would be there to get my Truck. I paid the service charge and drove it home. No problem with them trying to do a "hard sell". I just couldn't afford it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Service and quick turnaround
by 10/21/2015on
Excellent service every time and they keep a close eye on the rest of the car making recommendations for things to watch and things that should be replaced in the near future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome people and service!!
by 10/19/2015on
The staff at Bill Knight Ford is amazing! They have always treated me with courtesy and respect. The quality of the repairs are beyond compare. I won't take my cars anywhere else! A++++
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
