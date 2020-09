sales Rating

Let me start by saying if I could leave a zero or negative star review I would. My wife and I visited this dealership on August 8th 2016 with full intentions of purchasing a vehicle that day. I explained exactly what I wanted to purchase a new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4 limited. The sales person whose name I have since forgotten told me he had exactly what I was looking for, my wife and I test drove the vehicle and decided it was exactly what we were looking for so we started the negotiation process. At the beginning of the negotiation I should have just walked out, they asked how much I could put down on the vehicle, we settled on $6k. After this they asked me how much I would be willing to pay for the Jeep I told them I would pay $38k the MSRP was $45k, surprisingly to me they accepted my offer and we started paperwork. Only after reading over the fine print they were financing $38k on top of my $6k down so I would be paying $44k for the vehicle that was not going to happen. Like I said we should have walked out, but I renegotiated because I just wanted to be done with the purchase. After the price discrepancy I thought I was done being lied to but it gets better with this company. Only after agreeing to purchase the vehicle and starting the paperwork did I realize the window sticker said 4x2 not 4x4 (the sales person told us it was a 4x4 but dumb me I didn’t check for myself). Once I made this aware to the sales person he said he thought it was a 4x4 and started walking around the Jeep looking for a 4x4 badge, I looked under the front of the vehicle and confirmed it was a 4x2. He went inside and then informed me they did not have any of the 4x4’s in stock in the trim package we wanted and preceded to explain to me why we didn’t need a 4x4 here in Oklahoma (we live 30 miles outside the city). I explained this was not an option so he said he could order one from another dealership for us. I was actually ok with this until they wanted us to pay $2k OVER the MSRP and would not negotiate. After spending 4 hours at the dealership we left empty handed with an extra mark on my credit report because they ran my credit even though I told them not to since we were not going to purchase the vehicle. We ended up purchasing what we wanted from David Stanley in MWC for a better price than I was going to pay at here at Bob Howard the next day Aug. 9th. Bottom line this dealership is completely dishonest, will try and bait and switch you (almost happened to me) and once you get there they make it almost impossible to leave without being rude and just walking out. I would not recommend them to anyone and I wonder how many people they have screwed just the way they tried to screw my wife and I. Read more